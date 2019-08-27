Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Land Rover Defender Leaks Out

      ...Being used on a movie set...

    The Land Rover Defender leaked out via an Instagram post from the set of a 007 movie, spotted without camouflage and clearly back from some mudding around. The Defender was supposed to debut at the Frankfurt International Auto Show next month. 

    The previous Defender stopped production in 2016 after a 67 year run.  Emissions and safety regulations eventually forced it out of the markets.  The new Defender retains a boxy shape, but is now much more modern in appearence. The headlights have a hooded look in place of the previously circular units. 

    The Defender will initially be offered in a five passenger configuration, but eventually will also get a shorter length model to compete more directly with the Jeep Wrangler.  Those wanting a larger version will be happy too as an 8-passenger version is also planned.  Power will come from a range of turbo 4-cylinders, turbo 6-cylinder, a plug-in hybrid, and even a 6-cylinder diesel.  One thing the Defender will not have is are solid axles, moving instead to a fully independent suspension. 

    The Defender will likely end up in the US market as a 2021 model sometime in late 2020. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    It has been interesting to see the amount of comments I have read on various sites about the Explorer and Suburban and everything loosing solid front axles for a IS setup.

    I wonder if anyone will really care that this does not have solid axles? 🤔

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    17 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    It has been interesting to see the amount of comments I have read on various sites about the Explorer and Suburban and everything loosing solid front axles for a IS setup.

    I wonder if anyone will really care that this does not have solid axles? 🤔

    Probably a handful off road fans in the UK care about solid axles, but I suspect 99.99% of potential buyers don't care.... it just doesn't matter...the Explorer has never been a serious off-roader, hasn't had a solid axle in a few generations, the Grand Cherokee lost it's solid front axle in '05 w/ the WK generation, etc.  

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    Old Defender was used by many militaries, not just UK.  I am sure it will mater to them as well as off roaders how sturdy it will be and how well new Defender will drive off road.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    6 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Old Defender was used by many militaries, not just UK.  I am sure it will mater to them as well as off roaders how sturdy it will be and how well new Defender will drive off road.

    I was only thinking about real world consumer sales... I don't know if the military market accounts for much anymore for LR...militaries seem to use a lot of custom build stuff anymore..

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I'd also bet that if a military were to put in a bulk order that they'd have no issue fitting a more capable setup with solid axles, if that's that desirable. 

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar News: Jaguar Land Rover Could Share BMW Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar Land Rover already has an agreement with BMW to use BMW sourced engines in future vehicles, but now a report from Autocar says that the company could use a BMW sourced platform for some future small vehicles as well.  Jaguar wants to increase its "Pace" lineup with an "A-Pace" and "B-Pace", small crossover coupes that would use BMW's front-wheel drive FAAR platform that underpins the X1, X2, and eventually the entire Mini linup. 
      Over at Land Rover, there is a possible revival of the Freelander based on the same FAAR platform to fill the entry level spot in the Land Rover showroom. Even the larger Evoque and Discovery Sport could move to FAAR when their current runs are up mid to late next decade. Naturally, as all new platforms are today, they are engineered to accept electrification in the form of electric assist, hybrids, or even pure electric powertrains. 
      If all this comes to fruition, vehicles using the FAAR platform could top 1.5 million in global sales annually. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar Land Rover Could Share BMW Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jaguar Land Rover already has an agreement with BMW to use BMW sourced engines in future vehicles, but now a report from Autocar says that the company could use a BMW sourced platform for some future small vehicles as well.  Jaguar wants to increase its "Pace" lineup with an "A-Pace" and "B-Pace", small crossover coupes that would use BMW's front-wheel drive FAAR platform that underpins the X1, X2, and eventually the entire Mini linup. 
      Over at Land Rover, there is a possible revival of the Freelander based on the same FAAR platform to fill the entry level spot in the Land Rover showroom. Even the larger Evoque and Discovery Sport could move to FAAR when their current runs are up mid to late next decade. Naturally, as all new platforms are today, they are engineered to accept electrification in the form of electric assist, hybrids, or even pure electric powertrains. 
      If all this comes to fruition, vehicles using the FAAR platform could top 1.5 million in global sales annually. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      July 2019: Jaguar Land Rover North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      (MAHWAH, NJ) – Aug. 1, 2019 – Jaguar Land Rover today reported July 2019 U.S. sales: Land Rover sales were 6,456 units, up four percent from 6,209 in July 2018; Jaguar sales were 2,020 units, a 7 percent increase from 1,880 units in July 2018. Jaguar Land Rover total July U.S. sales reached 8,476 units, a 5 percent increase from in July 2018.  For the calendar year, Jaguar Land Rover achieved 70,881 units, an increase of five percent vs. 67,655 in 2018.
       
      “We are proud to end the month with an increase in sales across both Jaguar and Land Rover,” said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. With the industry experiencing significant headwinds, we remain confident that our award-winning SUV product offering, supported by our dedicated retailer network, will continue this sales momentum.”
       
       
      U.S. MODEL HIGHLIGHTS
       
      Land Rover
      For the month of July, the Land Rover brand sold 6,456 units, an increase of four percent compared to 6,209 in July 2018. Land Rover is up 3 percent for the year driven by sales of the Range Rover lineup.
       
      The new Range Rover Evoque is up 38 percent with 876 units sold. The Range Rover Sport continues to be the brand’s sales leader with 1,748 units sold. The Range Rover is up 20 percent with 1,307 units sold.
       
      In the U.S., the 2019/2020 Land Rover model line-up features six models; two within the Discovery family, and four within the Range Rover Family.
       
