2019 Cadillac ATS To Only Be Offered As Coupe, CT6 to Drop 2.0T

We know that Cadillac is planning to shrink down the car lineup with the ATS, CTS, and XTS being replaced by the CT5 in 2019. But there are some other changes afoot for Cadillac's car lineup for 2019 according to GM's VIN Decoder document.

The Truth About Cars reports that the ATS and ATS-V Coupe will be sticking around for the 2019 model year. Powertrains and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive will carry over. It is unclear what transmissions will be offered. Meanwhile, the 2.0L turbo engine for the CT6 will be dropped. The 3.6L will now become the base engine. All models except the for CT6 Plug-In Hybrid will have AWD as standard equipment.

Cadillac declined to comment when asked about the changes by TTAC.

Source: The Truth About Cars

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers and Gears