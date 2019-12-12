Rumorpile: Jeep Working on "Ultra-Compact" To Slot Below Renegade

Jeep is said to be working on a tiny crossover that will slot below the Renegade in size and will likely launch in 2022. The estimated size would be around 4-meters in length which puts it slightly shorter than a Nissan Juke. The primary competitive target is the Suzuki Jimny, a model not sold in the United States, but a segment important to Jeep globally.

Jeep says that the new model would offer day-to-day practicality but still have the off-road prowess that people expect from a Jeep. As FCA is in a big push to electrify its vehicles these days, some form of electrification is likely with even a fully electric model possible. Though not offered in the U.S., FCA does build PHEV versions of the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass for the European market.

With FCA's merger with PSA looming, the possibility of using one of Peugeot-Citroen's platforms as a base for the new model emerges. Could we potentially see a Jeep on the Opel Corsa platform? Time will tell.