    Lincoln MKT To Live On As A Livery Special

      I'm not dead yet

    While the Lincoln MKT will depart from consumer showrooms when the Aviator launches next year, it will be sticking around for some time to serve those in the livery market.

    Robert Parker, Lincoln's marketing manager tells Automotive News that the MKT has become a favorite for livery services and funeral homes and they want to keep around for a just a bit longer.

    "MKT can fill that role profitably for the company and will for the time being. We don't think it negatively impacts the brand," said Parker.

    "It has a place. Just like a long snapper on a football team. Nobody knows their name, or cares, but if he screws up a snap, it's a bad day."

    Why not have the Aviator take on that role? According to Parker, the brand doesn't want the new Aviator on rental lots which could be detrimental to their growing cache.

    Consumers have completely forgotten about the MKT. Through August, Lincoln has only moved 1,653 MKTs, a 22 percent drop when compared to the same time last year.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Drew Dowdell

    It was never a bad car... just unfortunate styling.  It is the absolute king of value for Uber drivers since it qualifies for Uber X, Uber XL, and Uber Black.   

