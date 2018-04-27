Lincoln: We're Still Committed to Cars

Ever since Ford announced that it would cutting most of their passenger car lineup, questions arose as to what would happen to the subsequent Lincoln models. The Contiental and MKZ share platforms with Ford models that will be cut - Fusion and Taurus.

Thankfully, we have gotten an answer to this. A Lincoln spokesperson told Automobile Magazine they are "committed" to both the Contiental and MKZ. No other information was provided.

But there arises the question as to how long Lincoln is "committed" to both models. The MKZ has seen sales decline from 34,009 in 2014 (the year it was redesigned) to 27,387 units last year. The Continental hasn't been faring any better with only 12,012 units sold in 2017. The Cadillac XTS outsold it by 4,263 units.

As we reported last month in the rumorpile, plans for a next-generation Continental have been canned.

Source: Automobile Magazine