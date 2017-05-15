  • Sign in to follow this  
    Quick Drive: 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 HTRAC

    By William Maley

      • Same Car, Different Name

    Over two years ago, I spent some time in then redesigned Hyundai Genesis. Unlike most of the test vehicles that come with everything minus the kitchen sink, the Genesis 3.8 I had was a base model with no options. It would prove to be “a damn fine automobile” as it offered many of items and driving experience you would expect in a luxury vehicle, minus the price tag. Since then, Hyundai has spun off Genesis into its own brand and the vehicle wearing this name has gotten a new one, G80. When it was dropped off for a week’s long evaluation, I had to do a double take since it looked exactly the same as the model I drove back in late 2014. It was only when I looked around and saw changes to the interior and the HTRAC badge on the trunk lid did I realize the wool wasn’t being pulled over my eyes.

    • The name might be the only significant change anyone will be able to point out with the G80, as the rest of it is still much the same as the 2015 Genesis. The only real changes between the two are new a grille insert featuring a radar module and HID headlights.
    • At least the interior is slightly different. Some new trim materials such as matte wood and higher quality leather upholstery help make the G80 become a special place to sit in. That higher quality leather is only available when you order the Ultimate package.
    • One other item the Ultimate package brings is a larger 9.2-inch HD touchscreen with a revamped infotainment system. A handsome, yet simple interface provides one of most user-friendly systems we have ever come across. It doesn’t hurt there are multiple ways of controlling the system such as using the touchscreen, a control knob in the center console, or the redundant buttons on the center stack. A big downside to this system is there is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility. If you really want that, you’ll need to skip the Ultimate package and stick with the smaller 8-inch screen. I’m hoping this gets addressed with the 2018 model.
    • Also, would it kill anyone at Genesis to add more USB ports?! There is only one in the entire vehicle which will cause arguments to happen on long trips.
    • Otherwise, a lot of the traits that I liked in the previous Genesis remain in the G80 such as supportive front seats, roomy back seat, and high build quality.
    • Power in my tester comes from a 3.8L V6 engine delivering 311 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic routes power to either the rear-wheels or in my case, an optional HTRAC all-wheel drive system. A 5.0L V8 offering up 420 horsepower is available as an option.
    • Despite what the numbers say, the 3.8 doesn’t feel quick. A curb weight of 4,453 lbs for our test vehicle robs a fair amount of the V6’s performance.
    • On the upside, the V6 is very refined with low levels of NVH. The engine also never feels like that it is running out of breath under acceleration.
    • Fuel economy is disappointing with EPA figures of 16 City/25 Highway/19 Combined for the V6 HTRAC model. I saw an average of 20.4 mpg for the week.
    • Genesis didn’t mess with the G80’s suspension tuning which is a very good thing. It still excels at smoothing over bumps and road imperfections. One improvement I would make is adding a little bit noise isolation. There was a fair amount of road noise that came into the cabin.
    • If you’re looking for something exciting to drive in the class, I would say skip the G80. The soft suspension tuning leads to a fair amount of body roll when entering a corner a bit too enthusiastically.
    • The price has crept up since the Genesis became the G80. Compared to the 2015 model I drove with a base price of $38,000, the 2017 G80 starts at $41,400. Add HTRAC and price creeps up to $43,900. Our test G80 3.8 HTRAC with the Premium and Ultimate packages came to an as-tested price of $53,800. Before you have a heart attack on the price, this is quite the value when you take into consideration what you get and the impressive build quality. But I think the best flavor of the G80 is with the Premium package. Skip the HTRAC AWD and you’ll end with a well-equipped luxury model for just a hair over $46,000.
    • While Genesis is still trying to find its place in the luxury class market, the G80 shows that the brand is going in the right direction. Start with a good base and make some slight improvements to it. Yes, the G80 needs to lose some weight to help with the performance of the V6 and fuel economy. But if there anything I have learned with Hyundai and Kia, they are fast learners and make the necessary improvements. I wouldn’t be shocked if Genesis goes the same way.

