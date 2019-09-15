UAW to Strike General Motors Tonight

The UAW declared a national strike against General Motors, a first since 2007, after GM failed to reach a deal with union leaders over wages and benefits. A union spokesman said it was a unanimous vote to strike and that the status of the negotiations are unclear.

General Motors said that its offer to the UAW included more than $7 billion in U.S. investments, jobs, higher pay, and improved benefits. It included an offer for more than 5,400 jobs, the majority of which would be new. The offer would allocated an electric truck to Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and Lordstown would be reopened as a battery assembly plant.

The UAW's previous contract with General Motors expired on Saturday at midnight, but workers were told to continue to show up to work under the terms of the prior contract while negotiations were ongoing. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Company have extended their current contracts while the GM talks are happening.