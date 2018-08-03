Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    GM Seeks An Exemption To Exclude Buick Envision from Tariffs

      That 25 percent tariff could really hurt the Envision

    The Buick Envision finds itself in a tough spot. General Motors has been exporting the model to the U.S. since 2016. But with the on-going trade-war between the U.S. and China, it means the Envision could smacked with a 25% percent tariff. That is why GM is asking for exemption on the model.

    In a statement provided to Reuters, GM said that it filed the exemption request on July 30th to the U.S. Trade Representative. In the request, GM makes some sound arguments as to why the Envision should be excluded.

    Price is major factor. If the vehicle is hit with a 25 percent tariff, GM would be forced to pull it from the U.S. unless it wants to a take serious loss on each model.

    Why not build it here? The Envision has been a target of critics of Chinese-made goods, including leaders of UAW. GM explains that the sales volume of the Envision doesn't justify moving it to the U.S. Last year, Buick only sold 41,040 Envisions in the U.S. In China, Buick moved about 210,000 models. In addition, the current Envision is reaching the end of its current lifecycle before the company could make the preparations to build the model here.

    GM also makes the argument that the loss of the Envision would put them in a distinct disadvantage against foreign competitors such as Acura and Volvo.

    You can check out GM's request on regulations.gov website, which is tracking requests for exclusions from the Section 301 tariff.

    If the Envision does get hit with a 25 percent tariff, GM has already taken some steps to relieve some of the pain. Before the higher import tariffs went into affect, GM shipped in a six-month supply of Envisions that would be hit with the much smaller 2.5 percent tariff. This should keep dealers happy in terms of stock and not having to deal with a higher price. 

    Source: ReutersRegulations.gov


    Go to articles Buick

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Thank you GM for thinking ahead and bringing in a supply while this stupidity of Tariffs gets sorted out. Idiot leadership with no common sense on a global market.

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    No, No, No.  If there are 25% tariffs then it should punish GM just as much as it punishes Toyota or Honda.  First off I believe there should be no tariffs on anything, but if there is a 25% tariff then everyone should get screwed.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Suaviloquent

    This same company got bailed out by taxpayers, is now rewarded with the Trump tax cuts.

     

    The Envision is pathetic and the competition is light years ahead. I know what you would say to that @dfelt

     

    Tax that thing out of existence I say, it’s a burden on our society and here’s the case where an import tax will ensure that the domestic make isn’t being incentivized to be mediocre cause it’s protected.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    11 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    This same company got bailed out by taxpayers, is now rewarded with the Trump tax cuts.

     

    The Envision is pathetic and the competition is light years ahead. I know what you would say to that @dfelt

     

    Tax that thing out of existence I say, it’s a burden on our society and here’s the case where an import tax will ensure that the domestic make isn’t being incentivized to be mediocre cause it’s protected.

    WOW, You make me have to question if you have really ever been in an Envision. They are NOT mediocre to the competition. Way better than most.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept