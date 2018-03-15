Rumorpile: Lincoln Continental To Be One and Done?

The grim reaper appears to circling around the Lincoln Continental if a new report is to believed.

Ford Authority has learned from sources familar with Lincoln's future product plans that the Continental will be end after this current-generation. No reason was given as to why the Continental could be shown the door. If we were to hazard a guess, it might be due to low sales number. Throughout its 18 months of being on sale, Lincoln has only moved 18,846 Continentals.

2016 (Sept to Dec): 5,261

2017: 12,012

2018 (so far): 1,573

The Continental is doing much better than the Lexus GS (1,009 models) and Acura RLX (285 models) so far this year. But it pales in comparison to the Cadillac XTS (3,163 vehicles, most going to fleets). The 2018 sales figures become more disheartening when you take into account that Lincoln spent close to a billion dollars to launch the Continental.

The Truth About Cars also notes that other models that use Continental's platform, CD4 don't have a bright future. As we reported previously in the rumorpile, the Ford Fusion will not be built in North America after 2020. Plans for a redesigned Fusion have also been canned. We wouldn't be surprised if this carries over to the sister MKZ model.

Ford has been working on a new CD6 platform that reportedly can be configured for front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive. A source tells The Truth About Cars that this platform would have underpinned the next-generation Continental, MKZ, Ford Fusion, and Mustang under CEO Mark Fields. With a new CEO, those plans have changed as the only models that will use CD6 are the next-generation Explorer and sister Lincoln model.

Source: Ford Authority, The Truth About Cars