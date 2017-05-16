Lamborghini Urus SUV To Pack 650 Horsepower

Lamborghini has been somewhat quiet on their upcoming SUV, the Urus. But a recent report from Automotive News begins to reveal some interesting details.

Speaking with Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, the Urus will pack a twin-turbo V8 engine producing 650 horsepower. There will also be plug-in hybrid version that will use the twin-turbo V8. The model is expected to be shown towards the end of this year at Lamborghini's factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, Italy.

Sales will begin in the second quarter next year for Europe, with the U.S. following in the third quarter.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)