     

    Disclaimer: Genesis Provided the G80, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2017
    Make: Genesis
    Model: G80
    Trim: 3.8 HTRAC
    Engine: 3.8L DOHC 24-valve V6 with CVVT
    Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, All-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 311 @ 6,000
    Torque @ RPM: 293 @ 5,000
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 16/25/19
    Curb Weight: 4,453 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Ulsan, South Korea
    Base Price: $43,900
    As Tested Price: $53,800 (Includes $960.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Premium Package - $4,750.00
    Ultimate Package - $4,200.00

    dfelt

    Old warmed over auto. PASS

    The style is dated and dead on arrival. Dash reminds me of something out of the 80's. Overall nothing I would want Buick or Lincoln to emulate.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Sounds like a really good car at a great value.  Why can't Buick or Lincoln do this?

    Because they don't do rear wheel drive.

    cp-the-nerd
    3 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Sounds like a really good car at a great value.  Why can't Buick or Lincoln do this?

    GM already has the CTS for midsize RWD luxury. The only thing wrong with that car is the poor execution of CUE. From an engineering standpoint, Cadillac crushes anything Hyundai has to offer. Buick has a very profitable niche of FWD-based luxury. If value and comfort top your priorities list, then you can get a fully loaded Lacrosse with a torque vectoring AWD system in the low $40k range.

    Lincoln... has a laundry list of issues and I'm not going to beat a dead horse. Everyone already agrees the brand needs to go RWD.

    riviera74

    No need for AWD for me.  I will take RWD over FWD any day of the week for my next car.  As for CUE, what needs to be fixed to make CUE actually good if not great?

    dfelt
    12 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Sounds like a really good car at a great value.  Why can't Buick or Lincoln do this?

     

    10 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Because they don't do rear wheel drive.

    Buick and Lincoln do not need to emulate this 1980's warm over nor do they need to follow the whole RWD thing. FWD and AWD works and has not stopped plenty of people from buying Audi.

    5 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    No need for AWD for me.  I will take RWD over FWD any day of the week for my next car.  As for CUE, what needs to be fixed to make CUE actually good if not great?

    CUE is good, but can be even better with more responsive touch system and a current nav equal to google or a couple other industry leaders.

    For the most part, CUE works just fine except when you get to non-GM drivers that seem to think CUE should be just like the germans or asians and cannot seem to figure out how to use it.

    Kinda like Apple or Windows. two different interfaces and part of the group is always confused.

    smk4565
    16 minutes ago, dfelt said:

     

    Buick and Lincoln do not need to emulate this 1980's warm over nor do they need to follow the whole RWD thing. FWD and AWD works and has not stopped plenty of people from buying Audi.

     

    But it has stopped thousands of people from buying a Lincoln.

    dfelt
    11 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    But it has stopped thousands of people from buying a Lincoln.

    That is not able to be confirmed. Marketing and sales are a fickle thing and without thousands being interviewed and documented that they have refused to buy Lincoln because of being FWD one has a hard time saying that this has stopped people.

    More likely the poorly built auto's, cheap material and fit/finish played a bigger part in people not buying Lincoln.

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    That is not able to be confirmed. Marketing and sales are a fickle thing and without thousands being interviewed and documented that they have refused to buy Lincoln because of being FWD one has a hard time saying that this has stopped people.

    More likely the poorly built auto's, cheap material and fit/finish played a bigger part in people not buying Lincoln.

    Poorly built because they are Fords in disguise.  If they went with their own chassis, own engine, own materials then they would sell more cars.  The market knows they are Fords, thus they look elsewhere.  if they were rear drive they could charge more thus make them not so cheap and sell more.  They could put more horsepower in and sell more, etc.

    cp-the-nerd
    14 hours ago, dfelt said:

     

    Buick and Lincoln do not need to emulate this 1980's warm over nor do they need to follow the whole RWD thing. FWD and AWD works and has not stopped plenty of people from buying Audi.

