Land Rover Defender Leaks Out

The Land Rover Defender leaked out via an Instagram post from the set of a 007 movie, spotted without camouflage and clearly back from some mudding around. The Defender was supposed to debut at the Frankfurt International Auto Show next month.
The previous Defender stopped production in 2016 after a 67 year run. Emissions and safety regulations eventually forced it out of the markets. The new Defender retains a boxy shape, but is now much more modern in appearence. The headlights have a hooded look in place of the previously circular units.
The Defender will initially be offered in a five passenger configuration, but eventually will also get a shorter length model to compete more directly with the Jeep Wrangler. Those wanting a larger version will be happy too as an 8-passenger version is also planned. Power will come from a range of turbo 4-cylinders, turbo 6-cylinder, a plug-in hybrid, and even a 6-cylinder diesel. One thing the Defender will not have is are solid axles, moving instead to a fully independent suspension.
The Defender will likely end up in the US market as a 2021 model sometime in late 2020.
