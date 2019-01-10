Rumorpile: Ford and Volkswagen To Reveal Their Alliance At Detroit

Ford and Volkswagen have spent a fair amount of 2018 talking about a possible alliance. We know that publically, the two have signed a "Memorandum of Understanding" focusing on commercial vehicles. But numerous rumors have been flying about saying this alliance could go further, such as autonomous technologies and electric vehicles. Nothing has been made official, that could be changing next week.

Reuters has learned from two sources that Ford and Volkswagen will be making the alliance official next Tuesday during the Detroit Auto Show. It is unclear what the announcement will entail, possibly talking about commercial vehicles or more. The overall goal of the alliance is to reduce costs and streamline operations. Bloomberg is reporting that Volkswagen is expecting to hold a board meeting tomorrow to possibly green-light the alliance. Their sources say the talks between the automakers are progressing.

Automotive News adds more fuel to the fire as they note there is a “pending industry announcement” taking place at the main stage at 8:30 a.m. Organizers of the show declined to comment on what the announcement will be or which company requested it.

Both Ford and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg , Reuters