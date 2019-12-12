Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Rumorpile: Jeep Working on "Ultra-Compact" To Slot Below Renegade

      ...Still going to have off-road capabilities...

    Jeep is said to be working on a tiny crossover that will slot below the Renegade in size and will likely launch in 2022. The estimated size would be around 4-meters in length which puts it slightly shorter than a Nissan Juke. The primary competitive target is the Suzuki Jimny, a model not sold in the United States, but a segment important to Jeep globally. 

    Jeep says that the new model would offer day-to-day practicality but still have the off-road prowess that people expect from a Jeep. As FCA is in a big push to electrify its vehicles these days, some form of electrification is likely with even a fully electric model possible. Though not offered in the U.S., FCA does build PHEV versions of the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass for the European market. 

    With FCA's merger with PSA looming, the possibility of using one of Peugeot-Citroen's platforms as a base for the new model emerges. Could we potentially see a Jeep on the Opel Corsa platform?  Time will tell. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Of course they are.  There is no limit to how many SUVs a brand will make.  Eventually this 10 SUVs per brand strategy will fold like a house of cards but there is demand now.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    And on the opposite end of the spectrum, they are supposedly working on Tahoe/Suburban sized models with the Ram-based Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer...but those rumors have been going around for what seems like a decade...

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    40 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Of course they are.  There is no limit to how many SUVs a brand will make.  Eventually this 10 SUVs per brand strategy will fold like a house of cards but there is demand now.

    Just like cars.. No limit on how many they can make. Mercedes has 19 different cars. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    This sounds like the death toll for Fiat in the US as I think people would rather buy a ultra sub compact from Jeep than Fiat.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    This sounds like the death toll for Fiat in the US as I think people would rather buy a ultra sub compact from Jeep than Fiat.

    I know I certainly would. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    And on the opposite end of the spectrum, they are supposedly working on Tahoe/Suburban sized models with the Ram-based Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer...but those rumors have been going around for what seems like a decade...

    They're building a whole new factory for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.  It's in the UAW contract that was just signed. Test mules have already been spotted. 

    • Like 1
    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai News:Rumorpile: Hyundai Sonata N in the Cards?
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Hyundai Sonata is likely to make a big splash with its good looks when it hits dealers in a few weeks. One thing that was missing from the original release of the Sonata was an up-level engine option. To review, the Sonata can be optioned with a 191 horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder or a 180 horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with a wide peak torque band and 195 lb.-ft.   Gone is the 245 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo.
      Back in April, Hyundai confirmed that it would produce an N-Line version of the car with 275 horsepower.  That car is likely to be debuting at the LA Auto Show later this month. The kicker is the N-line is not the full performance edition like a Sonata N would be. 
      Now, rumors out of Korea via Korean Car Blog say that the full N will be coming late next year. Powering the Sonata N would be a 2.5-liter turbocharge direct injected engine producing at least 300 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft of torque. Power would be fed through an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. This powertrain has already been shown at a 2019 Hyundai Kia Motors Powertrain Conference, so we know they'll be building this engine for something.
      Of course, Hyundai has not commented on any of these rumors, so take a Sonata N with a grain of salt.  Still, a performance tuned Sonata could make an exciting addition to the otherwise stale and fading mid-size car market.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Rumorpile: Hyundai Sonata N in the Cards?
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Hyundai Sonata is likely to make a big splash with its good looks when it hits dealers in a few weeks. One thing that was missing from the original release of the Sonata was an up-level engine option. To review, the Sonata can be optioned with a 191 horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder or a 180 horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with a wide peak torque band and 195 lb.-ft.   Gone is the 245 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo.
      Back in April, Hyundai confirmed that it would produce an N-Line version of the car with 275 horsepower.  That car is likely to be debuting at the LA Auto Show later this month. The kicker is the N-line is not the full performance edition like a Sonata N would be. 
      Now, rumors out of Korea via Korean Car Blog say that the full N will be coming late next year. Powering the Sonata N would be a 2.5-liter turbocharge direct injected engine producing at least 300 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft of torque. Power would be fed through an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. This powertrain has already been shown at a 2019 Hyundai Kia Motors Powertrain Conference, so we know they'll be building this engine for something.
      Of course, Hyundai has not commented on any of these rumors, so take a Sonata N with a grain of salt.  Still, a performance tuned Sonata could make an exciting addition to the otherwise stale and fading mid-size car market.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News Rumorpile - AMG C63 To Lose V8 in Favor of Four-Cylinder Hybrid
      By Drew Dowdell
      Rumor has it that the next AMG C63 will be the first of a number of models to ditch their V8 in favor of 4-cylinder hybrid power. According to Autocar, the C63 could also lose a rear-wheel drive option, going instead with standard all-wheel drive. 
      The engine would be an electrified version of the new M139 turbocharged 2.0-liter.  In it's most powerful current form, it is the most powerful 4-cylinder in production anywhere putting out 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, and that's without any electric boosting.  The engine was engineered to be mounted transversely or longitudinally and also with an eye on hybridization.
      For the C63, the M139 engine would adopt a 48 volt starter motor similar to the one used in the CLS 53 4Matic.  On that car, the motor provides an additional 22 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, however in the C63, it would be tuned for even more power to reach up to a total system horsepower over 500. 
      One main advantage to this setup would be a significant reduction in weight over the front axle.  Additionally, the engine/motor combination has a lower center of gravity, that would be expected to improve handling and control. 
      Moving the C63 to a hybrid powertrain is consistent with Mercedes' desire to reduce fleet CO2 emissions.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Rumorpile - AMG C63 To Lose V8 in Favor of Four-Cylinder Hybrid
      By Drew Dowdell
      Rumor has it that the next AMG C63 will be the first of a number of models to ditch their V8 in favor of 4-cylinder hybrid power. According to Autocar, the C63 could also lose a rear-wheel drive option, going instead with standard all-wheel drive. 
      The engine would be an electrified version of the new M139 turbocharged 2.0-liter.  In it's most powerful current form, it is the most powerful 4-cylinder in production anywhere putting out 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, and that's without any electric boosting.  The engine was engineered to be mounted transversely or longitudinally and also with an eye on hybridization.
      For the C63, the M139 engine would adopt a 48 volt starter motor similar to the one used in the CLS 53 4Matic.  On that car, the motor provides an additional 22 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, however in the C63, it would be tuned for even more power to reach up to a total system horsepower over 500. 
      One main advantage to this setup would be a significant reduction in weight over the front axle.  Additionally, the engine/motor combination has a lower center of gravity, that would be expected to improve handling and control. 
      Moving the C63 to a hybrid powertrain is consistent with Mercedes' desire to reduce fleet CO2 emissions.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Pricing Leaks
      By Drew Dowdell
      As we reported last month, Jeep is adding a diesel to the Wrangler lineup.  The 3.0-liter diesel will produce 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque and be paired only with the 8-speed automatic. Electronic Start-Stop is also standard issue. 
      As for how much it is going to cost, be prepared to shell out up to an additional $6,000 over the base model.  It breaks down like this:  $4,000 for the diesel engine + $2,000 for the automatic transmission.  All in all, it ends up being a $3,250 upgrade over a Wrangler with a Pentastar V6 and 8-speed automatic.   The diesel will only be offered in 4-door trims of Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon.  In the RAM 1500 with the same powertrain, highway fuel economy is rated for 30mpg. Expect the lighter but less aerodynamic Wrangler to match that once EPA numbers are finalized.
      Diesel Wranglers start down the production line in late November, but the order books are already open if you want to head down to the dealer and put your order in. 

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...