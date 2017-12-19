Updated: 3:10 pm est with additional pictures

Honda released a teaser image today, ahead of the 2018 North American International Auto Show, of a prototype of the forthcoming Honda Insight.

This will mark the third time Honda uses the Insight name. The original Insight was the first hybrid offered in the US. A small two-seater, the Insight never caught hold. The second time around, Honda went for a Prius-shaped compact hatchback and the CR-Z sporty hatchback hybrid, still customers stayed away.

The new teaser image reveals little, beyond the new Insight's shape. The prototype shares a profile now more closely related to the Civic sedan, though perhaps a bit more swoopy in the rear.

The new Insight will be a five passenger sedan positioned above the Civic in the lineup. We expect the Insight to be powered by the same hybrid system as the larger Accord Hybrid.

The Honda Insight Prototype will be revealed on January 15th.

