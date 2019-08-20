Mercedes Unveils The First All-Electric Luxury Van

Following the Concept EQV at the Geneva Auto Show back in March, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the production version ahead of the Frankfurt Auto Show coming up in September.

The Mercedes says that the EQV will have a range of about 250 miles and rapid charging from 10 percent to 80 percent of the 100 kWh battery in less than one hour. Interior space is not compromised as the battery is stored under the floor of the vehicle. Drivers can control the recuperation levels with paddles behind the steering wheel, with the strongest setting being akin to braking allowing single pedal operation. The drive unit is a 204 horsepower / 267 lb-ft of torque motor that drives the front wheels. Top speed is said to be 99 mph.

Passengers can expect a lounge like interior with EQ specific décor and the MBUX infotainment system. Two wheelbases will be available.

Sales in the US are an unknown at this time, but with the threat of tariffs looming, we highly doubt it. The only EV that Daimler offered in the US is the Smart Fourtwo, but that model and brand will be departing the US for China after 2019.