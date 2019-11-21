The Chevy Trailblazer Thinks You Don't Want a Cruze

Los Angeles - Chevrolet thinks that you don't want a Cruze anymore and instead you'll buy an SUV. Enter Chevy's answer for that, the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer starts under $20,000 and for those taking notes, that's less than the current Chevrolet Trax even though the Trailblazer is the larger vehicle, fitting between the Trax and Equinox in size.

Themed after the larger Blazer, the Trailblazer looks wider in person than its specs suggest. Powertrains match the Buick Encore GX on which this shares a platform. Powered by either a 1.2L turbo or 1.3L turbo 3-cylinder engine, the Trailblazer will deliver up to 155 horsepower. Both engines are mated with a standard Continuously Variable Transmission with selectable stop/start capability. A nine-speed automatic transmission is also available on Trailblazers equipped with the 1.3L engine and all-wheel drive. The AWD is selectable so that drivers can choose between traction or fuel economy as conditions dictate.

The Trailblazer features 40/60 split folding second row seats, which enables the vehicle to accommodate objects up to 8.5 feet long. Overall storage capacity is rated up to 54.4cubic feet10 with the second row folded.

Trailblazer is equipped with a comprehensive list of safety technology:

Forward Collision Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

IntelliBeam Headlamps (Auto High Beam Assist)

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Rear Vision Camera

Teen Driver

Rear Seat Reminder3

OnStar4

Additional optional active safety and driver assistance features include:

Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera

Rear Park Assist

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

HD Rear Vision Camera

Trailblazer ACTIV is equipped with unique tires and shock tuning. The ACTIV dampers are tuned to enhance vehicle performance and ride comfort when traveling on gravel roads. The Hankook Sport Terrain 17-inch tires feature an aggressive shoulder design and an all-season tread pattern.

The front fascia on Trailblazer ACTIV has been revised with the lower section designed for improved ground clearance. Additional exterior differentiation includes two-tone roof, standard roof rails and trapezoid-shaped exhaust tips.

Trailblazer joins the Trax and Equinox in showrooms in Spring of 2020.