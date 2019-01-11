Jump to content
    Cadillac to be Center of GM's EV Push

      New EV Architecture coming and Cadillac gets first dibs

    During GM's earnings call today, GM announced that a new, highly flexible, EV architecture is on the way and that Cadillac will be at the center of the release.  The architecture, called BEV3, is said to be highly flexible, being able to be configured from small sedans to large crossover formats, and front-wheel, rear-wheel, or all-wheel drive configurations.   GM is targeting a sweet spot of 300 mile in range according to GM CEO Mary Barra.  GM is going to continue its development of autonomous technology.  It currently offers SuperCruise automated driving on the flagship CT6 sedan and plans to expand that technology across the Cadillac lineup.

    Late last year, GM announced that it would be canceling two of its plug-in hybrid vehicles in a slew of cutbacks in the sedan segment. 

    dfelt

    Excitement!

    So cool that they have added some clarity to their EV strategy. Makes sense to start with Cadillac and push out from there.

    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They better work fast, many luxury brands will have EV’s on sale this year.

    We should start to see the first ones this year. 

    A Horse With No Name
    18 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    We should start to see the first ones this year. 

    Given how good Cadillacs look and how bad the Bolt looks, this should be good news for GM's electric program. 

    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Given how good Cadillacs look and how bad the Bolt looks, this should be good news for GM's electric program. 

    I"m mostly interested in how flexible the platform is supposed to be. They didn't show any trucks, but apparently, they showed 11 different possible configurations. 

