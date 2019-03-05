Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz EQV Concept

      A concept electric van with a 249 mile range.

    Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQV Concept at the Geneva International Auto Show today.  The concept features a 100 kWh battery that enables the van to travel up to 249 miles (400 km) on a single charge.  Rapid charging functionality enables 62 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

    The concept utilizes a front drivetrain with 201 hp electric motor.  The motor, transmission, cooling system and power electronics come together in a compact integral unit.  The battery is placed under the load floor and takes up no room in the passenger compartment.

    While this is a concept, Mercedes says that a production version of this van will come to market. No word yet on when that will be, though the word "soon" was used.

    l19C0167_001-source.jpg

    l19C0167_004-source.jpg

    19C0167_012-1200x900.jpg

    l19C0167_009-source.jpg

     

     

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Mercedes-Benz Media

    smk4565

    I suspect Amazon, FedEX, UPS, etc will love these for city delivery purposes, especially in California, or European cities that frown upon gas burners in their urban areas.

    ocnblu
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Very cool, sharp looking EV van. I hate the floating LCD screen. Interior color combo is nice.

    Was wondering how you would balance your hatred for Benz with your EV drooling.  Now I see.

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Was wondering how you would balance your hatred for Benz with your EV drooling.  Now I see.

    I can always respect a proper EV auto. Just cause it has a 3 point star and I would not buy it does not mean I cannot respect the engineering effort that went into it.

    GM / Ford / RAM would benefit from doing the same thing. EV vans that can be used for delivery / service work in the inner city will be a big win for companies by reducing service costs / fuel costs / noise and cleaner air for the City Dwellers.

    Still love ya Blu, keep me on my toes in Explaining why the Dark Side has better Cookies and you will join me young Padawan! :D 

    riviera74

    This EQV concept looks a lot like today's MB Sprinter 2500 externally.

    I agree that GM and Ford and RAM must put out their EV alternatives to this small EV van as soon as possible.  No need to lose relatively easy fleet sales to MB.  Besides, we all need clean air, not just big cities like Los Angeles.

    balthazar

    Ford has or will shortly intro PHEV Transit & Transit Connect vans. Seems to me hybrid vans make a bit more sense than pure EVs for all-day delivery service.
     

    Screen Shot 2019-03-06 at 12.57.38 AM.png

    ocnblu
    6 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I can always respect a proper EV auto. Just cause it has a 3 point star and I would not buy it does not mean I cannot respect the engineering effort that went into it.

    GM / Ford / RAM would benefit from doing the same thing. EV vans that can be used for delivery / service work in the inner city will be a big win for companies by reducing service costs / fuel costs / noise and cleaner air for the City Dwellers.

    Still love ya Blu, keep me on my toes in Explaining why the Dark Side has better Cookies and you will join me young Padawan! :D 

    Question:  why spend the money if there is no customer demand for more expensive, less useful work vans?

    Drew Dowdell
    33 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Question:  why spend the money if there is no customer demand for more expensive, less useful work vans?

    The EQV at least is geared more towards VIP transportation rather than  plumbers. Though City based plumbers aren't going to be traveling 249+ miles in a day usually.

    Robert Hall

    I could see this being used for airport shuttles...the 'minibus' passenger version of the Sprinter is used for that in various countries in Europe (ridden in them), those would probably rack up a lot of miles. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    Potluck

    expensive to buy, but cheap to run... especially in countries with high fuel costs.   These would make great hotel shuttles that only depart every hour and then sit at the hotel for half an hour. they can charge while they're waiting for the next run. 

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Question:  why spend the money if there is no customer demand for more expensive, less useful work vans?

    You ASSUME there is no demand. Yet when people complain about noise in the inner city, open header motorcycles, diesel auto's, noise, smell, etc. People are wanting quieter options, cleaner air. 

    So you are making an ASSUMPTION that people do not want this? How do you know what millions of people living in cities want?

    Seattle has a noise code that attempts to address this: http://www.seattle.gov/sdci/codes/codes-we-enforce-(a-z)/noise-code

    Clearly our neighborhoods are asking for a change to noise and air pollution such as Beacon hill: https://www.knkx.org/post/environmental-justice-seattle-s-beacon-hill-addressing-air-and-noise-pollution or https://iexaminer.org/environmental-injustice-the-air-and-noise-pollution-threatening-the-health-of-beacon-hill/

    To quote from the iexaminer story above: Both air and noise pollution are associated with health risks. Long-term exposure to certain air pollutants is associated with heart disease and childhood asthma, according to Tim Larson, a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the UW.

    Here is a science research done from 2000 to 2008 that shows both air and noise pollution increase the risk of heart attack especially in densly populated cities. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/10/181024112244.htm

    The SCIENCE supports that less noise and cleaner air is good for everyone both inside the city and outside of it.

    This on top of a vehicle that is quiet, less maintenance, less cost of fueling in a form factor such as this EV is desired even as you hate them, many love the option. This is a perfect representation of capitalism as another auto option that you can ignore and have a right to do and others will support.

    While use as an airport taxi or executive transport, I expect this electric van to also grab market share among service providers that will love the lower cost of operation and the stealth approach to delivering at all hours without bothering others.

    Electric Vans will be perfect for Amazon Prime 24/7 delivery in neighborhoods to inner cities.

