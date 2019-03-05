Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz EQV Concept

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQV Concept at the Geneva International Auto Show today. The concept features a 100 kWh battery that enables the van to travel up to 249 miles (400 km) on a single charge. Rapid charging functionality enables 62 miles of range in just 15 minutes.
The concept utilizes a front drivetrain with 201 hp electric motor. The motor, transmission, cooling system and power electronics come together in a compact integral unit. The battery is placed under the load floor and takes up no room in the passenger compartment.
While this is a concept, Mercedes says that a production version of this van will come to market. No word yet on when that will be, though the word "soon" was used.
