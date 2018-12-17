Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Lincoln Continental Adds Suicide Doors

      Suicide doors are back baby! (For a limited time)

     Back in March, we reported that Lincoln showed it dealers a Continental with rear-hinged suicide doors and announced plans to build it. We didn't have any details of when this model would launch or why - our speculation at the time was Lincoln showing some commitment to its car lineup. Today, Lincoln has revealed the suicide door version of the Continental.

    The 2019 Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition pays tribute to the introduction of the Continental nameplate and one of its most iconic features - the suicide-hinged doors that were first offered in 1961.

    Lincoln teamed with Cabot Coach Builders in Massachusetts to produce this special edition model. Lincoln did all of the engineering, metalwork and everything else required for this vehicle. The base vehicle and necessary parts are sent to Cabot which will produce the model. It begins with the Continental being stretched out six-inches. Aside from giving the space required for the suicide doors, it also makes for a more spacious rear seat, complete with a pass-through console featuring a stowable tray table and wireless charging pad. Lincoln says the changes only add about 100 to 150 pounds to the overall weight.

    Power will come from the twin-turbo 3.0L V6 with 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

    Lincoln is only planning on building 80 Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Editions for the 2019 model year, with pricing expected to begin above the $100,000 mark. The automaker did mention that it is planning to make a "limited" number of 2020 model year vehicles, though no number was given. If the rumor about the current Continental going away in next few years proves to be true, this isn't a bad way to give it a final curtain call.

    Gallery: 2019 Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition

    Source: Lincoln

    80th Anniversary Lincoln Continental Arrives In Style With Iconic Center-Opening Doors

    • Introduction of Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition pays homage to the iconic style of the 1960s
    • This limited-edition Continental offers nod to heritage while providing refinements for today’s discerning luxury client, such as an elegantly crafted rear-seat pass-through console with stowable tray table and tablet holder
    • Limited run of 80 units, honoring Continental’s 80th anniversary, will be produced for the 2019 model year, each personalized with a unique badge; Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition is scheduled to arrive next summer

    NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 – “Notice the doors,” the vintage advertisement for the Lincoln Continental began. “And notice how they open. From the center, to make everyone’s entrances graceful.”

    With that, an enduring automotive design legend was born – the coach doors – or center-opening doors, which conveyed elegance and a touch of Hollywood glamour.

    Today, six decades later, Lincoln is bringing back a modern version of these iconic center-opening doors with the introduction of the Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition. A limited run of just 80 units will be produced.

    The Continental Coach Door Edition arrives as Lincoln is riding a new wave of product momentum. Following the reveal of the all-new Lincoln Aviator at the Los Angeles Auto Show, this 80th Anniversary Continental celebrates the heritage of one of America’s most beloved luxury sedans.

    “This Lincoln Continental echoes a design that captured the hearts of car enthusiasts around the world,” says Joy Falotico, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “It’s something bespoke only Lincoln can offer in a thoroughly modern way.”

    Glamour and allure

    Lincoln Continental began as a custom luxury vehicle hand-crafted by chief stylist Eugene T. Gregorie for Edsel Ford in 1939. Years later, the 1961 Continental introduced the unique center-opening doors and a chrome-accented upper shoulder line that established a signature look for Lincoln.

    “The center-opening doors became synonymous with the Lincoln Continental, even though they were only featured primarily in the ’60s,” says David Woodhouse, design director, The Lincoln Motor Company. “But they struck such a chord that they’re still remembered so fondly today.”

    Woodhouse says the element is both dramatic and distinctive. “It was truly a watershed moment for us in terms of iconic design,” he adds.

    Each of the 80 units in this limited production for 2019 will have a special door sill plate featuring its number in the run. A limited number of additional Continental Coach Door Edition sedans will be available as well for the 2020 model year.

    The Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door provides the refinements and advanced features today’s luxury vehicle client desires. From the doors to the seating to the Lincoln Black Label interior, no detail has been overlooked. Rear-seat amenities are uniquely tailored, featuring an elegantly crafted pass-through console that offers a stowable tray table with tablet holder and wireless charging pad.

    Rear-seat passengers will be more comfortable than ever. The six inches added to the car’s wheelbase allow for the placement of the larger coach doors, while also delivering best-in-class second-row legroom.

    Celebrating form and function

    The center-opening coach doors are a celebration of both form and function. Woodhouse says they showcase the interior of an exceptionally beautiful vehicle. The 90-degree opening makes for easy, graceful entry and exit by allowing passengers to turn to sit to enter, then exit the car by stepping forward and out.

    “People appreciate elegance and glamour,” says Woodhouse. “And they want the easiest way to get in and out of a vehicle. These doors answer to both.”

    The car is meticulously crafted inside and out, integrating technologies that both assist and entertain. This Continental senses a driver’s approach and lights up with Lincoln’s trademark sequential welcoming embrace. Its award-winning Head-Up display contributes to a custom driving experience by letting drivers choose what information is projected onto the windshield display. The feature is so innovative that it is visible even with ambient lighting and when the driver is wearing polarized sunglasses.

    In keeping with the spirit of arriving in style, the 2019 Lincoln Continental’s innovative electronic door system allows doors to be unlatched in a smooth, single motion, making entry and exit both effortless and quiet.

    With Lincoln’s exclusive 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, Continental delivers the power and performance today’s luxury clients expect with an impressive 400 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque. Three Drive Modes, including Normal, Sport and Comfort, allow clients to personalize their driving experience.

    To complement its smooth, powerful drive, this special edition features Perfect Position seats that adjust 30 ways, plus Active Noise Control for a quiet interior. A Revel® Ultima Audio experience allows drivers to select one of three listening modes, including stereo, audience and on-stage.

