  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Hyundai Sonata Unveiled in New York

      ...a sensuous entry to the mid-size market..

    large.36016-2020HyundaiSonata.jpgThe all-new Sonata embodies Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language with a sophisticated four-door-coupe look

    • Hyundai’s third-generation vehicle platform enables improvements in design, safety, efficiency and driving performance
    • Hyundai First: Sonata’s Digital Key allows the vehicle to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via a smartphone
    • Hyundai First: Hidden Lighting Lamps turn chrome when off and lit when on

    Hyundai today introduced its all-new 2020 Sonata at the New York International Auto Show, marking the North American debut of Hyundai’s longest-standing and most successful model. The eighth-generation Sonata is unlike any of its predecessors, showcasing Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine and segment-first technology that can be personalized. Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and retail sales begin in October.

    Customers can choose between two Smartstream gasoline powertrains: a 2.5 GDI and a 1.6 T-GDI engine, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, boasts a generous 191 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 181 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, plus an expected combined EPA estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg. Meanwhile, the new Smartstream G1.6 T-GDI has 180 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 195 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,500–4,500 rpm and is expected to achieve an EPA estimated 31 mpg combined, thanks to its world-first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) system.

    Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September 2019.

     

    Source: Hyundai Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    frogger

    Hmmm no more 2.0T.  Hyundai has some nice looking vehicles inside and out now but not sure I trust their powertrains.

     

    surreal1272
    2 minutes ago, frogger said:

    Hmmm no more 2.0T.  Hyundai has some nice looking vehicles inside and out now but not sure I trust their powertrains.

     

    On top of some rather anemic HP numbers for a midsize car. The rest of it is pretty sharp though. 

    smk4565

    How does the optional engine have less horsepower and fuel economy than the base engine?

    Other than that it looks great inside and out.

    regfootball
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    How does the optional engine have less horsepower and fuel economy than the base engine?

    Other than that it looks great inside and out.

    That’s a huge WTF to me. 

    dfelt

    Meh, another coupe based 4 door sedan. Sharp enough to stand out, will make sales, but not sure just how much if any market share it will take.

    Paolino

    What is the point of the 1.6T?  It's about the same power as the 2.5, and I imagine the fuel economy improvements wouldn't be that substantial, soooooo why opt for it?  No more powerful engine option is confusing to me.

