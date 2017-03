Sales Figure Ticker: February 2017

Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 49% (1,087 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,942 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 38.8% (10,924 Vehicles Sold This Month, 17,381 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi of America - Up 17.3% (9,102 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,942 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 16.4% (9,231 Vehicles Sold This Month, 18,333 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen of America - Up 12.65% (25,145 Vehicles Sold This Month, 48,655 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 8.3% (45,500 Vehicles Sold This Month, 89,379 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz USA - Up 6.8% (27,383 Vehicles Sold This Month, 55,283 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Up 5.9% (22,824 Vehicles Sold This Month, 44,522 Vehicles Sold This Year)

General Motors Co. - Up 4.2% (237,388 Vehicles Sold This Month, 433,297 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan North America - Up 3.7% (135,740 Vehicles Sold This Month, 248,059 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Up 2.3% (121,686 Vehicles Sold This Month, 228,066 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 2.1% (3,637 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,239 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW Group U.S. - Down 2.5% (208,440 Vehicles Sold This Month, 381,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Down 4% (208,440 Vehicles Sold This Month, 381,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Down 7.2% (174,339 Vehicles Sold This Month, 317,387 Vehicles Sold This Year)

FCA US LLC - Down 10% (168,326 Vehicles Sold This Month, 320,544 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Down 11.6% (4,651 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,123 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia Motors America - Down 14.2% (42,673 Vehicles Sold This Month, 78,299 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Hyundai Motor America -



Brands:

Acura - Down 14.9% (10,864 Vehicles Sold This Month, 20,066 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 843% (443 Vehicles Sold This Month, 551 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi - Up 17.3% (9,102 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,942 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW - Up 0.3% (22,558 Vehicles Sold This Month, 40,667 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Buick - Down 9.4% (16,131 Vehicles Sold This Month, 29,248 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Cadillac - Down 8.6% (10,823 Vehicles Sold This Month, 21,121 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chevrolet - Up 3.4% (164,095 Vehicles Sold This Month, 299,265 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chrysler - Down 28% (16,730 Vehicles Sold This Month, 30,107 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Down 7% (43,878 Vehicles Sold This Month, 83,987 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 19% (2,145 Vehicles Sold This Month, 4,309 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Down 4.5% (199,696 Vehicles Sold This Month, 363,523 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Genesis -

GMC - Up 17.2% (46,339 Vehicles Sold This Month, 83,663 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Up 4.3% (110,822 Vehicles Sold This Month, 208,000 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai -

Infiniti - Up 32.5% (13,737 Vehicles Sold This Month, 25,295 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar - Up 130.4% (3,484 Vehicles Sold This Month, 6,423 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Down 15% (62,345 Vehicles Sold This Month, 120,760 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia - Down 14.2% (42,673 Vehicles Sold This Month, 78,299 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Land Rover - Down 10.4% (5,747 Vehicles Sold This Month, 11,910 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Down 20.6% (18,338 Vehicles Sold This Month, 33.910 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Up 8.8% (8,744 Vehicles Sold This Month, 17,529 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Maserati - Up 49% (1,087 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,942 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Up 5.9% (22,824 Vehicles Sold This Month, 44,522 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz - Up 6.9% (24,522 Vehicles Sold This Month, 50,049 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 10.8% (2,513 Vehicles Sold This Month, 4,562 Vehicles Sold This Year)

MINI - Down 24.1% (2,154 Vehicles Sold This Month, 5,264 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi - Up 38.8% (10,924 Vehicles Sold This Month, 17,381 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan - Up 1.2% (122,003 Vehicles Sold This Month, 222,764 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche - Up 2.1% (3,637 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,239 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - Up 4% (42,785 Vehicles Sold This Month, 80,830 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Smart - Down 17.5% (348 Vehicles Sold This Month, 672 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru - Up 8.3% (45,500 Vehicles Sold This Month, 89,379 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Up 5.4% (156,001 Vehicles Sold This Month, 283,447 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Up 12.65% (25,145 Vehicles Sold This Month, 48,655 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo - Down 11.6% (4,651 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,123 Vehicles Sold This Year)



