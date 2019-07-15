Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Lincoln Navigator Gets Tech and Style Updates

      ...Now an option for those who dislike chrome...

    Lincoln is giving the Navigator a few styling updates along with some new tech for the 2020 model year.  For those who dislike huge amounts of chrome, the Navigator will now be offered in a Monochromatic package available on the Reserve series. The Monochromatic package will be available in three colors, Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, and Infinite Black and reflect the minimalist trend in interior décor. 

    On the technology side of things, Lincoln's Phone As A Key technology becomes standard.  This technology will first arrive on the Lincoln Aviator this summer. Using the Lincoln Way app, the technology allows drivers to lock/unlock the doors, open the liftgate, start and drive their cars all without the use of a standard keyfob.  Power runningboards are now standard, as are heated and ventilated front seats and a wireless charging pad for certain mobile phones.

    The largest tech add is Lincoln Co-Pilot360 which includes, auto high-beam headlamps, blind spot detection, lane-keeping system with driver alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, dynamic brake support, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and rear-view camera washer. 

    Lincoln says that 66 percent of Navigator buyers are coming from other brands and when customers pick Navigator, they overwhelmingly choose Reserve or Black Label series at a rate of about 90 percent.  The 2020 Navigator will arrive in dealerships in November 2019. 

    Lincoln says that their SUV sales are at an 18-year high. 

     

    Source: Lincoln Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Great for Lincoln.  Now how should Cadillac respond?

    With an all new Escalade. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    So only 34% of Navigator buyers are from Lincoln owners.  Seems like a lot of Lincoln owners are leaving for other brands then.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    12 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    So only 34% of Navigator buyers are from Lincoln owners.  Seems like a lot of Lincoln owners are leaving for other brands then.

    Or the are getting conquest buyers, far more likely given the increased sales. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    41 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    So only 34% of Navigator buyers are from Lincoln owners.  Seems like a lot of Lincoln owners are leaving for other brands then.

    Love how you try to flip the number to bash yet another domestic brand. Meanwhile 66% of their buyers are coming from elsewhere like your local Mercedes, BMW, or Cadillac dealership. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    I like that two tone interior, but those exterior color choices are bland..I like the other color choices they have across the range, like the blues, reds, and silver green. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    So only 34% of Navigator buyers are from Lincoln owners.  Seems like a lot of Lincoln owners are leaving for other brands then.

    I would love it if GM had a conquest rate of 66% on ANY of their vehicles; ideally all GM vehicles would have such a high conquest percentage.  Lincoln seems to be doing some really good things with the new Navigator.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...