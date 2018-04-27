Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Lincoln: We're Still Committed to Cars

      Everyone: But for how long?!

    Ever since Ford announced that it would cutting most of their passenger car lineup, questions arose as to what would happen to the subsequent Lincoln models. The Contiental and MKZ share platforms with Ford models that will be cut - Fusion and Taurus.

    Thankfully, we have gotten an answer to this. A Lincoln spokesperson told Automobile Magazine they are "committed" to both the Contiental and MKZ. No other information was provided.

    But there arises the question as to how long Lincoln is "committed" to both models. The MKZ has seen sales decline from 34,009 in 2014 (the year it was redesigned) to 27,387 units last year. The Continental hasn't been faring any better with only 12,012 units sold in 2017. The Cadillac XTS outsold it by 4,263 units.

    As we reported last month in the rumorpile, plans for a next-generation Continental have been canned.

    Source: Automobile Magazine


    William Maley
    36 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I thought the next generations Continental was getting suicide doors.

    Re-reading through that story, I got the indication that it would be part of mid-cycle refresh or something.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I thought the next generations Continental was getting suicide doors.

     

    1 hour ago, William Maley said:

    Re-reading through that story, I got the indication that it would be part of mid-cycle refresh or something.

    My opinion on reading here and multiple other sites is that the Suicide doors are a mid cycle refresh. Could be the last Hurrah of the car as it gets those great doors and probably some very nice upgrades.

