Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Next Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ in Development

      ...the small sports coupe from Toyota and Subaru lives on.

    With the introduction of the Toyota Supra, rumors have been swirling that the 86/BRZ twins might not be replaced when their production lives were up.  Autocar UK has a quote from Toyota's European Marketing Chief saying "[the GT86] has been a successful halo product for us" and added that "...the Supra is not to replace that car."

    The 86/FR-S/BRZ was released in 2011 as a co-development between Toyota and Subaru.  It uses Subaru's boxer engine and transmission.  It is highly likely that the next generation model would continue to use the signature engine. The new car would continue sit below the Supra in the Toyota lineup. Akio Toyoda has stated interest in building a full lineup of sports cars.

    Whatever comes from the next generation 86, we're just glad that SUVs haven't killed yet another sports car.

    Source: Autocar UK

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ykX

    ykX 540

    Posted (edited)

    Great they doing a new one.  We need an affordable sports car among the sea of boring SUVs.

    I hope they make it substantially better while keeping relatively low price.

    Edited by ykX

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    Looks like my neighbor's teenage son just got a used BRZ/86/FRS...it's red, has no front bumper and goes 'brawwwpp'. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Dont all those 4 cylinder "street rods" all go 'brawwwpp'? 

    There was a young adult go through my drive-through with a current gen VW Golf that also went brawwwpp. I dont think it was a GTI...didnt look it, but sure as hell tried to sound like it had more bark then it actually had...

    I cant hate them anymore for that!

    Actually, quite the opposite as that means they are enthusiasts of the motor vehicle....gotta respect 'em as these are the kids that will grow up and DEMAND that we have enthusiast type self-driving pods...

    And Im happy that Toyota and Subaru are investing in another generation...as maybe there is a slight sliver of hope that not all sheeple are so much into their smart phones and CUVs that these types of cars COULD still exist! 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    Yah, and the guy across the street's '18 Mustang sounds like that also...(2.3 Ecoboost version).   There are several fun cars on my street... one guy has a silver S2000,  there is a dark red 1st gen Miata in great shape, a black Grand National I've never seen out of the garage, and a red '04-06 GTO around the corner. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Toyota News: Toyota and Suzuki to Share Platforms for Overseas Market
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota and Suzuki are teaming up to share platforms and parts for markets other than the U.S.   
      Suzuki will get two hybrid platforms for Europe.  Toyota will build vehicles on their RAV4 and Corolla Wagon platforms and also supply hybrid powertrain tech to Suzuki for use in other vehicles. 
      Toyota will get access to Suzuki's new engine range designed for use under the new stricter EU emissions standards. Toyota will build the engines themselves in Poland. 
      The two automakers are working together to build a two new compact vehicles for the India and four for the Africa markets. 


      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Toyota and Suzuki to Share Platforms for Overseas Market
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota and Suzuki are teaming up to share platforms and parts for markets other than the U.S.   
      Suzuki will get two hybrid platforms for Europe.  Toyota will build vehicles on their RAV4 and Corolla Wagon platforms and also supply hybrid powertrain tech to Suzuki for use in other vehicles. 
      Toyota will get access to Suzuki's new engine range designed for use under the new stricter EU emissions standards. Toyota will build the engines themselves in Poland. 
      The two automakers are working together to build a two new compact vehicles for the India and four for the Africa markets. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      Geneva 2019: Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      What you're looking at here is a preview of the next generation Subaru Crosstrek. Unveiled at the Geneva International Auto Show today, the Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept is a more distinct take on what the Crosstrek could look like.  Subaru has increased the amount of body cladding, made the lines sharper, added LED accent lighting, and 6-dot fog lights front and rear.  The wheels have white highlights on the rim.
      The company says the concept shows Subaru's new "BOLDER" design theme. 
      The Crosstrek was recently refreshed for the 2018 model year and a Plug-in Hybrid Crosstrek was introduced at the 2018 LA Auto Show, so it may be a few years before we see the styling updated to this new look.



      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Geneva 2019: Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept
      By Drew Dowdell
      What you're looking at here is a preview of the next generation Subaru Crosstrek. Unveiled at the Geneva International Auto Show today, the Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept is a more distinct take on what the Crosstrek could look like.  Subaru has increased the amount of body cladding, made the lines sharper, added LED accent lighting, and 6-dot fog lights front and rear.  The wheels have white highlights on the rim.
      The company says the concept shows Subaru's new "BOLDER" design theme. 
      The Crosstrek was recently refreshed for the 2018 model year and a Plug-in Hybrid Crosstrek was introduced at the 2018 LA Auto Show, so it may be a few years before we see the styling updated to this new look.


    • Drew Dowdell
      February 2019: Toyota Motor North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota Motor North America Reports February 2019 Sales
      Tacoma sales increased 10.2 percent; up for the 16th consecutive month Highlander sales up 8.9 percent; a best-ever February Lexus RXh sales up 52.5 percent; a best-ever February Lexus Luxury SUV sales up 7.0 percent; a best-ever February March 01, 2019 February 2019 Sales Chart

      PLANO, Texas (March 1, 2019) – Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported February 2019 sales of 172,748 vehicles, a decrease of 5.2 percent from February 2018 on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
       
      Toyota division posted February sales of 152,626 units, down 6.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
       
      Lexus posted February sales of 20,122 vehicles, up 4.4 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.
       
      February 2019 Highlights   Corolla sales up 16.0 percent Highlander sales increased 8.9 percent; a best-ever February C-HR sales increased 7.3 percent; a best-ever February Tacoma up 10.2 percent; a best-ever February Land Cruiser sales increased 52.5 percent LX sales up 6.8 percent ES sales increased by 23.8 percent in February RC sales up 50.0 percent NXh sales up 39.8 percent; a best-ever February RXh sales up 52.5 percent Lexus Hybrid sales up 112.3 percent Lexus Luxury SUV sales up 7.0 percent; a best-ever February  
      *Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume.
      Toyota_Motor_North_America_Reports_February_2019_Sales_Chart_Final.pdf

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. dufus22
      dufus22
      (45 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...