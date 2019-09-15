Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    UAW to Strike General Motors Tonight

      About 46,000 hourly employees to walk off the line at 11:59 tonight...

    The UAW declared a national strike against General Motors, a first since 2007, after GM failed to reach a deal with union leaders over wages and benefits.  A union spokesman said it was a unanimous vote to strike and that the status of the negotiations are unclear. 

    General Motors said that its offer to the UAW included more than $7 billion in U.S. investments, jobs, higher pay, and improved benefits.  It included an offer for more than 5,400 jobs, the majority of which would be new.  The offer would allocated an electric truck to Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and Lordstown would be reopened as a battery assembly plant. 

    The UAW's previous contract with General Motors expired on Saturday at midnight, but workers were told to continue to show up to work under the terms of the prior contract while negotiations were ongoing.  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Company have extended their current contracts while the GM talks are happening.

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM Recalling 3.46 Million Trucks For Brake Issues
      By Drew Dowdell
      General Motors announced a recall Wednesday of 3.46 million GM trucks and SUVs for a braking issue that has been linked to 113 accidents and 13 injuries.  The problem arises from a vacuum pump issue where the pump make less vacuum over time, thereby increasing the braking effort. The pump is lubricated by engine oil and can accumulate debris and oil sludge lessening the pump's effectiveness.
      The recall covered model years 2014 - 2018 of Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, and Tahoe, and GMC Sierra and Yukon. 
      GM told the NHTSA that the pump design was only used during those years of manufacture. 
      In a smaller recall, GM is recalling 177,000 2018 Chevrolet Malibus with the 1.5-liter Turbo engine where an error in the engine control computer could disable the fuel injectors. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM Recalling 3.46 Million Trucks For Brake Issues
      By Drew Dowdell
      General Motors announced a recall Wednesday of 3.46 million GM trucks and SUVs for a braking issue that has been linked to 113 accidents and 13 injuries.  The problem arises from a vacuum pump issue where the pump make less vacuum over time, thereby increasing the braking effort. The pump is lubricated by engine oil and can accumulate debris and oil sludge lessening the pump's effectiveness.
      The recall covered model years 2014 - 2018 of Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, and Tahoe, and GMC Sierra and Yukon. 
      GM told the NHTSA that the pump design was only used during those years of manufacture. 
      In a smaller recall, GM is recalling 177,000 2018 Chevrolet Malibus with the 1.5-liter Turbo engine where an error in the engine control computer could disable the fuel injectors. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: GM, Ford Brace For Economic Downturn; German Economy Shrinks
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford and GM, the U.S.'s top two auto manufacturers are bracing themselves for the worst.  They have been running economic modeling to determin the steps they would take given a medium or severe recession in the US and across global markets.  General Motors has a stockpile of $18 billion in cash while Ford has $20 billion saved up.
      GM is relying on deferring non-essential capital expenditures and a shift in production to lower cost vehicles as part of its plan to save costs in the event of a a strong downturn.  Ford says is is evaluating its future moves. 
      Fears of a recession have plagued Wall St. most of 2019 while a trade war with China rages on.  Higher costs of materials due to tariffs is adding to the pain of weak product demand in the U.S., China, and Europe.  In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, growth shrank by 0.1 percent in Q2 2019 as trade conflicts and auto industry troubles weighed heavily on the economy.  Both exports and lagging demand at home have put a strain on German automakers already looking to slash costs. 
      Today, a strong signal that a recession is looming appeared as the 10-year treasury yield dropped below the 2-year treasury yield while do Dow Jones Industrial Average sank over 450 points.  
      Related:
      Honda Slowing Production, Cutting Shifts
      Nissan Profit Plunges 99%; 12,500 Job Cuts Eminent
      Ford Europe Laying Off Another 12,000
      Daimler Books First Quarterly Loss in Ten Years

