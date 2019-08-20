Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes Unveils The First All-Electric Luxury Van

      ...Range, 250 miles....

    Following the Concept EQV at the Geneva Auto Show back in March, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the production version ahead of the Frankfurt Auto Show coming up in September. 

    The Mercedes says that the EQV will have a range of about 250 miles and rapid charging from 10 percent to 80 percent of the 100 kWh battery in less than one hour. Interior space is not compromised as the battery is stored under the floor of the vehicle.  Drivers can control the recuperation levels with paddles behind the steering wheel, with the strongest setting being akin to braking allowing single pedal operation. The drive unit is a 204 horsepower / 267 lb-ft of torque motor that drives the front wheels. Top speed is said to be 99 mph. 

    Passengers can expect a lounge like interior with EQ specific décor and the MBUX infotainment system. Two wheelbases will be available. 

    Sales in the US are an unknown at this time, but with the threat of tariffs looming, we highly doubt it. The only EV that Daimler offered in the US is the Smart Fourtwo, but that model and brand will be departing the US for China after 2019.  

     

    Source: Mercedes-Benz Media

    dfelt

    Very cool as I see plenty of use for this in inner city deliveries.

    My only WTF is the placement of the battery recharge port, drivers side corner of bumper. 

    Nissan is in the front of the auto. GM just in front of the drivers door. To me this makes much more logical sense to see it and unplug.

    For the bulk of people, I see no reason to not use the gas filler spot from ICE auto's.

    smk4565

    This would be a great city delivery vehicle or even a family hauler.  250 miles of range (which is probably a Euro number and might be more like 200 miles in heat or winter)  is plenty for daily use of hauling kids around.  Lots of potential uses for this, and they could possibly build them in South Carolina at the Sprinter factory.  I imagine the Chinese market will be huge as they crack down on ICE vehicles.

    Only thing is front drive 204 hp?  Would be nice to see a dual motor 450 hp version to be the Tesla of mini-vans.

    riviera74
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Very cool as I see plenty of use for this in inner city deliveries.

    My only WTF is the placement of the battery recharge port, drivers side corner of bumper. 

    Nissan is in the front of the auto. GM just in front of the drivers door. To me this makes much more logical sense to see it and unplug.

    For the bulk of people, I see no reason to not use the gas filler spot from ICE auto's.

    The placement of the plug in the front or near the front is actually a good idea.  It reduces confusion for most people, given that most ICE autos have the gas tank filler spot on the rear quarter (either left or right).

    surreal1272
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Very cool as I see plenty of use for this in inner city deliveries.

    My only WTF is the placement of the battery recharge port, drivers side corner of bumper. 

    Nissan is in the front of the auto. GM just in front of the drivers door. To me this makes much more logical sense to see it and unplug.

    For the bulk of people, I see no reason to not use the gas filler spot from ICE auto's.

    This is the perfect use of EV tech (although a little more range would nice considering the primary use of these).

     

    Not sure how this is funny to some folks other than to just troll as usual. Ever the pessimist they are I guess. 

    frogger
    34 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

     

    Not sure how this is funny to some folks other than to just troll as usual. Ever the pessimist they are I guess. 

    Stop escalating everything into personal attacks

    Edited by frogger
    ykX

    When we went to Italy couple years ago we took together with our friends a transfer service from Rome to a town on the Amalfi Coast.  It was in the ICE version of this van, which i have to say was very nice and comfortable.   The distance was about 160miles, almost 3.5 hours.  This EV version theoretically could make same trip easily, than charge couple hours and do it again. 

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, frogger said:

    Stop escalating everything into personal attacks

    No escalation. Someone decided the first two posts were funny via the emoji button and I made a statement to that fact. I won’t apologize for someone else’s constant trolling. 

    Edited by surreal1272

