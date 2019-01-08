Toyota is reading to launch their high-performance sub-brand GAZOO Racing (GR) with the upcoming Toyota Supra - debuting next week at the Detroit Auto Show. But what comes next?

"We have lots of requests from different countries, so it's really, really challenging to decide on the order [of performance models]," said Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer of the Toyota 86 and Supra.

"It's not just Hyundai. Other car brands are doing this too, so we are researching this and we have to create the brand strategy."

According to Carsales, Australian executives are pushing hard for a GR version of the Corolla Hatchback to bring the fight to the Hyundai i30N hatchback. No mention was made as to what could be changed, but we're guessing some changes to the suspension and possibly some sort of forced-induction. But judging from Tada's comments, this may be one idea relegated to the back for some time.

Source: Carsales.com.au