Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: A Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk?!

      Possibly hauling ass for 7 people

    The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer has been talked about for the past few years, mostly in terms of delays and figuring out what platform will underpin it. But a new report from Road & Track reveals Jeep has something very special in store.

    An internal document from transmission supplier ZF lists the 2018 production and pre-production vehicles using a version of their 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission. Among the vehicles listed the Grand Wagoneer with the platform code ZS. What makes this more intriguing is the mention of a Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk. The listing says it has a 6.2L V8 and produces 729 PS - about 718 horsepower. Like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the Wagoneer Trackhawk uses a beefed-up version of the eight-speed automatic - ZF-8HP95X.

    Could this mean that Jeep will be launching a mad Wagoneer in the coming years? Possibly not. Road & Track has some possible guesses as to why this is mentioned,

    • Someone goofed while working on this document
    • FCA has built some Wagoneer prototypes with the Hellcat engine, but hasn't made plans to put it into production

    Source: Road & Track


    Go to articles Jeep

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    19 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Jeep-five-year-plan-0008-1021x580.jpg

    Those can't all be for the US. We're not getting the Grand Commander for example 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    15 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Those can't all be for the US. We're not getting the Grand Commander for example 

    I was also wondering about that, but in searching FCA website you can find some interesting images but not much explaining it.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept