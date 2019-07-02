June 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

Quarterly:
Ford Motor Company - Not yet reported
General Motors Co. - Down 1.5% for the Quarter, Down 4.2% for the year
Tesla - Not yet reported
FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly
Monthly:
Audi of America - Not Yet Reported
BMW of North America - Up 3.9% for the month, Down 1.1% for the year
FCA US LLC - Up 2% for the month, Down 2% for the year - Final monthly reporting.
Genesis Motor America - Not Yet Reported
Honda Motor Co. - Not Yet Reported
Hyundai Motor America - Up 1.5% for the month, Up 1.69% for the year
Infiniti USA - Down 8.0% for the month, Down 12.6% for the year
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Yet Reported
Kia Motors America - Up 0.4% for the month, Up 3.8% for the year
Mazda North American Operations - Down 15.1.0% for the month, Down 15.5% for the year
Mercedes-Benz USA - Not Yet Reported
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 10.5% for the month, Up 5.6% for the year
Nissan Group - Down 14.9% for the month, Down 8.2% for the year
Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Not Yet Reported
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 2.8% for the month, Up 5.2% for the year
Toyota Motor North America - Down 3.5% for the month, Down 3.1% for the year
Volkswagen of America - Up 10% for the month, Up 6.8% for the year
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Not Yet Reported
Brands (Quarterly):
Buick - Up 4.7% - 55,373 QTD / 107,240 YTD
Cadillac - Up 1.3% - 39,739 QYD / 75,734 YTD
Chevrolet - Down 5.3% - 499,847 QTD / 952,248 YTD
GMC - Up 9.8% - 151,700 QTD / 277,277 YTD
Ford - Not Reported
Lincoln - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Not Yet Reported
Alfa Romeo - Down 29% - 1,595 MTD / 9,037 YTD
Audi - Not Yet Reported
BMW - Up 7.5% - 31,627 MTD / 156,440 YTD
Chrysler - Down 4% - 12,941 MTD / 64,422 YTD
Dodge - Down 17% - 38,561 MTD / 228,099 YTD
Fiat - Down 35% - 933 MTD / 5,103 YTD
Genesis - Not reported
Honda - Not Yet Reported
Hyundai - Up 1.5% - 64,202 MTD / 333,328 YTD
Infiniti - Down 8.0% - 9,839 MTD / 63,058 YTD
Jaguar -Not Yet Reported
Jeep - Down 12% - 76,826 MTD / 456,281 YTD
Kia - Up 0.4% - 56,801 MTD / 304,844 YTD
Land Rover - Not Yet Reported
Lexus - Down 3.0% - 23,047 MTD / 135,735 YTD
Mazda - Down 15.1% - 22,828 MTD / 138,555 YTD
Mercedes-Benz - Not Yet Reported
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Not Yet Reported
MINI - Down 22% - 3,235 MTD / 17,583 YTD
Mitsubishi - Up 10.5% - 12,317 MTD / 71,097 YTD
Nissan - Down 15.4% - 113,665 MTD / 653,978 YTD
Porsche - Not Yet Reported
Ram Trucks - Up 45% - 75,227 MTD / 333,168 YTD
Smart - Not Yet Reported
Subaru - Up 6.4% - 63,972 MTD / 278,014 YTD
Toyota - Down 3.5% - 179,305 MTD / 1,054,311 YTD
Volkswagen - Up 10% - 31,725 MTD / 184,608 YTD
Volvo - Not Yet Reported