    CUE is good, but can be even better with more responsive touch system and a current nav equal to google or a couple other industry leaders.

    For the most part, CUE works just fine except when you get to non-GM drivers that seem to think CUE should be just like the germans or asians and cannot seem to figure out how to use it.

    Kinda like Apple or Windows. two different interfaces and part of the group is always confused.


    Disagree with your premise. CUE in the CTS doesn't need a more responsive touch system, it needs more intuitive physical controls. The redesigned layout in the CT6 and XT5 is a step in the right direction, but I heard the mouse pad thing is terrible in execution. Firmware updates might be able to sort that out.

    What bothers me most is Cadillac saw the negative feedback Ford received for capacitive touch systems and doubled down anyway, introducing the original CUE center stack unchanged across the lineup over the course of 3 years. That's just flat out stupid.

    dfelt
    27 minutes ago, cp-the-nerd said:


    Disagree with your premise. CUE in the CTS doesn't need a more responsive touch system, it needs more intuitive physical controls. The redesigned layout in the CT6 and XT5 is a step in the right direction, but I heard the mouse pad thing is terrible in execution. Firmware updates might be able to sort that out.

    What bothers me most is Cadillac saw the negative feedback Ford received for capacitive touch systems and doubled down anyway, introducing the original CUE center stack unchanged across the lineup over the course of 3 years. That's just flat out stupid.

    And yet myself and @Cmicasa the Great who have put our money where our mouth is do not seem to have the problems so many of you state CUE has. So is this just repeating what other magazines are stating due to a lack of familiarity with the system or what?

    cp-the-nerd
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    And yet myself and @Cmicasa the Great who have put our money where our mouth is do not seem to have the problems so many of you state CUE has. So is this just repeating what other magazines are stating due to a lack of familiarity with the system or what?

    Touch interfaces are one of the top consumer complaints in the auto industry. It's a case of you seeing a problem through rose-colored glasses. Cadillac sales don't line up with the impressive quality, performance, and engineering behind them, and CUE almost certainly factors into that.

    For me personally, I really wanted to give the ATS a chance, but it was priced out of contention. I got my Chevy SS for the price Cadillac wants for a mid-level ATS 2.0T with less equipment. Having MyLink with buttons and knobs is certainly a bonus. I'd say that I, too, put my money where my mouth is.

    Edited by cp-the-nerd
    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, cp-the-nerd said:

    Touch interfaces are one of the top consumer complaints in the auto industry. It's a case of you seeing a problem through rose-colored glasses. Cadillac sales don't line up with the impressive quality, performance, and engineering behind them, and CUE almost certainly factors into that.

    For me personally, I really wanted to give the ATS a chance, but it was priced out of contention. I got my Chevy SS for the price Cadillac wants for a mid-level ATS 2.0T with less equipment. Having MyLink with buttons and knobs is certainly a bonus. I'd say that I, too, put my money where my mouth is.

    I can understand that and respect it. For me, I got my Escalade ESV Platinum edition as it did not seem that much more than a fully loaded Yukon XL Denali edition plus I liked the style and the few features better than the Yukon. 

    With that said, I can also agree with you on the SS over the ATS. I would take one too if I could not afford a CTS-V edition.

    oldshurst442
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I'm not a fan of capacitive touch controls in any car brand.  You can't operate them with gloves on. 

    So....take the f***ki*ng gloves off, eh?!  :D

    Do it Canadian style while you are at it!

    gloves_medium.gif

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    oldshurst442

    I really like this car.

    2017-Genesis-G80-front.jpg

    There are many of these around in my neck of the woods.

