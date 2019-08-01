July Sales Figures

Quarterly:
Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
General Motors Co. - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
FCA US LLC - Not Reported
Monthly:
Audi of America - Up 0.8% for the month, Down 5% for the year
BMW of North America - Down 1.7% for the month, Down 1.2% for the year
Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
Honda Motor Co. - Up 1.9% for the month, Down 0.9% for the year
Hyundai Motor America - Up 12.13% for the month, Up 3.10% for the year
Infiniti USA - Down 11.2% for the month, Down 12.5% for the year
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 5% for the month, Up 5% for the year
Kia Motors America - Up 0.6% for the month, Up 3.3% for the year
Mazda North American Operations - Down 3.5% for the month, Down 13.9% for the year
Mercedes-Benz USA - 19.5% for the month, Down 4.0% for the year
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 13.4% for the month, Up 3.2% for the year
Nissan Group - Down 9.1% for the month, Down 8.3% for the year
Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 23.3% for the month, Up 5.3% for the year
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 7.9% for the month, Up 5.6% for the year
Toyota Motor North America - Up 0.2% for the month, Down 2.6% for the year
Volkswagen of America - Up 2.2% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 2.0% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year
Brands (Quarterly):
Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
Buick - Not Reported
Cadillac - Not Reported
Chevrolet - Not Reported
Chrysler - Not Reported
Dodge - Not Reported
Ford - Not Reported
Fiat - Not Reported
GMC - Not Reported
Jeep - Not Reported
Lincoln - Not Reported
Ram Trucks - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Down 3.7% - 12,759 MTD / 86,526 YTD
Audi - Down 0.3% - 19,409 MTD / 101,440 YTD
BMW - Up 4.7% - 24,842 MTD / 199,865 YTD
Genesis - Not reported
Honda - Up 2.5% - 128,537 MTD / 831,765 YTD
Hyundai - Up 12.3% - 57,340 MTD / 390,668 YTD
Infiniti - Down 11.2% - 8,660 MTD / 71,718 YTD
Jaguar - Up 7% - 2,020 MTD
Kia - Up 0.6% - 53,405 MTD / 358,249 YTD
Land Rover - Up 4% - 6,456 MTD
Lexus - Down 1.5% - 25,025 MTD / 160,760 YTD
Mazda - Down 3.5% - 23,292 MTD / 161,847 YTD
Mercedes-Benz - Up 22.9% - 24,612 MTD / 172,008 YTD
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 1.5% 2,878 MTD / 18,903 YTD
MINI - Down 34.2% - 2,827 MTD / 20,410 YTD
Mitsubishi - Down 13.4% - 8,613 MTD / 79,710 YTD
Nissan - Down 8.9% - 90,220 MTD / 744,198 YTD
Porsche - Up 23.3% - 4,956 MTD / 35,213 YTD
Smart - Down 45.6% - 56 MTD / 552 YTD
Subaru - Up 7.9% - 64,106 MTD / 403,631 YTD
Toyota - Up 0.4% - 184,179 MTD / 1,200,552 YTD
Volkswagen - Up 2.2% - 31,188 MTD / 215,796 YTD
Volvo - Up 2.0% - 8,795 MTD / 58,915 YTD
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.