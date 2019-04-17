2020 Hyundai Sonata Unveiled in New York

The all-new Sonata embodies Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language with a sophisticated four-door-coupe look
- Hyundai’s third-generation vehicle platform enables improvements in design, safety, efficiency and driving performance
- Hyundai First: Sonata’s Digital Key allows the vehicle to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via a smartphone
- Hyundai First: Hidden Lighting Lamps turn chrome when off and lit when on
Hyundai today introduced its all-new 2020 Sonata at the New York International Auto Show, marking the North American debut of Hyundai’s longest-standing and most successful model. The eighth-generation Sonata is unlike any of its predecessors, showcasing Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine and segment-first technology that can be personalized. Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and retail sales begin in October.
Customers can choose between two Smartstream gasoline powertrains: a 2.5 GDI and a 1.6 T-GDI engine, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, boasts a generous 191 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 181 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, plus an expected combined EPA estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg. Meanwhile, the new Smartstream G1.6 T-GDI has 180 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 195 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,500–4,500 rpm and is expected to achieve an EPA estimated 31 mpg combined, thanks to its world-first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) system.
Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September 2019.
