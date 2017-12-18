Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Cadillac ATS To Only Be Offered As Coupe, CT6 to Drop 2.0T

    More fun with General Motors' VIN Decoder

    We know that Cadillac is planning to shrink down the car lineup with the ATS, CTS, and XTS being replaced by the CT5 in 2019. But there are some other changes afoot for Cadillac's car lineup for 2019 according to GM's VIN Decoder document. 

    The Truth About Cars reports that the ATS and ATS-V Coupe will be sticking around for the 2019 model year. Powertrains and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive will carry over. It is unclear what transmissions will be offered. Meanwhile, the 2.0L turbo engine for the CT6 will be dropped. The 3.6L will now become the base engine. All models except the for CT6 Plug-In Hybrid will have AWD as standard equipment.

    Cadillac declined to comment when asked about the changes by TTAC.

    Source: The Truth About Cars
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers and Gears

    2019 Cadillac ATS VIN Document.jpg

    2019 Cadillac CT6 VIN Document.jpg


    Go to articles Cadillac

    User Feedback


    Drew Dowdell

    I'm reading this slightly different.

    Yes, the ATS sedan will be dropped, but that's because the CT4 will replace it and likely won't be a sedan but rather a hatchback in keeping with JDN's very qualified statement about Cadillac sedans.

    What this sounds like to me is that there won't be a CT4 coupe, at least at first, and the ATS Coupe will stick around for that role until a replacement is ready to go.   

    I'm guessing the CT4 will be a more direct competitor to the CLA/A3... meaning FWD and 4-cylinder turbo only. It will be some sort of sport hatchback coupe crossover with 4 doors.

    The CT5 will be only slightly smaller externally than the current CTS, but will have better packaging and ride on the Omega platform with the CT6.

    Here is where the giant question mark comes up..... If ATS and CTS are going away, what happens to Camaro when its platform mates are dead?  The only possibility I see is if GM has some sort of Alpha 2.0 in the works for CT4/CT5/Camaro to ride on that has the weight savings enhancements that come with Omega.

    • Upvote 4

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    but that's because the CT4 will replace it and likely won't be a sedan but rather a hatchback in keeping with JDN's very qualified statement about Cadillac sedans.

    Cadillac. Hatchback. ? 

    INTEREST PIQUED! :drool:

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Cadillac. Hatchback. ? 

    INTEREST PIQUED! :drool:

    Yeah... it's sort of a process of elimination.  They've said that the ATS sedan is going away and that Cadillac is cutting down on the number of sedans.  But there will be a CT4 that replaces the ATS in the lineup, so what will that car be?  We know they won't do coupe only, it doesn't make economic sense to. We know that a CT4 won't be a crossover, that's what XT4 will be.  So that leaves hatchback and wagon as possibilities.

    Given that there is technically no longer a Regal sedan,  I'm guessing the correct answer here is "hatchback" or "sportback" if you want to use Buick's terms.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I'm guessing the CT4 will be a more direct competitor to the CLA/A3... meaning FWD and 4-cylinder turbo only.

    That's insane if that happens. RIght now the ATS as configured has numerous advantages over the CLA, primairly much better interior room and RWD / RWD proportions.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cmicasa the Great

    Like the  CTS2 being simultaneously offered as a COUPE only along with the current gen CTS3.. I expect what they are saying is that the ATS Coupe will be offered as a stand alone option while the CT3/4 will be the Sedan/Hatch car

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    That's insane if that happens. RIght now the ATS as configured has numerous advantages over the CLA, primairly much better interior room and RWD / RWD proportions.

    Well it's just my own guess.  They could keep it on Alpha and have it RWD/AWD.... but the CLA and A3 have proven that RWD is not needed for sales success.  Mercedes is selling as many 98-Taurus-Shrunk-In-The-Wash as they can while the superior chassis of the ATS doesn't move that well.   If  Cadillac can sell 1.8T/2.0T powered rebadge Cruzes for $30k, I totally see them going for it if the sales are there.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Well it's just my own guess.  They could keep it on Alpha and have it RWD/AWD.... but the CLA and A3 have proven that RWD is not needed for sales success.  Mercedes is selling as many 98-Taurus-Shrunk-In-The-Wash as they can while the superior chassis of the ATS doesn't move that well.   If  Cadillac can sell 1.8T/2.0T powered rebadge Cruzes for $30k, I totally see them going for it if the sales are there.

    Mercedes could sell flaming bags of dog poo as long as they have a 3-point star on them.   The ATS isn't that good of a car, and more importantly Cadillac is a damaged brand that they haven't been able to fix 30 years of damage to.

    C-class, 3-series and Q50 are the top sellers of their brand and Lexus IS is #2 seller at theirs, I think the A4 is the #2 selling Audi.  ATS is in the biggest segment of the luxury market and can't move metal.

