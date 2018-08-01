Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Tripower Making A Comeback At GM

      But not in the way you might expect

    Tripower is one of General Motors' most revered names. Used on Pontiac V8 engines from 1957-1966, Tripower referred to the use of three two-barrel carburetors on top of the engine. GM is bringing back the name for the next-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. But in this case, Tripower carries a very different meaning.

    At the CAR Management Briefing Seminars yesterday, Mike Anderson, GM's executive director of global transmission and electrification hardware engineering said Tripower will now "refer to a suite of technologies that boosts horsepower and fuel economy" for the new 2.7L turbo-four. According to Automotive News, Tripower will include cylinder deactivation, intake valve lift control, and active thermal management.

    The new engine is expected launch sometime after the new trucks begin arriving at dealers this fall.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Wonder if they are using GORE Insulation to deal with the Thermal management.

    We are at Dell. Watch at 1:48 if you want to see the thermal capabilities of Gore Insulation.

     

    dfelt
    35 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What does thermal management really get them in terms of power or fuel economy though?

    I was also wondering this and as I looked around found the following info to be informative:

    https://www.jcmmachineandcoatings.com/thermal-management/

    Thermal management, as it applies to an internal combustion engine, is the idea of controlling heat and friction in order to attain the maximum performance, fuel economy, and longevity through the use of ceramic coatings. This is done through the use of thermal barriers, thermal dispersants, and dry film lubricants. Each of these categories is explained in detail in their corresponding pages.

    To fully understand the idea of thermal management, you must have an understanding of the first two laws of thermodynamics, they are as follows:

    1st law - The law of conservation of matter and energy - Matter and energy cannot be created or destroyed, only changed. For example when you burn a piece of paper, it is not gone; it has changed into ash and smoke.

    2nd law - This law states that heat has direction, it moves from an area of a large amount of heat to an area of a low amount of heat in order to achieve thermal equilibrium. Just as a hot cup of coffee cools off, the high amount of heat in the coffee is released into the surrounding atmosphere. Another example is an ice cube melting; in this case the heat in the atmosphere is absorbed by the ice and cool water to become the same temperature as the surrounding air.

    Good Read as presented on this subject from Clemson University.

    Advanced Thermal Management for Internal Combustion Engines.pdf

    SAE has a document they sell on this exact subject for maximizing engine performance.

    https://www.sae.org/publications/technical-papers/content/2006-01-1232/

    Advanced Thermal Management for Internal Combustion Engines - Valve Design, Component Testing and Block Redesign

    Advanced engine cooling systems can enhance the combustion environment, increase fuel efficiency, and reduce tailpipe emissions with less parasitic engine load. The introduction of computer controlled electro-mechanical valves, radiator fans, and coolant pumps require mathematic models and real time algorithms to implement intelligent thermal control strategies for prescribed engine temperature tracking. Smart butterfly valves can replace the traditional wax-based thermostat to control the coolant flow based on both engine temperature and operating conditions. The electric water pump and radiator fan replace the mechanically driven components to reduce unnecessary engine loads at high speeds and provide better cooling at low speeds. However, implementation of electro-mechanical actuators including the alternator and electrical storage devices introduces inefficiencies in mechanical to electrical energy conversion (and electrical to mechanical energy conversion), which may require increased fuel consumption over pure mechanical components. Empirical models can provide realistic component data used in simulation tools during the development process, and also define the basis for cooling system control algorithms. In this paper, a general framework to derive these empirical models is investigated for thermal management systems where the engine temperature must be accurately controlled in both steady state and transient operation. The evolution of automotive cooling systems also requires a paradigm shift in the engine block design. The design changes include isolated cylinder water jackets, temperature sensor arrays, and distributed smart valves to enable distinct cylinder-by-cylinder temperature maintenance for optimum combustion. This paper explores the introduction of a ‘coolant rail’ to accommodate specific cylinder temperature control defined by an on-demand cylinder dependent cooling strategy.

    WOW, 🤔 SAE even has a paper on Modeling of an Electric Thermal Management system

    https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy15osti/63419.pdf

    Very interesting info on thermal management fluid loops for EV auto's batteries, cooling and heating systems.

    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I just threw up in a mouth a little there.

    🤔 By the over kill of info, the questions about Thermal Management, bringing back the name badge TriPower...........

     

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Considering it's been over 50 years since the name was last used, Pontiac has been gone about a decade, and carbs have been gone for a couple decades, makes sense to repurpose the trademark..

    balthazar

    Except for '03-04, "Mach 1" hasn't been used since 1978, but didn't you call using that name on a future SUV a "dreadful idea"?

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    20 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Except for '03-04, "Mach 1" hasn't been used since 1978, but didn't you call using that name on a future SUV a "dreadful idea"?

    Yes, but that was a specific trim level, while TriPower was an engine feature option.  Sounds like the new use is going to be for an engine/powertrain feature also. 

    Suaviloquent

    Hey man bring back all those retro names, to relive the greatest of the past.

    To make Tripower great again.

    To make Blazer great again.

    To make Mach 1 great again.

    To make Lincoln great again.

    To make history great again. 

    To make great again, great, again.

