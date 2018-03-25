Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Lincoln Planning to Add Suicide Doors To Continental

    The Lincoln Continental isn't doing so well. So far in 2018, sales of the model have dropped 30 percent. As we reported earlier this month, there is talk that the Continental could be going away once its lifecycle is completed. But the brand isn't giving up on their flagship sedan just yet.

    During the 2018 National Automobile Dealers Association show yesterday, Lincoln showed its dealers a photo of the Continental with rear-hinged (aka suicide) doors and disclosed plans to build it. The move is part of an effort by Lincoln to show commitment to its car lineup. No timeframe or additional details were given. A number of Lincoln dealers who were at the meeting revealed this news under the condition of anonymity to Automotive News.

    A Lincoln spokeswoman declined to comment on the suicide doors.

    Suicide doors are not new nor unique to Lincoln. Before World War II, a number of brands equipped various models with this type of door. The 1961 Lincoln Continental would feature this type of door, helping make this version of the Continental one of the brand's most iconic models.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Drew Dowdell

    This would require some fairly substantial engineering changes on the current car.  I'm sure it could be done to the current one, but at what cost? There should be a next generation Continental on the new platform already in the works, my guess is that it shows up there. 

    I'm starting to wonder if Ford isn't doing a big media fakeout on some of this doom and gloom news surrounding the car lines.

    smk4565

    They should install suicide doors and then cancel the Continental the next year.  Seems like a typical Ford product planning sort of thing to do.  Maybe this can be the new Lincoln signature, and put suicide doors on every vehicle they make, then it will make their cars different than Fords.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    They should install suicide doors and then cancel the Continental the next year.  Seems like a typical Ford product planning sort of thing to do.  Maybe this can be the new Lincoln signature, and put suicide doors on every vehicle they make, then it will make their cars different than Fords.

    Would be a smart move for Lincoln to have Gullwing, Scissor, Suicide doors and more as you can use the same platform, but the style, interior and doors would make it different enough to not have comparisons.

    A Horse With No Name
    6 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    This will be cool, just what the doctor ordered.

    Doctors are useless when the patient is essentially terminal.

    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Would be a smart move for Lincoln to have Gullwing, Scissor, Suicide doors and more as you can use the same platform, but the style, interior and doors would make it different enough to not have comparisons.

    Would be smart for Ford to build F series and Mustang...pretty much the only product they can keep interesting and relevant.

    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Nice Touch but they have many other issues they need to address besides putting on retro cool Suicide doors.

    ...and 1973 would have been a good time for them to have started facing relevancy issues.

×