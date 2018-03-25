Lincoln Planning to Add Suicide Doors To Continental

The Lincoln Continental isn't doing so well. So far in 2018, sales of the model have dropped 30 percent. As we reported earlier this month, there is talk that the Continental could be going away once its lifecycle is completed. But the brand isn't giving up on their flagship sedan just yet.

During the 2018 National Automobile Dealers Association show yesterday, Lincoln showed its dealers a photo of the Continental with rear-hinged (aka suicide) doors and disclosed plans to build it. The move is part of an effort by Lincoln to show commitment to its car lineup. No timeframe or additional details were given. A number of Lincoln dealers who were at the meeting revealed this news under the condition of anonymity to Automotive News.

A Lincoln spokeswoman declined to comment on the suicide doors.

Suicide doors are not new nor unique to Lincoln. Before World War II, a number of brands equipped various models with this type of door. The 1961 Lincoln Continental would feature this type of door, helping make this version of the Continental one of the brand's most iconic models.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)