Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Jaguar Considers Going Fully Electric

      Could Take Place Within the Next Decade

    Jaguar Land Rover has already announced plans to begin electrifying their lineups beginning in 2020, but Jaguar could be going one step further. Autocar reports that the management is considering making Jaguar an EV-only brand within the next decade.

    Plans have already been drawn up for a strategy that would see Jaguar phase out its conventional lineup with fully electric models over the next five to seven years. Here is the gist of the strategy,

    • A fully-electric sedan would replace the XJ sedan in two-years time. This model will take on the likes of the Tesla Model S and Porsche's upcoming Taycan.
    • The XE and XF will be replaced by a new electric crossover that will be similar in size to Audi's e-tron crossover (possibly taking the place of the F-Pace) by 2023.
    • 2025 would see the E-Pace replaced by the next-generation I-Pace.
    • The upcoming large J-Pace crossover will be the sole conventional model until 2027 when an electric replacement debuts.
    • There is talk about an electric sports car taking the place of the F-Type.

    It is quite the gamble that JLR is considering for the brand. But it one the brand is seriously considering for two reasons. One is that Jaguar sales have been floundering due partly to lineup having more sedans than crossovers, along with being heavily dependent on diesel. The other is that it would allow Jaguar to jump ahead of the likes of Audi and Mercedes-Benz with electric vehicles. Remember, Jaguar already has their EV on sale, while Audi and Mercedes-Benz are in the process of launching theirs.

    Source: Autocar


    Go to articles Jaguar

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    A Horse With No Name

    20 years is very different than 5. But yes...considering that a lot of markets that Jag sells in are essentially European or Asian with serious air quality concerns due to urban density, this is a no brainer.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    What do they have to lose?  Jaguar sales are pretty low, and I am sure they don't have the money to develop EVs and gas cars and build them side by side, so they probably have to pick on or the other.  They might as well go all in on EV and try to get ahead of the curve.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    30 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    What do they have to lose?  Jaguar sales are pretty low, and I am sure they don't have the money to develop EVs and gas cars and build them side by side, so they probably have to pick on or the other.  They might as well go all in on EV and try to get ahead of the curve.

    What do they Have to loose....?  They are a respected luxury car maker.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept