Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Average Age of Cars in the U.S. Climbs Again

      Expect the Age to Climb Higher Due to COVID-19

    IHS Markit recently published their analysis on how long Americans are holding onto their vehicles. The average according to the firm stands at 11.9 years, the highest amount since they have been tracking this. Also, about one in four vehicles is over sixteen years old. We should note that this data came before COVID-19 started to wreak havoc on the U.S. IHS notes that new cars only made up 6.1 percent of vehicles in operation in 2019, down 0.8 percent when compared to high of 2016. This highlights falling new car sales.

    But the question lingering over automakers and analysts is will the pandemic cause sales to fall even further as more people hang on to their vehicles.

    "People are going to keep their vehicles because they don't know if they're going to be driving to work in the future, they don't know if they're going to be driving to work anytime soon even. If you're not accumulating the miles, you might keep that vehicle on the road a little longer," said Todd Campau, associate director of aftermarket solutions at IHS Markit.

    IHS estimates that new cars in operation could drop to 5% or less in the coming year or so. The firm also expects the age to climb upward in the coming years as owners consider whether or not to spend the hefty amount on a car, when their current vehicle is still quite good.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), CNBC

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    I think at this point, many people who can work from home are deciding to hold off on buying ICE auto's awaiting the much lower maintenance and ease of charging from home selection of EVs that are coming.

    EV's ROCK! :metal:

    • Haha 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    With work from home and self quarantining, I've managed to put less than 100 miles on my Jeep in the last 6 months.  I assume the next 6 months will be the same.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX
    31 minutes ago, David said:

    I think at this point, many people who can work from home are deciding to hold off on buying ICE auto's awaiting the much lower maintenance and ease of charging from home selection of EVs that are coming.

    EV's ROCK! :metal:

    I think it has nothing to do with EVs.

    People who work from home don't put as many miles on their cars, so less reason to upgrade for something newer.  Secondary, a lot of people are out of a work now, so they definitely will hold on to whatever they got and will not purchase anything newer.

    • Like 1
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    It may take another two or three years for NEW car sales to actually recover.  Then again, used car bargains are still available.  In general, few people actually need to buy a replacement vehicle these days.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    With work from home and self quarantining, I've managed to put less than 100 miles on my Jeep in the last 6 months.  I assume the next 6 months will be the same.

    I can totally understand this, I have put on less than 400 miles in the first 6 months on the Escalade and only just over 800 on the SS. That gets a bit more as I shop for the senior parents and drop their groceries off at the door so out once a week for shopping, over to the other households and then home.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    3 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    It may take another two or three years for NEW car sales to actually recover.  Then again, used car bargains are still available.  In general, few people actually need to buy a replacement vehicle these days.

    I think the Global Pandemic will have a much bigger affect on auto sales globally as more and more companies figure out how to still be successful with a work force working from home. As such, I think we will see people hold off like you said globally for the next few years and this will also affect used auto sales.

    Just looking at Hertz bankruptcy and how hard it has been as their sales of auto's to reduce the size of their auto fleet has not moved well.

    Bigger picture is also evident in mass transit. Lite rail construction here is being pushed out over a longer time period, new bus purchases are being delayed. The mass transit support groups are sending out emails saying mass transit is threatened and needs more tax dollars from the public or else you will not have a way to get around easily without an auto.

    Weird, but in places like Seattle where you have all the tech workers working from home, I see no reason to spend billions on mass transit that will get little use now or in the future as companies that can, will move away from office work to remote employment.

    I then see EV sales picking up as those auto's come out with low maintenance, fuel at home, the benefits for a work from home workforce really do change the auto industry and I would not be surprised to never see auto sales hit the record they did in 2018 since 2019 was a reduction compared to 2018 if memory serves me correct.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    I do think that mass transit will still be useful since not all jobs can be work from home.  At the same time, ridership will most likely stay down for a while.  Same with new car sales.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    With work from home I might drive my car twice a week so what is the point of buying a a new car that will sit for all but maybe 2 hours a week?

