  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    July Sales Figures

      ...Who got jolly green and who got coal for Christmas in July?...

    Quarterly:

    Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
    General Motors Co. - Not Reported
    Tesla - Not Reported
    FCA US LLC - Not Reported

    Monthly:
    Audi of America -  Up 0.8% for the month, Down 5% for the year
    BMW of North America -  Down 1.7% for the month, Down 1.2% for the year
    Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
    Honda Motor Co. Up 1.9% for the month, Down 0.9% for the year
    Hyundai Motor America -  Up 12.13% for the month, Up 3.10% for the year
    Infiniti USA -     Down 11.2% for the month, Down 12.5% for the year
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 5% for the month, Up 5% for the year
    Kia Motors America - Up 0.6% for the month, Up 3.3% for the year
    Mazda North American Operations - Down 3.5%  for the month, Down 13.9% for the year
    Mercedes-Benz USA - 19.5% for the month, Down 4.0% for the year
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 13.4% for the month, Up 3.2% for the year
    Nissan Group - Down 9.1% for the month, Down 8.3% for the year
    Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 23.3% for the month, Up 5.3% for the year
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 7.9% for the month, Up 5.6% for the year
    Toyota Motor North America - Up 0.2% for the month, Down 2.6% for the year
    Volkswagen of America -  Up 2.2% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 2.0% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year


    Brands (Quarterly):
    Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
    Buick -  Not Reported
    Cadillac -  Not Reported
    Chevrolet - Not Reported
    Chrysler - Not Reported
    Dodge - Not Reported
    Ford - Not Reported
    Fiat - Not Reported
    GMC - Not Reported
    Jeep - Not Reported
    Lincoln - Not Reported
    Ram Trucks - Not Reported
    Tesla - Not Reported

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Down 3.7% - 12,759 MTD / 86,526 YTD
    Audi - Down 0.3% - 19,409 MTD / 101,440 YTD
    BMW - Up 4.7% - 24,842 MTD / 199,865 YTD
    Genesis - Not reported
    Honda - Up 2.5% - 128,537 MTD / 831,765 YTD
    Hyundai - Up 12.3% - 57,340 MTD / 390,668 YTD
    Infiniti - Down 11.2% - 8,660 MTD / 71,718 YTD
    Jaguar - Up 7% - 2,020 MTD
    Kia - Up 0.6% - 53,405 MTD / 358,249 YTD
    Land Rover -  Up 4% - 6,456 MTD
    Lexus - Down 1.5% - 25,025 MTD  / 160,760 YTD
    Mazda - Down 3.5% - 23,292 MTD / 161,847 YTD
    Mercedes-Benz - Up 22.9% - 24,612 MTD / 172,008 YTD
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 1.5% 2,878 MTD / 18,903 YTD
    MINI - Down 34.2% - 2,827 MTD / 20,410 YTD
    Mitsubishi - Down 13.4% - 8,613 MTD / 79,710 YTD
    Nissan - Down 8.9% - 90,220 MTD / 744,198 YTD
    Porsche - Up 23.3% - 4,956 MTD / 35,213 YTD
    Smart - Down 45.6% - 56 MTD / 552 YTD
    Subaru - Up 7.9% - 64,106 MTD / 403,631 YTD
    Toyota - Up 0.4% - 184,179 MTD / 1,200,552 YTD
    Volkswagen - Up 2.2% - 31,188 MTD / 215,796 YTD
    Volvo - Up 2.0%8,795 MTD / 58,915 YTD

    frogger
    48 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Why does Smart and Mini still sell cars here?

    Smart has announced they won't be selling cars in North America by the end of this year.

     

    balthazar

    ^ Down 'only' 4% probably is looked at as 'booming' when your slashing models & employees left & right. 
    CLA down 43%, C down 8% E down 9%, S down 22%.

    Drew Dowdell
    13 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Japanese luxury brands all down, Audi down, over at Mercedes business is boomin'

    Audi has been updated. Those were june figures. They didn't release until later last night. 

    surreal1272
    15 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Japanese luxury brands all down, Audi down, over at Mercedes business is boomin'

    So one good month out of a down year is “boomin’“?  Boomin so much that they are slashing everything, cancelling vaporware projects (X Class) and lost money last quarter.

     

    You must have gotten a really sweet deal on those rose colored glasses if you’re able see that. 

