2020 Cadillac CT6 Makes Big Price Moves

The Cadillac CT6 has been in the news a lot lately. First it was potentially canceled as its home factory in the U.S. is slated for closure. Then there was the Cadillac Blackwing V8. Most recently it has dropped both the base 2.0T 4-cylinder and the mid-range (now that there is a V8) 3.0 twin-turbo V6.
With all of those changes, there is bound to be some price changes to accompany them.
For 2020, the CT6 will see a base price rise of $8,500 over the 2019 model to $59,900. With that rise, the base engine becomes the 3.6 liter V6 and AWD standard. It is also adding about $3,500 worth of active safety equipment as standard.
Moving up to the Premium Luxury model will add $12,000 to the price tag but comes with Cadillac's famous Super Cruise automated driving system, the rear seat package, the Comfort and Technology package, and the 34-speaker Panaray sound system. At $75,490, that's actually a $2,500 discount on those packages over the 2019 model.
The top model, the CT6 Platinum will come standard with the Blackwing V8, replacing the 3.0 twin-turbo on the spec sheet. It also gains 20-inch wheels that were optional last year.
While the future of the CT6 is murky, the fact that GM continues to make improvements to the model gives us hope that it will live on.