     

    Car prices are also going up and up, offering 7 years loans let automakers get away with that for a while but I don’t think we are going to see 9-10 year new car loans, so monthly payments will just keep rising.  And at a time when unemployment is rising.  
     

    I am surprised car sales have done as well as they have, I wouldn’t be surprised by a 10-12 million SAAR in 2021.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    I was sitting on an average age of almost 15 years on mine.... 😮  But after so many years, we have a 19 and a 20 to go with my 06 and 04. 

    But with little driving going on now- I might keep both of our leases for the long run.....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    First two weeks of Wolf's shutdown, we were on a split schedule, each "team" working 3 days/week, but that soon changed, been back working 5 days as normal since then. 

    This "working from home" debacle has been a bit of a disaster for my industry simply due to the fact that dealing with insurance companies has been haphazard at best.  They don't call back, payments have been in the wrong amounts, sent to the wrong place, the employees, we can tell, are not paying attention to business while The Price Is Right or Days Of Our Lives is on as they work from their living rooms.  I heard a screeching in the background as I was talking to an insurance rep the other day, I asked him if he was working from home, he said "yes".  Then I asked him if he has parakeets or parrots, he said "those are my KIDS".  Pure BS.

    Cars are lasting longer because ppl have been demanding higher quality vehicles.  Ppl also have not been enticed by the new stuff.  A vehicle comes out and the design remains static for like 6 years at a time... where is the incentive to buy a new vehicle that looks the same as the old one?

    And the notion that cash strapped Americans are waiting for ridiculous toy EVs at twice the price of their reliable ICE vehicles is PURE LUNACY.

    • Upvote 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Kia News: Rumorpile: Kia Soul EV Won't Be Coming To the U.S.
      By William Maley
      When Kia revealed the new Soul to the U.S. in 2018, they announced that the EV would be arriving sometime a year later. 2019 came and the automaker announced that the Soul EV had been pushed back to 2020. A few months later, the launch date was pushed to 2021. Now, an internal source at Kia's U.S. office has revealed to Roadshow that the Soul EV isn't coming at all.
      According to the source, a number of factors played into this decision. Some of the factors such as limited supply of batteries and motors, along with increased demand for the model Europe were used to explain the last delay. Also, the Soul EV has independent rear suspension. The standard Soul doesn't, which would make the EV more expensive to bring to the U.S. and add complexity. 
      Adding fuel to the fire, Kia has removed any mention of the Soul EV on their U.S. consumer and media sites. There is also no mention of the Soul EV on the EPA site. Previously, the vehicle was mentioned with a range of 243 miles.
      When reached by Roadshow, a Kia spokesperson said they haven't heard anything about the Soul EV being canned for the U.S., but did confirm they have "no pending plans to introduce before 2021 at the earliest."
      We'll keep you posted on this story.
      Source: Roadshow

