Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mercedes-AMG Possibly To Add Another Stand-Alone Model

      From two to possibly three

    Mercedes-AMG has its eye on adding a third standalone model to join the GT Coupe/Cabriolet and GT 4-Door Coupe.

    Speaking with Autocar, Mercedes-AMG's head Tobias Moers hinted about a new model. One model that can be crossed off the list is an SUV.

    “There was a clear space in the market for the four-door GT, but we already have many excellent AMG SUV derivatives and it makes no sense to steal from them just so we can make our own car,” said Moers.

    Autocar speculates the new model could be a competitor to the Porsche Boxster/Cayman. It would also be a perfect replacement for the slow-selling Mercedes-Benz SLC.

    Source: Autocar


    Go to articles Mercedes Benz

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    I bet a bi-turbo V6 would fit in a Metris or Sprinter, and the high performance van sector is rather under served.  I could see a Hellcat Promaster rival entering the space as well.

    I don't know if they really need a Boxster/Cayman fighter, that is a pretty small segment, you have the new Supra/Z4 but those will be cheaper, the Corvette is in that mid-price sports car market too, and Jaguar F-type, but there isn't a ton of volume in the $50-80k sports car segment.  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×