June 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

Quarterly:

Ford Motor Company - Not yet reported

General Motors Co. - Down 1.5% for the Quarter, Down 4.2% for the year

Tesla - Not yet reported

FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly

Monthly:

Audi of America - Not Yet Reported

BMW of North America - Up 3.9% for the month, Down 1.1% for the year

FCA US LLC - Up 2% for the month, Down 2% for the year - Final monthly reporting.

Genesis Motor America - Not Yet Reported

Honda Motor Co. - Not Yet Reported

Hyundai Motor America - Up 1.5% for the month, Up 1.69% for the year

Infiniti USA - Down 8.0% for the month, Down 12.6% for the year

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Yet Reported

Kia Motors America - Up 0.4% for the month, Up 3.8% for the year

Mazda North American Operations - Down 15.1.0% for the month, Down 15.5% for the year

Mercedes-Benz USA - Not Yet Reported

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 10.5% for the month, Up 5.6% for the year

Nissan Group - Down 14.9% for the month, Down 8.2% for the year

Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Not Yet Reported

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 2.8% for the month, Up 5.2% for the year

Toyota Motor North America - Down 3.5% for the month, Down 3.1% for the year

Volkswagen of America - Up 10% for the month, Up 6.8% for the year

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Not Yet Reported