      The Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport – bring new levels of sophistication, desirability, capability and versatility to the Discovery family. With variable five- and seven-passenger seating options in both the compact Discovery Sport and full-size Discovery, this family of vehicles features the latest connectivity technologies, a variety of innovative storage solutions and the same on-/off-road capability Land Rover is best known for.
       
      The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated evolution of the original model that pioneered the luxury compact SUV market. The second generation Range Rover Evoque offers anew 48-volt 296hp mild-hybrid (MHEV) powertrain alongside a 246hp Ingenium four-cylinder gasoline engine. For 20MY, the Range Rover Evoque also offersgroundbreaking off-road technologies like the optional segment first ‘ClearSight Ground View’ technology, part of the optional 360 Surround Camera system, and optional ‘ClearSight Rear View Mirror’3,4.
       
      Bringing a new dimension of modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, the 2019 Range Rover Velar is designed to fill the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport; offering levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability never before seen in the mid-size SUV segment.
       
      For 20MY the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport feature all-new mild-hybrid (MHEV) inline six-cylinder Ingenium gas engine, offered in 355hp and 395hp outputs and new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) P400e powertrain options.
      Jaguar
      For the month of July, Jaguar sales were 2,020 units. The Jaguar F-PACE continued to lead the brand’s sales performance with 862 units sold. The Jaguar F-TYPE is up 84 percent for the month.
       
      After being named the 2019 World Car of the Year award, and in an unprecedented achievement, winning the World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car titles, the Jaguar I-PACE sold 213 vehicles.
       
      With the addition of the Jaguar E-PACE and the battery electric I-PACE, the New Generation of Jaguar lineup expands to seven models for the first time in the brand’s storied history, while new model derivatives like the Jaguar F-PACE SVR and the XF Sportbrake Prestige diversify the portfolio offering customers greater choice.
       
      For 2019 the Jaguar ‘PACE’ family of SUVs and crossovers has expanded since the debut of the
      F-PACE, the brand’s best-selling model. Last year, Jaguar introduced the E-PACE compact crossover, as well as the brand’s first-ever all-electric production car – the I-PACE, mid-size performance SUV.
       
      In addition to the ‘PACE’ family of SUVs and crossovers, the Jaguar brand includes the F-TYPE sports car, the  XE compact sport sedan, XF premium mid-size sedan, XF Sportbrake mid-size wagon and the brand’s luxury flagship – the full-size Jaguar XJ. Each model delivers segment leading driving dynamics, timeless design and the latest connected technologies.
       
      For added peace of mind, every new Jaguar vehicle comes with Jaguar EliteCare, a Best-in-Class ownership package1. This warranty is further expanded for Jaguar I-PACE customers covering the electric battery for 8-years / 100,000 miles and a 70 percent state of health2. Jaguar EliteCare coverage includes a New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance and 24/7 Roadside Assistance, each for 5-years or 60,000 miles, as well as Jaguar InControl® Remote & Protect™ connected services for 5-years and unlimited mileage.
       
      Jaguar Land Rover announced in 2017 that from 2020 all new, or significantly updated, models will incorporate some form of electrification either optional or as standard. The company will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across its model range in the coming years; embracing fully electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild hybrid (MHEV) vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean gasoline and diesel engines
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Mercedes GLS Leaks Out ahead of NY Auto Show: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      With most of the releases of the New York International Auto Show officially out already, there is not much left to leak.  However, there was still the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS that was yet to be seen.  A trove of those pictures have leaked out tonight.
      We'll leave these here for you to peruse and comment on, but as this is an unofficial leak there is no technical information available yet. 

       
       
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Mercedes GLS Leaks Out ahead of NY Auto Show
      By Drew Dowdell
      With most of the releases of the New York International Auto Show officially out already, there is not much left to leak.  However, there was still the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS that was yet to be seen.  A trove of those pictures have leaked out tonight.
      We'll leave these here for you to peruse and comment on, but as this is an unofficial leak there is no technical information available yet. 

       
       
       

  • Posts

    • riviera74
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Increases Bolt Range

      By riviera74 · Posted

      Don't count on ICE dwindling and dying for at least a decade or more.  Batteries need to be better and scale a lot better for ICE to no longer being king of the hill.
    • dfelt
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By dfelt · Posted

      Seems people keep thinking that Economy of Scale will never happen to EVs unlike how it happened to ICE. Early 1900's you had people that laughed at the auto and said the Horse and buggy would never die.  Amish continue to prove you can survive living in the past at a static point in time, but clearly not scaling up like modern society.
    • dfelt
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Increases Bolt Range

      By dfelt · Posted

      Yet the missing piece is ECONOMY OF SCALE. Seems a few folks here are stuck on thinking that when the right packaged auto is built that it would not become profitable at economy of scale. I honestly think a few folks will be eating crow when the EV market explodes in sales while ICE dwindles and dies.
    • riviera74
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By riviera74 · Posted

      Sounds like the challenge should be to make a Chevy Trax EV cheaper than the ICE version.  Same with Equinox and Traverse.
    • balthazar
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Increases Bolt Range

      By balthazar · Posted

      Going to disagree with you here. 1. it should sell in higher numbers being it's a CUV, but note it would also, unquestionably, be more expensive. Bolt is the #4 selling electric, but a E-Equinox would be $50K. Recall the flutter over the Blazer RS @ $50K. So the sales question is up in the air. As for profit, no one else has managed that, and volume isn't helping that scenario either, so far.  Bolt's on pace to sell 15,900 this year. Let's say the E-Equinox sells 20,000 @ $47K. Do you realistically expect more volume than that? And if not, is that "selling"?? Current Equinox is on pace to sell 348,000 units this year.

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. siegen
      siegen
      (35 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...