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Rumorpile: Kia Soul EV Won't Be Coming To the U.S.
      By William Maley
      When Kia revealed the new Soul to the U.S. in 2018, they announced that the EV would be arriving sometime a year later. 2019 came and the automaker announced that the Soul EV had been pushed back to 2020. A few months later, the launch date was pushed to 2021. Now, an internal source at Kia's U.S. office has revealed to Roadshow that the Soul EV isn't coming at all.
      According to the source, a number of factors played into this decision. Some of the factors such as limited supply of batteries and motors, along with increased demand for the model Europe were used to explain the last delay. Also, the Soul EV has independent rear suspension. The standard Soul doesn't, which would make the EV more expensive to bring to the U.S. and add complexity. 
      Adding fuel to the fire, Kia has removed any mention of the Soul EV on their U.S. consumer and media sites. There is also no mention of the Soul EV on the EPA site. Previously, the vehicle was mentioned with a range of 243 miles.
      When reached by Roadshow, a Kia spokesperson said they haven't heard anything about the Soul EV being canned for the U.S., but did confirm they have "no pending plans to introduce before 2021 at the earliest."
      We'll keep you posted on this story.
      Source: Roadshow
    • William Maley
      Genesis News: Genesis Delays Launch of 2021 G80 and GV80 for U.S.
      By William Maley
      Genesis was hoping to have a one-two punch for the U.S. with the launch of the new GV80 crossover and redesigned G80 this summer. But the COVID-19 pandemic has screwed up these plans. Automotive News reports that Genesis has pushed back the launch of both models to the fall.
      A Genesis spokesman told the outlet that Genesis couldn't get the two vehicles into EPA testing to have them certified for vehicle emissions. The labs that perform the tests were shutdown due to COVID-19.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Genesis Delays Launch of 2021 G80 and GV80 for U.S.
      By William Maley
      Genesis was hoping to have a one-two punch for the U.S. with the launch of the new GV80 crossover and redesigned G80 this summer. But the COVID-19 pandemic has screwed up these plans. Automotive News reports that Genesis has pushed back the launch of both models to the fall.
      A Genesis spokesman told the outlet that Genesis couldn't get the two vehicles into EPA testing to have them certified for vehicle emissions. The labs that perform the tests were shutdown due to COVID-19.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    • William Maley
      Industry News: Pickup Trucks Are the Bright Spot In Second Quarter Sales
      By William Maley
      Automakers for the most part were hurting in sales during the second quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economy coming to a screeching halt for a brief time caused new car sales to drop by a third according to Automotive News. But there is a slim silver lining to this, full-size pickups have moved into being the best-selling segment of vehicles.
      According to data from Automotive News, one out of four vehicles sold between April and June was a pickup truck. This helped put them ahead of compact crossovers, which have held the top spot for some time. The reason is that trucks didn't take as big of a hit due to 0 percent financing offers from automakers to help bring in buyers. A large number of dealers said they sold the majority of trucks sitting on their lots.
      Mark LaNeve, Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service provides another reason why trucks didn't fall off a cliff. Speaking to AN, he said that people need trucks for work and "affluent consumers who often buy such vehicles have been less affected by the pandemic."
      Trucks still took quite the hit in the quarter,
      Chevrolet Silverado: Down 14% Ford F-Series: Down 23% GMC Sierra: Down 4% Ram: Down 35% Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article

  • Posts

    • surreal1272
      Quick Drive: 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro CrewMax

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Yeah, you wish you had that much culture. Given your disdain for anything that doesn’t conform to your narrow world view though, its more like...     Of course, you had no logical counter for the fact that your initial post was pure hypocrisy and just general false patriotic whining but hey, that’s just par for the course.   Same as it ever was.
    • A Horse With No Name
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By A Horse With No Name · Posted

      Yep, a sad day for me also.    Ford advertrs keep getting better and better. 
    • David
      Word Association

      By David · Posted

      Trouble
    • ocnblu
      Industry News: Average Age of Cars in the U.S. Climbs Again

      By ocnblu · Posted

      First two weeks of Wolf's shutdown, we were on a split schedule, each "team" working 3 days/week, but that soon changed, been back working 5 days as normal since then.  This "working from home" debacle has been a bit of a disaster for my industry simply due to the fact that dealing with insurance companies has been haphazard at best.  They don't call back, payments have been in the wrong amounts, sent to the wrong place, the employees, we can tell, are not paying attention to business while The Price Is Right or Days Of Our Lives is on as they work from their living rooms.  I heard a screeching in the background as I was talking to an insurance rep the other day, I asked him if he was working from home, he said "yes".  Then I asked him if he has parakeets or parrots, he said "those are my KIDS".  Pure BS. Cars are lasting longer because ppl have been demanding higher quality vehicles.  Ppl also have not been enticed by the new stuff.  A vehicle comes out and the design remains static for like 6 years at a time... where is the incentive to buy a new vehicle that looks the same as the old one? And the notion that cash strapped Americans are waiting for ridiculous toy EVs at twice the price of their reliable ICE vehicles is PURE LUNACY.
    • ocnblu
      Word Association

      By ocnblu · Posted

      paint remover

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. z28luvr01
      z28luvr01
      (42 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...