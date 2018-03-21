New York 2018: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet Follow in the Sedan's Footsteps

Like the 2019 C-Class sedan, the coupe and cabriolet will be available at Mercedes dealers later this year.

The new C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet

The two-door C-Class models are now even sportier

Mar 20, 2018 – Stuttgart: Just a few weeks after the world premiere of the newly updated C-Class sedan and wagon, the two-door version of the C-Class appears in top form with the redesigned coupe and cabriolet. Sportiness and driving pleasure have been enhanced with a sharper design, digital cockpit and new, more powerful engines. The new, efficient four-cylinder engine on the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC models and upgraded AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 in the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC underscore the dynamic nature of this highly emotional and appealing C-Class model. The redesigned 2019 C- Class Coupe and Cabriolet will be celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in March 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.

The secret of the C-Class's success is partly due to the wide model range, also including two sporty two-door versions: the coupe, launched at the end of 2015, and the cabriolet, launched in 2016, each address the heart and mind in equal measure.

Shortly after the redesigned C-Class Sedan was introduced, the two-door models too are benefiting from extensive revisions. The most important enhancements at a glance:

New four-cylinder engine for sporty driving pleasure with high efficiency

Advancement of the sporty design in particular at the front and tail end, new light-alloy wheels, new colors

Standard LED High Performance headlamps with new design; optional LED Intelligent headlamps with ULTRA WIDE Highbeam

Enhanced interior with larger central media display equipped as standard (10.25 inches), optionally available digital instrument cluster (12.3 inches) and new multifunction steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons. Many opportunities for individualization, e.g. through new Natural Grain trim elements

Future-oriented driving assistance systems from Mercedes-Benz with S-Class functions and cooperative driver support

Sport plus efficiency: new four-cylinder

The following C-Class Coupe and models are available:

Coupe C 300 C 300

4MATIC AMG C 43 Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/V Displacement (cc) 1,991 1,991 2,996 Output (hp) 255 255 385 at rpm 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 6,100 Max. torque (lb-ft) 273 273 384 at rpm 1,800-4,000 1,800-4,000 2,500-5,000 Acceleration 0-60 mph (s) 5.9 est. 5.9 est. 4.5 est. Top speed (mph)

(electronically limited) 130 130 130 Cabriolet C 300 C 300

4MATIC AMG C 43 Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/V Displacement (cc) 1,991 1,991 2,996 Output (hp) 255 255 385 at rpm 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 6,100 Max. torque (lb-ft) 273 273 384 at rpm 1,800-4,000 1,800-4,000 2,500-5,000 Acceleration

0-60 mph (s) 6.1 est. 6.2 est. 4.6 est. Top speed (mph)

(electronically limited) 130 130 130

More powerful, more efficient engine

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will also benefit from a new 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine that produces 255 hp (vs. 241 previously), an increase in 14 hp, and 273 lb-ft of torque. The Coupe and Cabriolet are also equipped with a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission that affords a dynamic driving experience.

Mercedes-AMG: More performance for the C 43

With a multitude of carefully coordinated measures the AMG developers have enhanced the vehicle dynamics even further. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 engine now produces 385 hp (vs. 362 hp previously), an increase in 23 hp. The peak torque of 384 lb-ft is available in a wide engine speed range from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. The new C 43 Coupe accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds (estimated), and the Cabriolet in 4.6 seconds (estimated).

4MATIC all-wheel drive: Traction even in difficult road conditions

At market launch the C 300 is available with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive for improved traction and driving stability, especially in adverse road conditions. The 4MATIC has an active all-wheel torque distribution of 45 % to the front and 55 % to the rear. As ever, the combination of the ESP® driving dynamics control system with the 4ETS electronic traction system makes regular differential locks superfluous. This saves weight and noticeably improves handling safety as well as ride comfort.

The all-wheel drive is standard equipment for the Mercedes-AMG C 43, and features rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69 percent.

More dynamic design and LED High Performance headlamps as standard

The newly redesigned C-Class combines emotion with intelligence. The vehicle's appearance is defined in particular by its front and tail end and the design of the headlamps and taillamps.

The front design exudes sportiness at first glance. Powerful styling elements such as the new bumper and the standard-fit diamond radiator grille lend the two-door C-Class models an individual character. The standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps have a new design that lends an especially distinctive appearance. For the first time in this model series, LED Intelligent headlamps with ULTRA WIDE high beam are additionally available (see below for details).

The rear appears broad and agile, thanks to dynamic details and a standard-fit two-pipe exhaust system. A particular highlight both day and night are the revised, more accentuated all-LED taillamps.