    Continental clients will have their choice of Lincoln Black Label themes, the brand’s most personalized level of luxury, including Chalet and Thoroughbred. Lincoln Black Label not only provides the highest quality of materials in customized designer themes, it also offers a host of membership privileges. These include annual vehicle detailing, anytime carwashes, and access to a selection of restaurants where noted chefs will provide a curated dining experience.

    This limited-edition model is available to order now through Lincoln Black Label dealers. The Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition is set to arrive next summer. 


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    I think it is awesome that they brought back the suicide doors, but it should have been on all Continentals, not just a long wheel base special edition.  And at over $100k, they are going to sell about 50 of these to some die hard enthusiasts while the rest of the Continental line will continue the sales decline.  At least if the suicide doors were on the base $45k model it would create some excitement for that car, but maybe Ford just wants to kill it off anyway and doesn't care.

    Robert Hall
    21 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think it is awesome that they brought back the suicide doors, but it should have been on all Continentals, not just a long wheel base special edition.  And at over $100k, they are going to sell about 50 of these to some die hard enthusiasts while the rest of the Continental line will continue the sales decline.   

    The article says only 80 are being built...low volume custom built novelty, soon to be forgotten. 

    A Horse With No Name
    15 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The article says only 80 are being built...low volume custom built novelty, soon to be forgotten. 

    Will make a neat collectable like the 'thunderbird roadsters from the early 1960's I think. But yes...building 80...probably at a huge loss for
    Ford...Swan song for this car.

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Will make a neat collectable like the 'thunderbird roadsters from the early 1960's I think. But yes...building 80...probably at a huge loss for
    Ford...Swan song for this car.

    Yes, too little, too late.   Just another step in the downward spiral of Ford. 

    A Horse With No Name

    https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-UFMVgH3zqBs/WdnAjYID39I/AAAAAAAAml4/ph0XZAq76Vsepo16YkCoCeW7FismyJf7wCLcBGAs/s1600/continental-mustang.jpg

    The future of Lincoln with Ford Motor Company.

    46 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    At least Rolls Royce is still around to be a purveyor of suicide doors on sedans and SUVs.

    Probably will have higher sales #'s than Lincoln in terms of sedans.

    Although they may well build more than 80 Suicide door Contis if customer demand is there. Ford does like to take care of customers...they re started convertible production in 73 for the Mustang because of Demand.

    A Horse With No Name

    conti_2018_july.png

    One wonders if Ford is testing the water for a next gen sedan....although Electrics from BMW, Audi, and Benz will probably eclipse ICE sales in markets like China.

    Although an all in RWD V8 model would be interesting for sure.

    image.png

    image.png

    image.png

    image.png

    image.png

    A Horse With No Name
    32 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Who knows, if Ford has any vision, maybe they will develop a next gen Continental sedan off the new Aviator platform..

    Supposedly that platform is better than the current Mustang Platform.

    Robert Hall

     

    And good for building a 4500lb luxury sedan...and I assume the next Mustang will move to that platform or something derived from it.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

     

    And good for building a 4500lb luxury sedan...and I assume the next Mustang will move to that platform or something derived from it.

    Exactly...although Ford is going to go big into electrics I think so probably not going to come out with another high end ICE sedan.

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Exactly...although Ford is going to go big into electrics I think so probably not going to come out with another high end ICE sedan.

    Sad but true, seems like that ship has sailed. 

    oldshurst442
    3 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Getting harder and harder to find things I like as an enthusiast. 

    The time I took off from this place, I felt the same way...

    I still loved the Hellcat brothers and the Demon.  The Mustang was a close second. 

    Tesla got on my nerves...

    Went to Greece for vacation. Saw a few Euro cars. Fell in love with the Mercedes Sprinters. They are everywhere in Greece. Hotel/airport/small island transit/ shuttles for locals and tourists. Very versatile. It took a passenger van with different wheel bases and configurations to rekindle my love with the automobile.

    And then, my neighbour got his Tesla Model 3 delivered in the early fall. A white AWD performance model. I took a ride in it.  (did not drive it) but WOW! 

    In between seasons I saw a couple of  4.7liter  V8 Maseratis. 

    The sound these make...

     

    And the way it looks, the GrandTurismo,  its just...well, lets just say that in my muscle car dream garage, there would be a Challenger (Hellcat or Scatpack), a 1970 Oldsmobile 442, a 1973 Trans Am SD455,  and a brand new  2018/2019 Maserati GrandTurismo S/MC/MC Stradale. 

    With the latest news on Ford canceling its sedans, GM almost doing the same thing, and with Cadillac, the CT6...its just laughable.

    But, I look at the Maserati, then I see my neighbour drive away to work in his awesome Tesla Model 3 AWD performance, than I go to youtube to see the Superfast 812 Ferrari, and I just sing to myself, what a wonderful world...

     

     

    oldshurst442

    I will admit, the Continental with a 6 inches longer wheelbase looks good. This 6 inches longer wheel base should have been the Continental for sale when it went on sale a year or two ago...

    Suicide doors or not, Lincoln should have made THIS Lincoln Continental...

    That hood though where the hood meets up with the top of the grille. THAT has got to go...

    A more snug fitting like the concept should have been Lincoln's goal then...and now!!! 

     

    Robert Hall

    With only 80 built I'll probably have to go to Barrett-Jackson to actually see one in person.  I like the Continental, it's a car I think that looks much better in person than in photos.  It's too bad it doesn't sell very well. 