    Edited by surreal1272
    dfelt
    15 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Japanese luxury brands all down, Audi down, over at Mercedes business is boomin'

    Really, you need to wash those Rose colored glasses.

    Excluding the few high percentage auto's, the bulk of their product line is dead or heavy down especially year to date.

    If this was your favorite hate company GM, you would be ripping them apart about the negative models.

    Plus lets look at the whole company, it is only really up 19.5% for the month as vans and smart are dragging MB down.

    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    only really up 19.5%

    Why "only" ? 19.5% is great. Cadillac and Lincoln would kill to be up 19.5%. 

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Why "only" ? 19.5% is great. Cadillac and Lincoln would kill to be up 19.5%. 

    For the year DOWN -4%

    One month does not make the year.

    Lincoln is UP 1.3% for the Year

    Cadillac DOWN .3% for the Year

    Porsche UP 5.3% for the Year

    BMW DOWN 1.7% for the Year

    I could go on, but MB is doing worse than many others. They did great years before, but clearly they need some major changes and style updates.

    surreal1272
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Why "only" ? 19.5% is great. Cadillac and Lincoln would kill to be up 19.5%. 

    Still down 4.0% for the year making this one month an anomaly in an otherwise &#036;h&#33; year for Benz. He sure as hell didn’t offer that kind of rosy observation when FCA had their double digit growth months but fanboys will always be fanboys. 

     

    Hyundai was up 12% for the month while being up 3% for the year. If business is “boomin” at Benz, then it exploded at Hyundai. 

    Edited by surreal1272

    Drew Dowdell

    It's really hard to gauge what the market is doing when the domestics only report every 3 months.  I'm tempted to move our sales reporting to quarterly also. 

    ccap41

    I don't think Mercedes needs to do anything other than a little trimming of the fat because their products are at the top or close to the top in all of their respective segments. 

    I know they're down for the year but I don't understand the wording of "only" being up 19.5%. 

    surreal1272
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    I don't think Mercedes needs to do anything other than a little trimming of the fat because their products are at the top or close to the top in all of their respective segments. 

    I know they're down for the year but I don't understand the wording of "only" being up 19.5%. 

    Context is your friend. One good month on top of six bad months does not mean business is “boomin”. Again, it looks more like an anomaly like FCAs past months of double digit sales growth. 

    ccap41

    I never said they were "boomin".

    My response was to: 

    24 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    They did great years before, but clearly they need some major changes and style updates.

     

    surreal1272
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    I never said they were "boomin".

    My response was to: 

     

    Never said you did. The original remark was made by SMK in regards to that 19% jump in an otherwise down year which was pointed out by multiple people. Again, context. 

    ccap41

    WTF are you even going on about at this point?  Are you trying to argue to just argue or what? 

    I stated an opinion that their lineup doesn't need "major changes and style updates" and that 19.5% is great, regardless of sample size. 

    surreal1272
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    WTF are you even going on about at this point?  Are you trying to argue to just argue or what? 

    I stated an opinion that their lineup doesn't need "major changes and style updates" and that 19.5% is great, regardless of sample size. 

    Actually it seems like it is all you by cherry picking dfelts one remake while ignoring the context of his entire statement. I stated the line of events brought on by SMKs “boomin” remark. If you don’t understand that, then maybe you need step back and read all of this again before accusing me of something I’m not doing. 

     

    Good grief. 

    Edited by surreal1272

    balthazar

    balthazar 6,696

    Posted (edited)

    My opinion : month-to-month is a puzzling, meaningless figure. Much too brief a snapshot and frankly, too much time has passed to keep the comparison valid. YTD compares (here) 7 months instead of 1; now we have some significant time involved.

    Moves of 2 or 3% are also meaningless by month. Sure it translates to dollars, but you’re never going to have unending ascension in business, and 2 or 3 or 4% is just a natural flux in commerce.

    Now, you have a model that drops 22% over 7 months this year vs. 7 months last year, and you better ‘be putting people on that’.

     

    Edited by balthazar
    surreal1272
    20 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    @Drew Dowdell control your people. 

    Drama much? You cherry picked one blurb from dfelt and you think I’m arguing just to argue? Must suck to feel so victimized. 

    Edited by surreal1272

    smk4565

    The American market is Mercedes’ #3 volume market so it isn’t their most important and they sell a lot of A-class based product in China and Europe so some of this stuff that may not sell well here sells well other places to pay for it.

    Business is always boomin’ even when it isn’t.