    I havent noticed if they are Hyundai badged or Genesis badged because my level of enthusiasm for them does not go further than "nice car", but I too, feel Genesis is heading in the right direction both in looks, features, fit and finish and marketing.

    riviera74

    The Genesis is heading in the right direction.  If I were Lexus/Cadillac/MB/BMW, I would be very concerned that Genesis is essentially undercutting them.  Just like Lexus undercut the MB S-Class with the original LS400 in 1990.

    Cmicasa the Great
    On 5/16/2017 at 3:35 PM, cp-the-nerd said:

    Touch interfaces are one of the top consumer complaints in the auto industry. It's a case of you seeing a problem through rose-colored glasses. Cadillac sales don't line up with the impressive quality, performance, and engineering behind them, and CUE almost certainly factors into that.

    For me personally, I really wanted to give the ATS a chance, but it was priced out of contention. I got my Chevy SS for the price Cadillac wants for a mid-level ATS 2.0T with less equipment. Having MyLink with buttons and knobs is certainly a bonus. I'd say that I, too, put my money where my mouth is.

    certainly a bonus. I'd say that I, too, put my money where my mouth is.

    People like to bitch about anything that is CHANGE. My father still has a freakin flip phone because of this.. it has buttons. As to consumer complaints.. Fuck em.. I'm all for progress. If turning a knob influences your decision that I would tell them to go for the inferior car. The interface is easy as pie to use. 

    Cadillac sales.. CADILLAC sales have to do with lack of product (CUVs and variants) not the CUE system that even the magazines are now calling "quite good." Initially it had some hiccups in performance.. that is not the case anymore. My V's CUE is just as easy to operate as my MyLink in all the other cars. 

    @Drew Dowdell   like Olds said.. take the gloves off. Anyone with a Cadillac that has CUE should have opted for.. (or is it standard??? I don't kno because it always comes with my cars) HEATED STEERING WHEEL. 

    On 5/17/2017 at 4:38 PM, Sal Collaziano said:

    There's really nothing wrong with the G80 or G90. They're both nice sedans that can be had for a great price...

    They are Hyundais.. and that still says a lot.. about nothing... other than copying other's designs, gobbling them together and acting as if it were original. In Hyubdais defense.. I do kno that they head-hunted Audi designers, but still... that's a BS excuse. Wish they would go out of business. 

    balthazar

    Wow- why is that center right HVA/C vent upside down?? Friday build date?

     

    Wait- I see; it's the same vent as on the left, but inverted. I've never seen such an in-your-face cut corner.

    Edited by balthazar
    oldshurst442

    About the glove argument....

    I was shopping for new gloves this past winter and I noticed that there are big, thick warm gloves good for -40 (Farhenheit or Celsius...same temperature actually) that are touch screen friendly....technology advances in gloves too!

    So...wearing gloves should not be a problem in 2017 for these touch screens...

     

    Let it be known though that I dont like screens of any kind in my cars!

    I think its gimmicky!

    But, since phones and computers and home improvement electronics are this way anywhere from thermostats to alarm system keypads to lighting, to all in one giant touch screen central basepad that uses the smartphone to connect your house and yourself anywhere on the planet to even control your audio equipment and your connected freakin' esspresso machine ....the auto industry just as well follow suit.

    HOME AUTOMATION IS INSANE!!!

    Like I said, cars just as well join in on the fun!

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    dfelt
    38 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

     

    Nicely Stated!

    @oldshurst442 I can respect your dislike of the screens in an auto.

    I on the other hand love them, I love the customization of what info you want and the various ways to present said info. I love having HUD. Once you drive an auto with HUD and custom screens, touch or not, it is very hard to go back to old style traditional manual gauges.

    If you have not test drove an auto like the corvette or any of the cadillac systems with HUD, I encourage you to do so, go through and choose one of the default screens to see the various differences including their old school analog gauge cluster look and still have HUD and I bet you will come to really like it. Pretty freakin cool.

    Course as a computer engineer, I love old to learn from, but preferre newer the better. :D Move forward is always good with tech. :metal: 

