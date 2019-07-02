Jump to content
    By Drew Dowdell

    June 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

      ...With temperatures rising, who beat the heat?...

    Quarterly:

    Ford Motor Company - Not yet reported
    General Motors Co. - Down 1.5% for the Quarter, Down 4.2% for the year
    Tesla Not yet reported
    FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly

    Monthly:
    Audi of America -  Not Yet Reported
    BMW of North America -  Up 3.9% for the month, Down 1.1% for the year
    FCA US LLC - Up 2% for the month, Down 2% for the year - Final monthly reporting.
    Genesis Motor America - Not Yet Reported
    Honda Motor Co.  Not Yet Reported
    Hyundai Motor America -  Up 1.5% for the month, Up 1.69% for the year
    Infiniti USA -     Down 8.0% for the month, Down 12.6% for the year
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Yet Reported
    Kia Motors America - Up 0.4% for the month, Up 3.8% for the year
    Mazda North American Operations - Down 15.1.0%  for the month, Down 15.5% for the year
    Mercedes-Benz USA - Not Yet Reported
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Up 10.5% for the month, Up 5.6% for the year
    Nissan Group - Down 14.9% for the month, Down 8.2% for the year
    Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Not Yet Reported
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 2.8% for the month, Up 5.2% for the year
    Toyota Motor North America - Down 3.5% for the month, Down 3.1% for the year
    Volkswagen of America -  Up 10% for the month, Up 6.8% for the year
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Not Yet Reported


    Brands (Quarterly):
    Buick -  Up 4.7% - 55,373 QTD / 107,240 YTD
    Cadillac -  Up 1.3% - 39,739 QYD / 75,734 YTD
    Chevrolet - Down 5.3% - 499,847 QTD / 952,248 YTD
    GMC - Up 9.8% - 151,700 QTD / 277,277 YTD
    Ford - Not Reported
    Lincoln - Not Reported
    Tesla - Not Reported

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Not Yet Reported
    Alfa Romeo - Down 29% - 1,595 MTD / 9,037 YTD
    Audi - Not Yet Reported
    BMW - Up 7.5% - 31,627 MTD / 156,440 YTD
    Chrysler - Down 4% - 12,941 MTD / 64,422 YTD
    Dodge - Down 17% - 38,561 MTD / 228,099 YTD
    Fiat - Down 35% - 933 MTD / 5,103 YTD
    Genesis - Not reported
    Honda - Not Yet Reported
    Hyundai - Up 1.5% - 64,202 MTD / 333,328 YTD
    Infiniti - Down 8.0% - 9,839 MTD / 63,058 YTD
    Jaguar -Not Yet Reported
    Jeep - Down 12% - 76,826 MTD / 456,281 YTD
    Kia - Up 0.4% - 56,801 MTD / 304,844 YTD
    Land Rover -  Not Yet Reported
    Lexus - Down 3.0% - 23,047 MTD  / 135,735 YTD
    Mazda - Down 15.1% - 22,828 MTD / 138,555 YTD
    Mercedes-Benz - Not Yet Reported
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - Not Yet Reported
    MINI - Down 22% - 3,235 MTD / 17,583 YTD
    Mitsubishi - Up 10.5% - 12,317 MTD / 71,097 YTD
    Nissan - Down 15.4% - 113,665 MTD / 653,978 YTD
    Porsche - Not Yet Reported
    Ram Trucks - Up 45% - 75,227 MTD / 333,168 YTD
    Smart - Not Yet Reported
    Subaru - Up 6.4% - 63,972 MTD / 278,014 YTD
    Toyota - Down 3.5% - 179,305 MTD / 1,054,311 YTD
    Volkswagen - Up 10% - 31,725 MTD / 184,608 YTD
    Volvo - Not Yet Reported

    Drew Dowdell
    21 minutes ago, 67impss said:

    Just a typo but GMC is shown in red but sales are up.

    GMC - Up 9.8% - 151,700 QTD / 277,277 YTD

    Thank you... fixed.  And nice to see you back

