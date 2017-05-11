911 Plug-In Hybrid Has Been Shelved

Porsche was planning to do a plug-in hybrid variant of the next-generation 911, but it seems those plans have been scrapped.

August Achleitner, head of 718 and 911 development revealed to Car and Driver revealed that plug-in 911 project was canceled last year. Two issues ultimately brought the downfall to this project. First was the plug-in hybrid 911 wouldn't have the same driving dynamics as the standard 911 due to additional weight brought on by the hybrid components. Second is Porsche would not be able to make the same profit margins as they do on other 911 models.

“In the end, the disadvantages outweighed the advantages,” said Achleitner.

Source: Car and Driver