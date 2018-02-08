Chicago 2018: 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Changes Inside and Out

For safety, the Transit Connect Wagon comes with automatic emergency braking as standard equipment. Optional safety features include blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, HID headlights, and lane keep assist.

Under the hood, Ford is offering two new engines for the Connect. The most interesting of the two is a new 1.5L turbodiesel called EcoBlue. This engine recently made its debut in the European-spec EcoSport crossover. Power figures stand at 120 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque - peak torque arrives at 1,700 rpm. The other engine is a 2.0L four-cylinder featuring direct-injection and auto stop-start. No power figures were given for this engine. Both will come paired with an eight-speed automatic.

The changes begin outside where the Connect features new sheetmetal and grille design for the front. The interior comes with a revised instrument cluster, redesigned center stack that moves the infotainment system to the top, 4G LTE with Wi-Fi connectivity, and more padding for the seats. Ford will offer the Wagon in a standard-wheelbase that offers seating for five or a long-wheelbase that provides seating for seven.

“Baby Boomers have always embraced life’s adventures and to them age is just another experience to master. From being easy to get in and out of, plus flexible seating and cargo space, Transit Connect Wagon makes it convenient for Boomers to keep enjoying family time or explore new hobbies and careers,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service in a statement.

At the Chicago Auto Show, Ford will be showing the passenger van variant, known for 2019 as the Transit Connect Wagon. Ford is positioning this an alternative to minivans and as an option for active baby boomers.

It has been almost a decade since the Transit Connect made its way to North America and started a wave of small commercial vans arriving to the marketplace. For 2019, Ford is introducing a number of new updates to keep the Connect one step ahead of the competition.

LIFE’S STILL A TRIP: NEW TRANSIT CONNECT WAGON IS TODAY’S MAGIC BUS FOR ACTIVE BABY BOOMERS AND ENTREPRENEURS

For Baby Boomers who need space, versatility and technology without the expensive minivan price tag, Ford introduces the new Transit Connect Wagon – affordable, flexible and smart

With space for up to seven, 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon easily switches from work to play to accommodate entrepreneurial small business needs, hobbies and grandkids

Transit Connect Wagon offers segment-exclusive diesel engine and new driver-assist technologies, including standard Automatic Emergency Braking

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2018 – Ford has reinvented the van for Baby Boomers whose idea of rocking doesn’t involve a chair.

Today, Ford unveils the redesigned Transit Connect Wagon at the Chicago Auto Show. The last Transit Connect Wagon won over Boomers-born from 1946 to 1964 that grew up driving vans-with its unique combination of affordable, fun and easy-to-use people mover attributes and cargo hauling capabilities.

At 111 million strong and holding 63 percent of American financial assets, the 50+ demographic is the number one consumer demographic in the United States - far exceeding Gen X’s 61 million and Millennials’ 75 million. And one in three Boomers plans to purchase a car in the next three years, according to AARP.

Surfer grandpa gets his van

Kevin Brown, age 63, of Nassau Bay, Texas, is the kind of “active Boomer” who loves the Transit Connect Wagon. Brown grew up driving vans in the 1970s and now, this Gulf Coast surfer and grandfather of nine drives a 2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon for his work as an illustrator and custom T-shirt printer. “If I’m not shuttling family to the beach, I’m working,” he said. “My Transit Connect lets me pull double duty.”

With room for five to seven passengers and offering easy conversion to cargo duty, the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon takes care of business with a versatility and maneuverability that make everyday adventures easy.

The wagon features all-new gas and diesel engines and a suite of driver-assist technologies, including standard Automatic Emergency Braking. The feature is included with Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection – a segment-exclusive.

Packed with technology

The new Transit Connect Wagon features new driver-assist features, including standard Automatic Emergency Braking. The feature is included with segment-exclusive Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might accidentally cross in front of the vehicle’s path. Adaptive Cruise Control is also available. The system makes highway driving easier by automatically slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead. Available Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert also uses radar to detect surrounding vehicles – providing alerts if vehicles approach unseen from either side.

To help avoid lane drift while driving, available Lane Keeping System vibrates the steering wheel and can apply extra steering wheel torque to help you keep the vehicle centered on the road.

Designed for life on the go

Available in two wheelbases to accommodate five or seven passengers and in three trim levels, XL, XLT and Titanium, Transit Connect Wagon can be built to meet the needs of any customer. A spacious, flexible interior makes loading cargo a cinch. Dual sliding side doors provide added convenience, and available roof rails extend its versatility with any number of accessories that can be fitted to the roof to haul bikes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards or luggage.

Transit Connect Wagon’s new instrument panel is centered on features that are both useful and straightforward – an available 6.5-inch floating touch screen, a digital driver information center in the cluster, and available wireless charging for your mobile device. Coming soon, Waze compatibility will help drivers steer clear of troublesome traffic spots. Staying connected is easy thanks to the standard embedded 4G LTE modem providing Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices and available SYNC® 3 with Ford+Alexa personal assistant functionality.

All-new under the hood

A new powertrain lineup provides greater customer choice with a class-exclusive diesel engine offering. The new 2019 Transit Connect with all-new 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel engine is targeted to return an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating* of at least 30 mpg highway. The diesel engine is paired with an all-new 8-speed automatic transmission.

A new 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with direct injection comes with Auto Start-Stop as standard equipment. It too comes mated to the all-new 8-speed automatic.

Affordable, flexible, smart

The Transit Connect Wagon is expected to be one of the most affordable seven-passenger vehicles in the United States. The long-wheelbase model has more interior cargo volume behind the first row than the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, making the task of getting oversized items home a snap. And with a turning radius of just 38.3 feet for the short-wheelbase van, getting around busy streets is easy.

For those who need to tow a trailer, Transit Connect Wagon is expected to offer unsurpassed towing capability of 2,000 pounds when paired with the available trailer tow package. The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon goes on sale this fall.