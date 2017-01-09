Next Jeep Grand Cherokee To Use Alfa Romeo Bits

The current Jeep Grand Cherokee that we love here at Cheers & Gears uses the bones of the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (now GLE-Class) that was developed during the DiamlerChrysler era. But with a new owner in the form of Fiat, it would make sense that next Grand Cherokee would use a platform from them. But which one? Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne said it would likely be an Alfa Romeo one.

“The most natural application of a further evolution of the Alfa Romeo platform is the Grand Cherokee,” Marchionne told Autocar during the Detroit Auto Show.

“We’re finishing off the study now, but I’m going on the basis of the latest information, which is that it will be the basis upon which the Grand Cherokee will be developed, unless something happens in the next 60 days that suggests it isn’t doable. That would really complete the story of architectural development for us because I think it would certainly nail in a big piece of the Jeep story.”

This likely means the Grand Cherokee will be based on the Giorgio that underpins the Giulia and upcoming Stelvio crossover. Autocar says the next-generation Grand Cherokee will come out in either 2018 or 2019. We think that isn't likely and would put 2020 as the earliest date.

Source: Autocar

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears