Rumorpile: Porsche Reconsiders 911 Hybrid

The idea of Porsche doing a 911 hybrid has come and gone, and it seems to be coming once again.

Bloomberg has learned from sources at Porsche that they are considering a hybrid powertrain for their iconic sports car once again. If given the green light, it would appear a few years after the launch of the next-generation 911 (due sometime next year) and possibly offer up to 40 miles of electric-only range. A problem that engineers are working on is trying to cut down battery weight the handling characteristics the vehicle is known for.

It should be noted the Porsche has been going back and forth on this idea since 2014. Back in May, Porsche's head of development for the 718 and 911 said plans for 911 plug-in hybrid were canceled last year due to weight concerns and not being able to make much a profit as they would with a standard 911.

Source: Bloomberg