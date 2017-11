Sales Figure Ticker: October 2017

Volkswagen of America - Up 11.9% (27,732 Vehicles Sold This Month, 280,188 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 10.5% (7,008 Vehicles Sold This Month, 63,974 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi of America - Up 9.6% (19,425 Vehicles Sold This Month, 180,339 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan Group - Up 8.4% (123,012 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,319,253 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Up 6.2% (200,436 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,133,895 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 4.6% (4,715 Vehicles Sold This Month, 45,952 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Up 1.1% (188,434 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,019,913 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Up 0.9% (127,353 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,358,956 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 0.5% (54,045 Vehicles Sold This Month, 532,893 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 0.8% (31,541 Vehicles Sold This Month, 301,653 Vehicles Sold This Year)

General Motors Co. - Down 2.2% (252,813 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,448,315 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 3.4% (7,831 Vehicles Sold This Month, 86,576 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Down 4% (8,368 Vehicles Sold This Month, 93,077 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Down 8.4% (20,811 Vehicles Sold This Month, 241,108 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia Motors America - Down 9.4% (44,397 Vehicles Sold This Month, 502,327 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Maserati North America, Inc. - Down 12.6% (1,140 Vehicles Sold This Month, 11,129 Vehicles Sold This Year)

FCA US LLC - Down 13% (153,373 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,732,511 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai Motor America - Down 15.2% (53,010 Vehicles Sold This Month, 564,750 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Brands:

Acura - Down 1.3% (12,698 Vehicles Sold This Month, 126,824 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 5,139% (1,205 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,557 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi - Up 9.6% (19,425 Vehicles Sold This Month, 180,339 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Buick - Down 4.5% (19,142 Vehicles Sold This Month, 178,972 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Cadillac - Down 0.1% (13,931 Vehicles Sold This Month, 127,777 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chevrolet - Down 3.8% (175,110 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,691,302 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chrysler - Down 22% (11,018 Vehicles Sold This Month, 154,827 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Down 41% (24,476 Vehicles Sold This Month, 390,266 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 33% (1,769 Vehicles Sold This Month, 23,021 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Up 6.6% (191,527 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,042,264 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Genesis - Up 49% (1,786 Vehicles Sold This Month, 16,888 Vehicles Sold This Year)

GMC - Up 4.6% (44,630 Vehicles Sold This Month, 450,264 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Up 1.2% (114,655 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,232,132 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai - Down 16.4% (51,224 Vehicles Sold This Month, 547,862 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Infiniti - Down 8.1% (10,296 Vehicles Sold This Month, 124,010 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar - Down 10% (2,891 Vehicles Sold This Month, 33,119 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Down 3% (67,074 Vehicles Sold This Month, 689,316 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia - Down 9.4% (44,397 Vehicles Sold This Month, 502,327 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Land Rover - Down 1% (5,477 Vehicles Sold This Month, 59,958 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Down 7.7% (22,894 Vehicles Sold This Month, 242,553 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Down 1.8% (8,909 Vehicles Sold This Month, 91,631 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Maserati - Down 12.6% (1,140 Vehicles Sold This Month, 11,129 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Down 8.4% (20,811 Vehicles Sold This Month, 241,108 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz - Up 0.1% (31,401 Vehicles Sold This Month, 298,878 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi - Down 3.4% (7,831 Vehicles Sold This Month, 86,576 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan - Up 10.2% (112,716 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,195,243 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche - Up 4.6% (4,715 Vehicles Sold This Month, 45,952 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - Down 3% (47,831 Vehicles Sold This Month, 466,524 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Smart - Down 66.5% (140 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,775 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru - Up 0.5% (54,045 Vehicles Sold This Month, 532,893 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Up 2.5% (165,540 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,777,360 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Up 11.9% (27,732 Vehicles Sold This Month, 280,188 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo - Up 10.5% (7,008 Vehicles Sold This Month, 63,974 Vehicles Sold This Year)

*Mercedes-Benz's sales numbers include Mercedes-Benz vans.