    Lamborghini Urus SUV To Pack 650 Horsepower

    By William Maley

      • We get some details on Lamborghini's upcoming SUV

    Lamborghini has been somewhat quiet on their upcoming SUV, the Urus. But a recent report from Automotive News begins to reveal some interesting details.

    Speaking with Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, the Urus will pack a twin-turbo V8 engine producing 650 horsepower. There will also be plug-in hybrid version that will use the twin-turbo V8. The model is expected to be shown towards the end of this year at Lamborghini's factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, Italy.

    Sales will begin in the second quarter next year for Europe, with the U.S. following in the third quarter.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    So Uranus is finally getting built. Just a car on steroids to be a CUV. I wonder how it will really stand up to the world wide competition especially when they have been building them for so much longer.

    smk4565

    Is this going to be a Cheyanne/Q7/Bentayga body SUV?  I am sure it will be crazy fast with 650 hp and likely the quick shifting ZF 8-speed and all wheel drive.   I think Mercedes can top this if they are so inclined to put a V12 in one of their SUVs.  I am surprised that the Urus doesn't have a V12.

    oldshurst442

    My reaction upon hearing the news about yet another SUV offering...

    giphy.gif

     

    My reaction when somebody might try to explain to me that SUVs are the future and Im just a dinosaur in denial clinging on to sedans or coupes and there is 650 horses offered by Lamborghini in the Urus...

    tenor.gif

     

    My reaction when I FINALLY come to the realization that there is literally nothing I could do to stop this insanity with the SUV craze no matter how many cute GIFs I post on the internets!

    qK7Cpqk.gif

     

    I guess rejoice at yet another SUV, this time from Lamborghini with 650 horses...

    giphy.gif

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    riviera74

    Wow. First Porsche, now Lamborghini.  One question: why are they destroying their unique selling point?

    I thought that VW/Audi would have the CUVs and Porsche/Lamborghini can stay with true (and truly expensive) sports cars (Boxster aside).

    dfelt
    34 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Wow. First Porsche, now Lamborghini.  One question: why are they destroying their unique selling point?

    I thought that VW/Audi would have the CUVs and Porsche/Lamborghini can stay with true (and truly expensive) sports cars (Boxster aside).

    I think allot of their previous customers are wanting SUV/CUVs now and if they want to hold onto them, they have to deliver what the customer wants.

    Cars are out of fashion as the hot trend is SUV/CUV crazyness. Not because they really need it.

    smk4565

    For sure, they have to sell SUVs.  Because anyone that owns a Bentley or Lamborghini owns another car or four.  If you offer that SUV they will buy it.   Porsche sells more SUVs than they do sports cars.   And you have a lot of people that want a Porsche or sports car, but really a Cayman is super impractical, so they can buy a Porsche SUV and feel like they got the best of both worlds.

    balthazar

    How's the frequency of MB s-class buyers also snapping up the g-wagon? I'll tell you : abysmal.

    What Lambo Aventador buyer wants a MUCH heavier, slower and less impactful Lambo SUV with 33% less pistons - just because "it's there"? I don't remotely see it... and I actually like Lamborghinis.

    These sports car brands are merely whoring out their image to build cash cows and demean their reputations for money. Which, to be truthful, is how successful business's are run.  But the market demand is manufacturered and the end product is trading on the consumer good will developed when the brand was far more pure. I still wince when I see a Cayenne, and I see a LOT of them around me.

    dfelt

    I think depending on where you live you have two types of users. The look at me soccer mom where the luxury suv never goes off road or rarely gets messed up and those that want the luxury but do use them in the mountains. I see plenty of the luxury suv at the ski resorts during winter but more so during summer off road on the logging roads out camping. Weird? Yes but true for washington state. So many tree huggers want their luxury and be out in the wilds.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    7 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I think depending on where you live you have two types of users. The look at me soccer mom where the luxury suv never goes off road or rarely gets messed up and those that want the luxury but do use them in the mountains. I see plenty of the luxury suv at the ski resorts during winter but more so during summer off road on the logging roads out camping. Weird? Yes but true for washington state. So many tree huggers want their luxury and be out in the wilds.

    That was true in Colorado as well..    Here in AZ it's a mix...some people probably do take them in the mountains..but a lot more of them are probably 2wd though and are driven around town....I was at my neighborhood car wash Sunday, so many black luxury SUVs around here....BMWs, Mercs, JGCs, etc...

    Stew

    I find nothing wrong with it.  I it brings them sales, great.  And hey, they started out as a tractor company and this isn't even their first SUV.

     

    Lamborghini-LM002-pic-1.png?w=630&h=420&

     

    laom_jpg_1431351f.jpg

     

     

    Anthony Fongaro

    A four seater Lambo would be nice since Ferrari have had four seaters for a while but this design I'm not quite sure. I remember the Estoque concept car from 2010 and I think that would have been great.

    dfelt
    On 5/17/2017 at 10:13 AM, Anthony Fongaro said:

    A four seater Lambo would be nice since Ferrari have had four seaters for a while but this design I'm not quite sure. I remember the Estoque concept car from 2010 and I think that would have been great.

    So your saying take this concept and turn it into a CUV AWD auto?

    Lamborghini_0122.JPG

    2016 Lamborghini Urus Interior view.jpg

    Anthony Fongaro
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    So your saying take this concept and turn it into a CUV AWD auto?

    Lamborghini_0122.JPG

    2016 Lamborghini Urus Interior view.jpg

    Not really. I know it's off topic from the Urus (still an odd name for me) but I think having the sedan back in 2010 would have been better than having the CUV in 2018.

