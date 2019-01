During the reveal of the 2020 Cadillac XT6, Cadillac also took the wraps off a yet to be named Cadillac EV. This will be the first car on the new BEV3 platform that was announced just a few days ago at the GM Investors meeting.

The new BEV3 platform is capable of FWD, RWD, or AWD variants and can be spun into many different body styles as customer tastes change. Technical details will be released at a later date