    Rumorpile: Next-Generation GM Full-Size Trucks To Have Carbon Fiber In Their Beds

      GM possibly adds lightness to their next-generation truck beds

    General Motors had a field day when Ford switched from metal to aluminum for their truck beds. The company ran a series of ads showing how their metal beds could stand up to the rigors of a pickup truck's life compared to the Ford's. So it seems slightly ironic that GM is planning to use a lightweight material for their next-generation truck beds.

    The Wall Street Journal and Automotive News have learned from sources that GM is planning to use carbon fiber in their full-size pickup beds. According to one source, carbon fiber will be part of a mix of different materials, including aluminum. The move makes sense as stricter fuel economy regulations come into effect. Finding ways to cut down on weight is a good way to boost fuel economy.

    There is a big issue with carbon fiber, price. The material is very expensive to produce due to the long, labor-intensive process. The Journal reports that at first, the beds would be used on the premium versions of the trucks (High Country and Denali). It would trickle down to lower trims as "more efficient production processes" come online.

    The new beds are expected to debut within the next two years.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required)


    smk4565

    I wonder how much more cost would be involved with a full carbon fiber bed compared to steel or aluminum beds used in trucks now.  A carbon fiber bed would be stronger than a steel one, but probably crazy expensive.

    dfelt

    I have to question the statement of expensive. Having been to the Giant Carbon Fiber plant in Moses Lake Washington and seen how much they produce for Boeing and BMW and the BMW testing site next door. I have to figure in the quantities of production GM would do for all their trucks, that the cost would be on par with Steel or Aluminum production.

    Agree with @smk4565 that the bed would be crazy strong and you could start by rolling it out on the high end models till production got up to speed to support all models.

