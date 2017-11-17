Jump to content
    Rumorpile: Porsche Reconsiders 911 Hybrid

      Will they or won't they?

    The idea of Porsche doing a 911 hybrid has come and gone, and it seems to be coming once again.

    Bloomberg has learned from sources at Porsche that they are considering a hybrid powertrain for their iconic sports car once again. If given the green light, it would appear a few years after the launch of the next-generation 911 (due sometime next year) and possibly offer up to 40 miles of electric-only range. A problem that engineers are working on is trying to cut down battery weight the handling characteristics the vehicle is known for.

    It should be noted the Porsche has been going back and forth on this idea since 2014. Back in May, Porsche's head of development for the 718 and 911 said plans for 911 plug-in hybrid were canceled last year due to weight concerns and not being able to make much a profit as they would with a standard 911.

    Source: Bloomberg


    dfelt

    I think Tesla is making Porsche rethink everything about EV auto's and Plug in PHEV. What was new thinking and thrown out after doing various exercises is back as new due to competition starting to nibble at their main lunch table of customers.

    oldshurst442

    Tesla-Roadster-2-830x553.jpg

    HA!

    This little guy is making Porsche shyte bricks!!!

    Hybrid 911...bring it on is what I say! 'Bout phoquing time!

     I love it when arrogance from Germania gets humbled...

     

    What Im thinking about...is that if Porsche actually goes 100% EV for the 911 one day and does it like a Tesla...AWD with 2 motors, 1 in front and 1 in back, then 100% of the trickiness to drive a 911 will be  virtually eliminated. Negating 40-50 some odd years of engineering the 911 to death...which is good...I guess.

    But is it gonna be a "real" 911 though?

    Edited by oldshurst442
    ocnblu

    No way no how will it be a Porsche 911.  It will be like every other plug-in, humming device except with a familiar shell plopped over it.  Just like NASCAR except they still use internal combustion... same boring chassis underneath them all.

