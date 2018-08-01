Tripower Making A Comeback At GM

Tripower is one of General Motors' most revered names. Used on Pontiac V8 engines from 1957-1966, Tripower referred to the use of three two-barrel carburetors on top of the engine. GM is bringing back the name for the next-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. But in this case, Tripower carries a very different meaning.

At the CAR Management Briefing Seminars yesterday, Mike Anderson, GM's executive director of global transmission and electrification hardware engineering said Tripower will now "refer to a suite of technologies that boosts horsepower and fuel economy" for the new 2.7L turbo-four. According to Automotive News, Tripower will include cylinder deactivation, intake valve lift control, and active thermal management.

The new engine is expected launch sometime after the new trucks begin arriving at dealers this fall.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)