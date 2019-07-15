2020 Lincoln Navigator Gets Tech and Style Updates

Lincoln is giving the Navigator a few styling updates along with some new tech for the 2020 model year. For those who dislike huge amounts of chrome, the Navigator will now be offered in a Monochromatic package available on the Reserve series. The Monochromatic package will be available in three colors, Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, and Infinite Black and reflect the minimalist trend in interior décor.

On the technology side of things, Lincoln's Phone As A Key technology becomes standard. This technology will first arrive on the Lincoln Aviator this summer. Using the Lincoln Way app, the technology allows drivers to lock/unlock the doors, open the liftgate, start and drive their cars all without the use of a standard keyfob. Power runningboards are now standard, as are heated and ventilated front seats and a wireless charging pad for certain mobile phones.

The largest tech add is Lincoln Co-Pilot360 which includes, auto high-beam headlamps, blind spot detection, lane-keeping system with driver alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, dynamic brake support, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and rear-view camera washer.

Lincoln says that 66 percent of Navigator buyers are coming from other brands and when customers pick Navigator, they overwhelmingly choose Reserve or Black Label series at a rate of about 90 percent. The 2020 Navigator will arrive in dealerships in November 2019.

Lincoln says that their SUV sales are at an 18-year high.