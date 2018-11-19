Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Toyota Makes the Call, Plans on Slowing Down Camry Production

      Those pesky crossovers and trucks are causing Toyota to reduce production

    Beginning next month, Toyota will slow down one of its three assembly lines at its Georgetown, Kentucky plant. Aside from building the Avalon and Lexus ES, Georgetown is home to the Camry - the best-selling car in the U.S. for the past 16 years.

    “The auto industry is cyclical, and our normal process is to proactively plan months in advance for volume adjustments,” said Rick Hesterberg, a Toyota spokesman to Bloomberg.

    Hesterberg declined to comment on how much production would be reduced by the slowdown. He did say that none of the 8,000 permanent workers or 1,500 temps will be laid off during this slowdown.

    Demand for the Camry has been slipping for the past few years as buyers are opting for SUVs and trucks. So far in 2018, Camry sales have 6.1 percent when compared to the same time last year.

    Source: Bloomberg


    Go to articles Toyota

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    Given all the RAV4s and Highlanders they are selling, reducing Camry production makes a ton of sense.  All of a sudden, Ford's call to eliminate (most) sedan production does not look so desperate.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    58 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    what is befuddling to me is considering how ghastly looking the Camry is, it still sells a bunch.

    Well, it's definitely not bland anymore.   And in white w/ the black roof and red interior, it really stands out amongst the black, silver or white generic midsize appliances. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×