The sporty design features are heightened with the AMG Line. For example, the AMG Line exterior includes the diamond radiator grille with chrome pins plus an AMG-specific front bumper with new geometry, sporty air intakes and its chromed trim element. The exterior with the Night Package sports an even more athletic look with its black design features. These include the black trim elements in the AMG front bumper and the AMG rear bumper plus exterior mirror housings painted in high-gloss black.

The paint color spectrum has also been broadened. New colors are Mojave Silver Metallic and – exclusively for the coupe and cabriolet within the C-Class family: Graphite Grey.

Digital cockpit

The sporty interior with its individual integral-look seats is characterized by further-enhanced perceived quality and flowing shapes and the facelift takes it into the digital era.

The center console is characterized by an elegant flowing trim element with new materials: Natural Grain Brown Walnut or Natural Grain Grey Oak.

Magma Grey/Black are newly available as interior colors.

The KEYLESS-GO starting function is standard. The start/stop button comes in a new turbine-look design. The vehicle key also features a new design.

On the cabriolet, the soft top can be operated from the outside with the vehicle key and the "Open/Close" buttons.

An eye on the future: fully digital instrument cluster available as an option

The standard multimedia display above the center console has a 10.25-inch screen. The C-Class also features a new optional, fully-digital instrument cluster with the three visually distinguishable styles "Classic," "Sport" and "Progressive," which also transform the look of the central display when equipped with this option.

The C-Class has touch-sensitive controls in the steering wheel that respond to swiping motions like the screen of a smartphone. They enable the driver to control the functions of the instrument cluster and of the entire infotainment system without having to take their hands off the steering wheel. The operation of DISTRONIC and cruise control with controls directly on the steering wheel is another new feature.

The infotainment system can additionally be operated via the touchpad with controller (new: haptic feedback) in the center console or by means of voice control. Vehicle functions such as the seat heating can now also be voice controlled. The optional head-up display is now adjustable over an even wider range.

Future-oriented assistance systems on a par with the S-Class

The new C-Class features the latest Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems offering the driver cooperative support, and therefore provides a higher level of active safety than its predecessor. The C-Class is able to drive semi- autonomously in certain situations. To do this it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation: improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to approximately 1,640 feet (500 m) ahead. The vehicle's surroundings are scanned by radar across a distance of up to approximately 820 feet (250 m) to the front, 130 feet (40 m) to the sides and 260 feet (80 m) to the rear, while with the camera a range of up to 1,640 feet (500 m) is possible to the front, including 295 feet (90 m) in 3D.

The C-Class also uses map and navigation data for assistance functions. For example, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC as part of the Driver Assistance Package is able to give the driver map-based support in numerous situations, and predictively adjust the speed e.g. when approaching bends, junctions or roundabouts. Other new developments include intuitively understandable Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as new functions of Active Steering Assist.

The new C-Class comes with extended Active Brake Assist as standard. Depending on the situation, this can help to mitigate the consequences of rear- end collisions with slow-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead, and even with crossing pedestrians and cyclists, or prevent them altogether.

LED Intelligent headlamps: Optimum visibility in all conditions

LED Intelligent headlamps are new and available on request in the coupe and cabriolet. These allow electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation.

In high-beam mode, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus enables continuous long- range illumination of the road ahead. When no other road user is detected, the road ahead is straight and the vehicle speed is above 25 mph, ULTRA WIDE high beam is switched on automatically. When there are oncoming vehicles or vehicles ahead, the high beam is automatically switched off. The ULTRA WIDE high beams are always active only if high beam mode has been manually switched on.

The multimedia systems: Tailor-made information and music offerings

The C-Class comes as standard featuring Apple CarPlayTM and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports, an SD card reader, Bluetooth connection and media interface.

The latest-generation COMAND Navigation available as optional equipment offers fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographical map display, photo- realistic 3D buildings and 3D map rotations. Comprehensive information is displayed on the navigation map: in addition to real-time traffic density information it can e.g. include Car-to-X warning messages, the weather, filling stations including current fuel prices and free parking spaces.

With the Concierge service (included for one year in conjunction with COMAND, and available as a subscription service thereafter), Mercedes me connect customers have a host of individual services at their disposal: from making restaurant reservations and obtaining tips about tourist routes, to gathering information on cultural or sporting events and sending navigation destinations directly to the vehicle.

The C-Class uses NFC technology

Mobile devices corresponding to the Qi standard can be charged conveniently while on the move with the optional wireless charging system. The charging surface in the quick stowage tray at the front of the center console is also suitable for large smartphones.

Both C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models are produced at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant. The redesigned 2019 C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will be celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in March 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.