    Keeping the ATS Coupe around a model year makes sense, they can probably build a model year's worth of them in about 2 months and have them so there is a 2 door option until something else comes along.

    Who knows on CT4, Cadillac seems to be giving up on cars, and just rebadging Chevy/Buick SUVs.   Dropping the CTS makes 100% sense, there should have never been a 2.0T CT6 just like there never should have been a 2.5 ATS.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    Why not? There is a 4 cylinder turbo E class and the CT6 weighs less. 

     

    The ATS is a substantially superior vehicle to the CLA in every objective measure... But brand whores prefer the fake pleather Gucci bag over and actual entry luxury performance sedan.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Mercedes sell flaming bags of dog poo as they have a 3-point star on them.  

    Good to know you finally admit what MB really is, a badge on dog poo! :roflmao:

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Whoa!

    The ATS is EXACTLY what enthusiasts were asking for from a performance  "entry level"  luxury compact car.

    It would be the first of its kind to actually give a BMW 3 Series run for its money.

    Mercedes all through the 1980s, all through the 1990s, all through the 2000s tried and failed BIG TIME and decided to quit on that formula. 

    Cadillac FINALLY got it right! 

    Problem is:

    1. That type of car is no longer in vogue. CUVs from lux brands are what is in vogue.

    2. That type of car was needed for Cadillac in the 1990s. After 2010, many wanting to return to Cadillac seem to want Cadillac to go back to their own true roots. Cadillac seems to not only miss the boat in 1990 in ignoring that segment and half-assing it, but they seem to be ignoring the cry from their own Cadillac following from the 2010s that to be relevant going forward, Cadillac needs to be Cadillac...

    So...although its a sales flop, the ATS is....its NOT because its a bad car. Its just the wrong car for the brand! 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    13 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Whoa!

    The ATS is EXACTLY what enthusiasts were asking for from a performance  "entry level"  luxury compact car.

    It would be the first of its kind to actually give a BMW 3 Series run for its money.

    Mercedes all through the 1980s, all through the 1990s, all through the 2000s tried and failed BIG TIME and decided to quit on that formula. 

    Cadillac FINALLY got it right! 

    Problem is:

    1. That type of car was is longer in vogue. CUVs from lux brands are what is in vogue.

    2. That type of car was needed for Cadillac in the 1990s. After 2010, many wanting to return to Cadillac seem to want Cadillac to go back to their own true roots. Cadillac seems to not only miss the boat in 1990 in ignoring that segment and half-assing it, but they seem to be ignoring the cry from their own Cadillac following from the 2010s that to be relevant going forward, Cadillac needs to be Cadillac...

    So...although its a sales flop, the ATS is....its NOT because its a bad car. Its just the wrong car for the brand! 

     

    It was a victim of timing, and Cadillac's image.  Infiniti and Lexus have found some success w/ their compact luxury sports sedans and coupes in part because of their 'newness' as brands and their Japanese quality reputation.  Cadillac, for better or for worse, has a lot of history and a lot of baggage.  

    So many people my age and younger still today seem to only think of Cadillac as grandpa cars or bling trucks  (Escalade).

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I will also point out that these VIN cards are not set in stone.  GM can add to them at any time. 

    Correct, NHTSA's rules say an automaker can submit information until 60 days before production.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Why not? There is a 4 cylinder turbo E class and the CT6 weighs less. 

     

    The ATS is a substantially superior vehicle to the CLA in every objective measure... But brand whores prefer the fake pleather Gucci bag over and actual entry luxury performance sedan.

    Because the CT6 is Cadillac's flagship full size car and the $10,000 cheaper XTS has a V6.   The CT6 should have had the 3.0TT V6 standard because that is what you find in a base model A8 or Lexus LS, and they should have had a V8 option.  At very least the 3.6 V6 could have been the rental/livery spec engine if they needed a value leader at $55k.  

    This is the problem with Cadillac and has been for years, they undershoot the competition and they always make this play as the value choice and water down the car with cheap door handles, cheap trim pieces, Chevrolet engines, etc.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    In reading all of this....I will say I'm digging the hatchback idea...Caddy really needs to be different to pick up some success here.

    It's time they just benchmark themselves.....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    12 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    So many people my age and younger still today seem to only think of Cadillac or bling trucks  (Escalade).

    The funny thing is, the Escalade is no more 'blingy' than the top MB or Range Rover, or most other lux SUVs. It's what sells these top shelf beasts.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    48 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    The funny thing is, the Escalade is no more 'blingy' than the top MB or Range Rover, or most other lux SUVs. It's what sells these top shelf beasts.

    No waaaaaay none of those offer chrome wheels from the factory, chrome door handles, chrome mirror covers... 

    The Escalade is definitely blingy. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    9 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    It's time they just benchmark themselves.....

    Couldn't agree more. 

    I'm glad Lincoln finally realized this and they're just doing themselves now. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×