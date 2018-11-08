Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Toyota is "Taking a Hard Look" At Their U.S. Lineup, May Cut Some Models

      But don't expect a dramatic cut in their passenger lineup

    Toyota isn't immune to the falling sales of passenger vehicles as more buyers trend towards trucks and SUVs. In the first ten months of this year, cars are down 11.1 percent. Meanwhile, trucks are up 7.7 percent. This has the Japanese automaker considering dropping some models.

    "We are taking a hard look at all of the segments that we compete in to make sure we are competing in profitable segments and that products we sell have strategic value," said Jim Lentz, Toyota's North America CEO after the automaker reported an increase in quarterly profits.

    Unlike Ford which is revamping its lineup to changing consumer tastes, Toyota isn't planning to "abandon passenger cars," instead "scrutinizing offerings in some areas, such as convertibles or coupes." No mention was made of the models on the chopping block, but we have a possible few candidates.

    • Yaris: Sales have dropped 38 percent this year
    • Prius C : Not big a seller and hasn't really been updated aside from the 2018 model Pruis C we reviewed last month.
    • Lexus RC: Sales down 52 percent so far in 2018
    • Lexus GS: Been long rumored to be heading to the gallows

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    smk4565

    Lexus GS can die off, the German sedans crush it, and Lexus has the ES which is a midsized car for less money than a GS and their buyers are fine with it.  RC is a coupe of an existing model, so I don't know if that is so much it's own model, they could call it IS coupe if they wanted.

    The Avalon they can do without because the top trim Camry is about as nice as an Avalon, and if you want a car a little bit nicer than a Camry they have the Lexus ES which shares a platform and drivetrain with the Avalon.

    They need something below the Corolla I think, and if the Yaris is built by Mazda or shared however they do it, that may not really be costing Toyota much.  

    riviera74
    11 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    They could do the USDM a huge favor, and pull out entirely. ;)

    Toyota should, but unfortunately they will not leave anytime soon.

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    No reason to leave.  The US is one of their biggest markets and they have many employees here.  

    I didn't say it would be doing THEM a favor... ;)

    • Haha 1

    A Horse With No Name
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    They could do the USDM a huge favor, and pull out entirely. ;)

    I would rather loose Ford than Toyota.

    2 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    No reason to leave.  The US is one of their biggest markets and they have many employees here.  

    Turning a profit and have a decent reputation...no reason for them to leave.

    • Confused 1

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I would rather loose Ford than Toyota. 

    That's pretty f'd up..

    • Thanks 1

    dfelt

    I think Toyota could cut half their car models and still do very well here.

    Today, at the tail end of dusk when it is almost solid black, I saw so many toyota cars, cuvs and trucks with no lights on. I honestly do not understand how someone can drive with no lights on when it is almost pitch black. Toyota drivers are the 2nd worst right behind BMW drivers. MB drivers are a solid 3rd.

×