  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Interactive Review: 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar

      A mad Swedish Wagon arrives for a week-long review

    Taking the place of the Genesis G70 this week in the C&G Detroit Bureau is the 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar. Aside from the long name, this Volvo gives us our first chance to check out the T8 powertrain. In Volvo terms, this is a 2.0L four-cylinder that comes super and turbocharged, and boasts two electric motors. This gives a total of 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. It also gives the wagon an electric only range of 22 miles - something I'll be checking out once I get the battery fully charged.

    Pricing on this wagon comes in at an as-tested price of $68,940.

    Some first impressions below,

    • This powertrain pulls the V60 along like a train.
    • Being a Polestar Engineered model, the V60 comes with adjustable Ohlins Dampers and a stiffer front strut bar. I can't comfirm its handling characteristics yet, but can say ride quality is a bit on the rough side.
    • Gold seatbelts.

    I'll have a bit more to talk about as the week goes on with the V60 Polestar, so stay tuned. Also, drop a question or two on this speedy Swede.

    2020 Volvo V60 Polestar 3.jpg2020 Volvo V60 Polestar 2.jpgYV1BK0EP9L1354276.png

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    I honestly have to say this looks good, but complicated from a power train standpoint.

    Questions:

    1. Is this just a less luxury version of the V90?
    2. How does it compare room wise to the XC version inside?
    3. Other than a lower AWD auto, a comparison to the XC60 and how it compares to the 90 series would be great.
    4. Does it feel like your sitting in a hole when you get in?
    5. How does the Greenhouse feel over all from the inside? Bunker like?
    6. Is there any noticeable transition between ICE and EV?

    David
    30 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    $69 grand for a volvo? 🥴

    Plenty of recalls this year too. Crazy

    William Maley
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    $69 grand for a volvo? 🥴

    You haven't seen anything yet, an XC90 can reach $100k.

    2 hours ago, David said:

    I honestly have to say this looks good, but complicated from a power train standpoint.

    Questions:

    1. Is this just a less luxury version of the V90?
    2. How does it compare room wise to the XC version inside?
    3. Other than a lower AWD auto, a comparison to the XC60 and how it compares to the 90 series would be great.
    4. Does it feel like your sitting in a hole when you get in?
    5. How does the Greenhouse feel over all from the inside? Bunker like?
    6. Is there any noticeable transition between ICE and EV?
    1. Not really, I would say the V60 and V90 are similar in terms of features and packages.
    2. No real change in terms of seating space when compared to the V60 Cross Country I drove earlier in the year. You will notice a shortage of storage space due to the battery.
    3. Will revisit later in the week as I need more driving time before comparing it to a S90. No experience with the XC60.
    4. Not really.
    5. Surprisingly airy.
    6. Not that I have come across yet. Will revisit after I have more time.
    • Like 1
    • Thanks 1

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, William Maley said:

    You haven't seen anything yet, an XC90 can reach $100k.

    Prolly why I never see any.

    Or maybe it’s ‘notice’.

    smk4565

    A wagon is going to be a non-seller.  I don't think $69k is a bad price for that level of performance and the fuel economy and electric range.  I think if this was a little cheaper it would be more compelling, also if it was rear wheel drive based.  On power they top the CT4/CT5-V and Genesis G70 and Acura TLX Type-S which is about $55k.  

    I assume this is available in sedan version or will be, I think the current Volvos look good on the inside and out, but I'd question the performance of the front wheel drive chassis compared to all the rear drive cars in the $60-70k range.  At $40k, it doesn't matter, you aren't getting big performance at that price.

     

    Question is he is how is handling and performance compared to the cheaper G70, because Volvo is pushing this as a performance car and nearing some AMG and M pricing.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    A wagon is going to be a non-seller.  I don't think $69k is a bad price for that level of performance and the fuel economy and electric range.  I think if this was a little cheaper it would be more compelling, also if it was rear wheel drive based.  On power they top the CT4/CT5-V and Genesis G70 and Acura TLX Type-S which is about $55k.  

    I assume this is available in sedan version or will be, I think the current Volvos look good on the inside and out, but I'd question the performance of the front wheel drive chassis compared to all the rear drive cars in the $60-70k range.  At $40k, it doesn't matter, you aren't getting big performance at that price.

     

    Question is he is how is handling and performance compared to the cheaper G70, because Volvo is pushing this as a performance car and nearing some AMG and M pricing.

    Your FWD assertions are irrelevant since this an AWD only model. The Mercedes CLA 45 AMG doesn’t seems to face the same scrutiny despite its FWD roots though. I wonder why?

    • Upvote 1

