Mercedes-AMG Possibly To Add Another Stand-Alone Model

Mercedes-AMG has its eye on adding a third standalone model to join the GT Coupe/Cabriolet and GT 4-Door Coupe.

Speaking with Autocar, Mercedes-AMG's head Tobias Moers hinted about a new model. One model that can be crossed off the list is an SUV.

“There was a clear space in the market for the four-door GT, but we already have many excellent AMG SUV derivatives and it makes no sense to steal from them just so we can make our own car,” said Moers.

Autocar speculates the new model could be a competitor to the Porsche Boxster/Cayman. It would also be a perfect replacement for the slow-selling Mercedes-Benz SLC.