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM, Ford Brace For Economic Downturn; German Economy Shrinks
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford and GM, the U.S.'s top two auto manufacturers are bracing themselves for the worst.  They have been running economic modeling to determin the steps they would take given a medium or severe recession in the US and across global markets.  General Motors has a stockpile of $18 billion in cash while Ford has $20 billion saved up.
      GM is relying on deferring non-essential capital expenditures and a shift in production to lower cost vehicles as part of its plan to save costs in the event of a a strong downturn.  Ford says is is evaluating its future moves. 
      Fears of a recession have plagued Wall St. most of 2019 while a trade war with China rages on.  Higher costs of materials due to tariffs is adding to the pain of weak product demand in the U.S., China, and Europe.  In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, growth shrank by 0.1 percent in Q2 2019 as trade conflicts and auto industry troubles weighed heavily on the economy.  Both exports and lagging demand at home have put a strain on German automakers already looking to slash costs. 
      Today, a strong signal that a recession is looming appeared as the 10-year treasury yield dropped below the 2-year treasury yield while do Dow Jones Industrial Average sank over 450 points.  
      Related:
      Honda Slowing Production, Cutting Shifts
      Nissan Profit Plunges 99%; 12,500 Job Cuts Eminent
      Ford Europe Laying Off Another 12,000
      Daimler Books First Quarterly Loss in Ten Years
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: Lordstown Deal In Jeopardy
      By Drew Dowdell
      Back in early May, we reported that electric truck maker Workhorse was in talks with General Motors to buy the shuttered Lordstown Assembly plant that formerly built the Chevrolet Cruze.  The plan seemed founded more on hopes and dreams rather than actual financial reality.  Workhorse's only model, the W-15 is a truck with an 80 mile range and a built in range extender, has not exactly been climbing the sales charts.   In fact, the company booked only $6,000 in sales in the 2nd quarter of 2019, roughly $70 per day.  Following that report, the company's stock plunged 35%. Deliveries of the truck are currently on hold and will resume in the 4th quarter this year. There is currently a $70 Million backlog of orders to fill.
      Hopes of a solution for Lordstown coming from Workhorse are dim, but there is one thing that could save the deal: a $6.3 Billion contract from the US Postal Service to build the next generation of mail trucks, though Tom Colton, a spokesman for Workhorse said that the Lordstown deal isn't contingent on the contract from the USPS. 
      Under the proposed Lordstown deal, a new company would be formed called Lordstown Motors Corp. which would license the Workhorse technology to produce vehicles based on the W-15 model.  Workhorse itself would own a minority stake in the company. 
      The UAW is still in talks with General Motors to reopen the plant and assign new product to it.

      View full article

  • Posts

    • surreal1272
      Cadillac News: The Non-V CT4 Revealed

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      See Drew’s comment and try so actual logic next time instead of putting that goal post on wheels and moving it all about.    Couldn’t help but notice that you have no counter argument for the quality claim after I posted the many recalls on various Mercedes models.    About that percentage you posted, Benz was late to the FWD party but has introduced more FWD models in the last four years than Cadillac. Clearly they are trying to grab that “poor mans” market with cheaper FWD models but somehow you think it will translate to continued high quality on their part and that it’s no big deal if Benz goes cheap. It only matter when Cadillac does it. Thats the fanboy logic for you. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac News: The Non-V CT4 Revealed

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      It's a big fat "who cares?!"  I personally think the XT5 is performing poorly in sales for two reasons.  1. they made it ugly. 2. GM (again) got greedy with the option prices.  The old SRX did perfectly fine in sales because it was attractive. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      What did you do to your ride today?

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      I changed the oil in the Toronado using an oil filter given to me by @balthazar.  Now she's good for another 10 months to a year. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: UAW to Strike General Motors Tonight

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      The UAW declared a national strike against General Motors, a first since 2007, after GM failed to reach a deal with union leaders over wages and benefits.  A union spokesman said it was a unanimous vote to strike and that the status of the negotiations are unclear.  General Motors said that its offer to the UAW included more than $7 billion in U.S. investments, jobs, higher pay, and improved benefits.  It included an offer for more than 5,400 jobs, the majority of which would be new.  The offer would allocated an electric truck to Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and Lordstown would be reopened as a battery assembly plant.  The UAW's previous contract with General Motors expired on Saturday at midnight, but workers were told to continue to show up to work under the terms of the prior contract while negotiations were ongoing.  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Company have extended their current contracts while the GM talks are happening. View full article
    • dfelt
      What did you do to your ride today?

      By dfelt · Posted

      Loving my new head unit with google maps. Be it standard or satellite maps, this is the standard all auto companies should offer. Even audio texting is great. Should have upgraded earlier than this. Worth the money.

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Blah
      Blah
      (30 years old)
    2. Diehard GrandPrix Fan
      Diehard GrandPrix Fan
      (48 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...