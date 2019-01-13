Detroit 2019: 2020 Cadillac XT6

Cadillac released images and information on their all-new 2020 Cadillac XT6 today. Based on the same chassis as the Buick Enclave, the new XT6 slots between the XT5 and the Escalade in terms of size and price. Two trims are available, Premium Luxury and Sport.

The XT6 is powered by the familiar 3.6 liter V6 with 310 hp. Active fuel management comes standard and allows the engine to run in 4-cylinder mode when V6 power is not needed. All-Wheel Drive is available on the Premium Luxury and is standard on Sport. The Sport model's AWD is a more advanced active twin-clutch design. Sport also comes with Continuous Damping Control (note: Not Magnetic ride control - DD) and a faster steering ratio for more enthusiastic performance. Power is fed through a 9-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift.

Inside the XT6 provides the driver and all passengers with "the best seat in the house". A contemporary interior aesthetic surround occupants with semi-aniline leather seating surfaces, carbon fiber trim on the Sport, and wood on Premium Luxury models. Additionally available interior features include an in-cabin air ionizer, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and a standard heated steering wheel. All models come with 6 USB ports for charging devices.

Cadillac's CUE Infotainment system now includes 1-touch pairing with users' phones via near field communication and a new rotary controller with intuitive jog functionality. CUE will now allow drivers to store their profile in the cloud for customization across compatible vehicles.

Additional CUE features include:

Updated navigation functionality with natural address entry.

Capable of supporting SiriusXM 360L.

4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot (includes 3GB or three months of data, whichever comes first).

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for compatible smartphones.

Next-generation, 15-watt wireless charging.

Teen Driver.

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 will be built in Spring Hill TN and will go on sale later this year.

2020 Cadillac XT6 Debut.pdf