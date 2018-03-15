Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Lincoln Continental To Be One and Done?

    The grim reaper appears to circling around the Lincoln Continental if a new report is to believed. 

    Ford Authority has learned from sources familar with Lincoln's future product plans that the Continental will be end after this current-generation. No reason was given as to why the Continental could be shown the door. If we were to hazard a guess, it might be due to low sales number.  Throughout its 18 months of being on sale, Lincoln has only moved 18,846 Continentals.

    • 2016 (Sept to Dec): 5,261
    • 2017: 12,012
    • 2018 (so far): 1,573

    The Continental is doing much better than the Lexus GS (1,009 models) and Acura RLX (285 models) so far this year. But it pales in comparison to the Cadillac XTS (3,163 vehicles, most going to fleets). The 2018 sales figures become more disheartening when you take into account that Lincoln spent close to a billion dollars to launch the Continental.

    The Truth About Cars also notes that other models that use Continental's platform, CD4 don't have a bright future. As we reported previously in the rumorpile, the Ford Fusion will not be built in North America after 2020. Plans for a redesigned Fusion have also been canned. We wouldn't be surprised if this carries over to the sister MKZ model.

    Ford has been working on a new CD6 platform that reportedly can be configured for front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive. A source tells The Truth About Cars that this platform would have underpinned the next-generation Continental, MKZ, Ford Fusion, and Mustang under CEO Mark Fields. With a new CEO, those plans have changed as the only models that will use CD6 are the next-generation Explorer and sister Lincoln model.

    Source: Ford Authority, The Truth About Cars


    dfelt

    WOW, based on looking at average sales price for the Continental you get $52,888 so with only 18,846 sold, that equals a total of $996,727,248. So here in the 3rd year they have not even fully recovered R&D costs let alone marketing and sales cost. Ouch, I would have to say then that auto that sell less than 25,000 a year are money losers.

    This would imply many of the expensive high priced luxury cars that only sell a few hundred a month are losing money, not making it for the auto company.

    smk4565

    Not surprised by this, but what terrible product planning by Ford, and it shows how the car was underdeveloped in the first place.  The Continental has zero when it comes to performance, and it doesn't have more luxury, more features or better build quality than anything else that price point, so it has nothing to win on.  Plus full size sedan isn't really a growing segment, really a Lincoln the size of the MKZ should be the $50,000 Lincoln and a car smaller than that should be the $35,000 Lincoln.

    This goes to the overall poor execution of the Lincoln brand.  All of their product is a dressed up Ford and people aren't going to pay luxury money for Escape or Fusion under pinnings.  Even the new Navigator which they tout as a success gets outsold by an aging Escalade and the really aging GLS.  When the BMW X7 hits, the Audi Q8, the new GLS, Navigator sales will drop under 1,000 per month in 2019 and then they'll wait until 2024 to update it, if Lincoln is still around then.

    regfootball

    MKS was well below the target but at least it wasn't a cartoon show like this is.

    the exterior i can live with but the interior just doesn't qualify as luxury.  it's a cobbled together discombobulated interior that maybe would be considered luxury compared to a 90's hyundai.

    if ford replaces this it can only be good

    smk4565

    The pricing on the Continental is terrible, I just went to their website, the Black Label 2.7L is $70k and there are some options you can add to that.  This car is easily $15,000 overpriced for what it is.   Probably what Lincoln should do to salvage some of this, is put this car's body, powertrain, interior, and features, etc and shorten overall length by 10 inches and make it the new MKZ,  and cut the base price to $37,950 and make the Black Label $49,950 with the 400 hp V6.  

    riviera74

    I think Ford is having some issues selling the MKZ as well as the Continental.  Too bad neither car distinguishes themselves from the competition in any significant way.  Why would anyone switch to a Lincoln from a German car or a Cadillac?

