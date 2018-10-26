Jump to content
    Leaked Documents Reveal 2019 Mazda CX-5 For U.S. To Add Turbo

      But it will cost you 

    It is no secret that Mazda is planning to bring over the turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder from the CX-9 and Mazda6, considering the various leaked documents that have come out in the past few months and the announcement of the Japanese market version. Now, new documents have come to light revealing that the U.S. variant will get the turbo engine, along with some other key changes.

    The leaked "Product Information Bulletin" reveals the turbo engine (227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) will be available on two new trims - Grand Touring Reserve and Signature. Somewhat surprising, the engine will not be available on the Grand Touring like on the 6. All-wheel drive will be standard for the turbo engine.

    Mazda will also be adding an updated G-Vectoring Control Plus system (uses the braking system to keep the car stable when exiting a corner), and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for Touring and models above.

    What is somewhat surprising is no mention of the 2.2L turbodiesel in the document, despite the EPA fuel economy figures coming out. Maybe Mazda got cold feet and has decided to pull the plug or that the 2.5T threatens the diesel as it produces the same amount of torque. This is just speculation on our part and maybe the diesel will come.

    As for pricing, the 2019 Mazda CX-5 begins at $25,345 after the $995 destination charge. Adding the turbo engine adds a significant cost - $35,865 for the Grand Touring Reserve and $37,885 for the Signature.

    Source: Reddit

    dfelt

    Me think that the Diesel is a dead duck. Mazda sees that the cost of building, marketing and supporting it in the US market is a money pit and as such have pulled it. I doubt we will see it unless something major changes that perception here.

    loki
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    i think a better view of it is they may plan to redesign the cx-5 next year or for 2020...? it does ride on the 3 platform, right? the new 3 will be shown at the LA autoshow. maybe they were a tad disappointed at all the R&D it took and , maybe glad they did it, but don't want to deal with them out in the consumer space here in the USA/Canada. and will instead put more resources into the next gen cx on the new platform.

    yeah, the turbo is better known and has very similar performance to the diesel.... while being very different targets, most people know gas, don't want to be confused with a diesel option. it's just understanding what is their target and what is the upkeep for warranty and dealer training... cost benefit is... lots of cost, very unsure benefit.

    loki
    12 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Loki, our ol friend... does it come in red?  :smilewide:

    you know it!

×