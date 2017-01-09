  • Sign in to follow this  
    Next Jeep Grand Cherokee To Use Alfa Romeo Bits

    By William Maley

      • Grand Cherokee to possibly become a bit more Italian

    The current Jeep Grand Cherokee that we love here at Cheers & Gears uses the bones of the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (now GLE-Class) that was developed during the DiamlerChrysler era. But with a new owner in the form of Fiat, it would make sense that next Grand Cherokee would use a platform from them. But which one? Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne said it would likely be an Alfa Romeo one.

    “The most natural application of a further evolution of the Alfa Romeo platform is the Grand Cherokee,” Marchionne told Autocar during the Detroit Auto Show.

    “We’re finishing off the study now, but I’m going on the basis of the latest information, which is that it will be the basis upon which the Grand Cherokee will be developed, unless something happens in the next 60 days that suggests it isn’t doable. That would really complete the story of architectural development for us because I think it would certainly nail in a big piece of the Jeep story.”

    This likely means the Grand Cherokee will be based on the Giorgio that underpins the Giulia and upcoming Stelvio crossover. Autocar says the next-generation Grand Cherokee will come out in either 2018 or 2019. We think that isn't likely and would put 2020 as the earliest date.

    Source: Autocar
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

    Go to articles Jeep

    User Feedback


    Stew

    IMHO, this is a good thing.  It is still RWD based and the current GC is unibody/fully independent suspension anyway.  It also should come with some serious weight savings.  I wonder if it ma get a little tidier in dimensions too since the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are now confirmed. 

    dfelt

    :scratchchin: This should be an interesting mess. To quote CCAP41, " Hello Reliability!" 

    Guess they have to figure out some way to justify the billions stolen for a platform that has not even sold what 100 cars here yet in the US?

    Sergio = :palm:

    • William Maley
      Jeep News: Production of Next-Generation Wrangler To Begin Next November
      By William Maley
      Details about the next Jeep Wrangler have been coming in drips and drabs. We know that it will be using aluminum panels to help cut weight, possibly feature a new turbocharged four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic, and feature a pickup variant. But there is one detail that can be confirmed, a production timeframe.
       
      The Toledo Blade reports that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will cease production of the Cherokee and begin retooling the line at Toledo assembly beginning in April. This to make way for the next-generation Wrangler production at the plant. Bruce Baumhower, president of United Auto Workers Local 12 tells the Blade production is expected to begin in November. FCA declined to comment when asked by the paper.
      Baumhower went on to say production of the current Wrangler would continue uninterrupted during the retooling process. The current Wrangler would cease production in March 2018 to make way for the Wrangler pickup.
      Production of the Cherokee will move over to FCA's Belvidere, Il plant. According to local media there, production of the Compass and Patriot ended on December 23rd. Retooling of this plant has already begun according to UAW officials. 
      Source: The Toledo Blade
       

      View full article

