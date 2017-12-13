Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2018 Jeep Wrangler JL is Slightly More Expensive

    Average price increase of $3,020

    With all of the new improvements and technology for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, it was going to slightly more expensive. We now know how much more that will be.

    Motor1 reports that when the Wrangler hits dealers early next year, it will have a starting price of $28,190 (includes a $1,195 destination charge) for the base 2-door Wrangler. This is an increase of $3,000 when compared to the 2017 model. All 2018 Wrangler models see an average increase of $3,020 to their base price.

    You're not getting much with the Wrangler Sport. Standard equipment includes a six-speed manual gearbox, Dana axles, and 17-inch All Season Bridgestone tires. You'll need to shell out some cash if you want power windows and locks; keyless entry, and air conditioning. The Sahara is slightly better equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, painted fenders, upgraded audio system, and power accessories. But Jeep is only offering the Sahara in the 4-door Unlimited which will set you back $38,540.

    Rubicon models come equipped with a load of off-road goodies such as beefier Dana 44 axles, electronic locking differentials, automatic swaybar disconnects, upgraded transfer case, and BF Goodrich off-road tires. The Rubicon begins at $38,190 for the two-door and $41,690 for the four-door Unlimited.

    Source: The Car Connection, Motor1


    dfelt

    Smart Move, no problem selling the new ones, but this will help those sitting on the fence and not wanting to spend the money to buy up the remaining ones on the lots now.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    A crime is being committed.

     

    What cha talkin about Willis? The 4 door only Sahara, the higher price or everything including FCA trying to survive off Jeep profits with crap everywhere else especially Fiat, Alfa, etc. all that Italian garbage.

