    William Maley

    Jeep Grand Commander is a Three-Row SUV for China

    Jeep has introduced a new three-row SUV for the Chinese market called the Grand Commander.

    There is a lot of design inspiration from the Yuntu concept shown at the Shanghai Motor Show last year. The Grand Commander has squared-off corners, large glass area, and front-end styling similar to the Grand Cherokee. In terms of dimensions, the Grand Commander is about two inches longer in overall length than the Grand Cherokee. But it is two-inches narrower than the Grand Cherokee.

    Only one engine will be available, a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This is sent through a nine-speed automatic to either the front wheels or four-wheel drive system. Underpinning the model is FCA's Compact U.S. Wide (CUSW) platform.

    The Grand Commander is expected to go on sale sometime later this year.

    Before anyone asks, this is not the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer that is expected sometime in 2020 or so.

    Source: Motor Authority


    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    So based on the Cherokee...transverse 4cyl?  Has the unfortunate FWD based front axle to door length issue.      But since it's not for the US, it's a moot point.   Other pics of it show some weirdness around the rear window--the back edge of the c-pillar doesn't line up with the rear window/hatch opening, so there are cheesy black trim pieces on each side of the rear window...ugh. 

×