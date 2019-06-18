Jump to content
    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Cadillac CT6 Makes Big Price Moves

      ...now with a base V6....

    The Cadillac CT6 has been in the news a lot lately.  First it was potentially canceled as its home factory in the U.S. is slated for closure. Then there was the Cadillac Blackwing V8.  Most recently it has dropped both the base 2.0T 4-cylinder and the mid-range (now that there is a V8) 3.0 twin-turbo V6. 

    With all of those changes, there is bound to be some price changes to accompany them.

    For 2020, the CT6 will see a base price rise of $8,500 over the 2019 model to $59,900. With that rise, the base engine becomes the 3.6 liter V6 and AWD standard. It is also adding about $3,500 worth of active safety equipment as standard. 

    Moving up to the Premium Luxury model will add $12,000 to the price tag but comes with Cadillac's famous Super Cruise automated driving system, the rear seat package, the Comfort and Technology package, and the 34-speaker Panaray sound system. At $75,490, that's actually a $2,500 discount on those packages over the 2019 model. 

    The top model, the CT6 Platinum will come standard with the Blackwing V8, replacing the 3.0 twin-turbo on the spec sheet. It also gains 20-inch wheels that were optional last year. 

    While the future of the CT6 is murky, the fact that GM continues to make improvements to the model gives us hope that it will live on. 

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: GM Authority
    Image: Cadillac 

    surreal1272

    These are actually good moves by Cadillac. The price increase was expected since they were dropping the four pot. Making AWD standard on the base 3.6L is a very smart move. Whether it helps sales or not is another matter in this CUV world but it’s a smart move nonetheless. 

    ccap41

    Why does their website show a different starting price? 

    They should have dropped the 3.6 and detuned or tuned the 3.0 to any number they wanted that had more than 300tq. 350/350 seems easy enough. 

    CT6.PNG

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Why does their website show a different starting price? 

    They should have dropped the 3.6 and detuned or tuned the 3.0 to any number they wanted that had more than 300tq. 350/350 seems easy enough. 

    CT6.PNG

    The changes are for 2020. They dropped the base model for the rest of 2019.   The lowest trim you can get now is Premium Luxury. 

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The changes are for 2020. They dropped the base model for the rest of 2019.   The lowest trim you can get now is Premium Luxury. 

    Yeah, but you said the price rose to $59,900 but it already is over that? 

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Yeah, but you said the price rose to $59,900 but it already is over that? 

    Yeah, sorry, that is a little confusing.  The CT6 started 2019 model year with a 2.0T and a $51k starting price. They dropped the 2.0T in the meantime.

    surreal1272
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yeah, sorry, that is a little confusing.  The CT6 started 2019 model year with a 2.0T and a $51k starting price. They dropped the 2.0T in the meantime.

    Apparently Cadillac padded an extra $3K to it. I’m glad they dropped the 2.0 but that’s an $11K increase over the $51K model. That’s a big jump even with AWD and a V6 standard. 

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yeah, sorry, that is a little confusing.  The CT6 started 2019 model year with a 2.0T and a $51k starting price. They dropped the 2.0T in the meantime.

    Okay so they dropped the base trim for 2019 along with the 2.0T(which is why it's 63k on their site now) and for 2020 they are bringing back the base trim(dropping the price some) but not the 2.0T, right?  Or am I still getting that incorrect? 

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Okay so they dropped the base trim for 2019 along with the 2.0T(which is why it's 63k on their site now) and for 2020 they are bringing back the base trim(dropping the price some) but not the 2.0T, right?  Or am I still getting that incorrect? 

    that's correct.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    that's correct.

    So it’s $62K this year and then it’ll be $59K for 2020?  Am I misreading that or is GM drunk?

    Drew Dowdell
    23 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    So it’s $62K this year and then it’ll be $59K for 2020?  Am I misreading that or is GM drunk?

    it started at $51k at the beginning of the '19 model year. Then they canned the base model with the 2.0T.... now they're bringing a base model back, but with V6 and AWD.

    dwightlooi

    This should have been the positioning from day one. But something tells me that it is too little, too late, in the life cycle of the CT6.

    riviera74
    14 minutes ago, dwightlooi said:

    This should have been the positioning from day one. But something tells me that it is too little, too late, in the life cycle of the CT6.

    Or maybe this is what the CT6 will stay this way for a long time to come, especially for the all-new CT6 that will come sometime in the future.

    dwightlooi
    1 minute ago, riviera74 said:

    Or maybe this is what the CT6 will stay this way for a long time to come, especially for the all-new CT6 that will come sometime in the future.

    What I am surprised by is the retention of the 3.6 (LGX) engine. I would have guessed that Caddy will phase out the 3.6 (LGX) engine in favor of their newly minted and neutered 3.0TT across the board. They BOTH make exactly 335 hp although the neutered 3.0TT makes 400 lb-ft (quite a bit more than the 285 lb-ft managed by the 3.6 Naturally aspirated engine.

    I can kinda understand with the XT5 and XT6 given GM's lack of a 400 lb-ft transverse automatic transmission. Unless they want to buy Ford's 8-speed 8F57 they are kinda stuck with these sub-300 lb-ft engines. But, this is not an issue with the longitudinal CT6 and will be consistent with the CT5 and CT4 lines -- with the CT6 base engine being the CT5 premium engine.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    it started at $51k at the beginning of the '19 model year. Then they canned the base model with the 2.0T.... now they're bringing a base model back, but with V6 and AWD.

    I get that. What I am saying is that the current price of the entry model 3.6L AWD is $62K per Cadillac’s website but you are stating that the exact same model (I’m assuming) will be $59K. Seems odd to me. 

    regfootball

    Essentially Cadillac is saying 'we charged too much for the TTv6 and so if we are trying to charge that much, let's charge more and give them a v8'.  They can get people to write the big checks for the v8.

    Then, as usual, at the end of the year, Cadillac's iron is discounted 10,12,15 thousand, and in that case, they are saying 'since you are only giving us this much cash for the standard version, we won't spend extra to put the twin turbo in there, you get the corporate 3.6 instead'.  

    The LSY 2.0 was a full second slower on the base car compared to the old 2.0  so it made sense to save the embarrassment of that move and get rid of that choice.  That, and it was RWD only, which means no one in the snow belt would buy that car anyways.

    Perhaps a clever move would be to put the 2.7t in a cheap sport version with AWD.  But they won't spend the time or money to do that.  And i suppose at the end of the day from an aspirational sense, if  you want a badass CT6, you're gonna want the v8.

    The other thing to note here is Super Cruise may end up selling this car much more than any particular powertrain.

    If all this actually keeps the CT6 in the showroom, I am for it.  And those that buy one, it actually becomes collectible.

    dwightlooi

    I will not buy a Cadillac new. Depreciation is ridiculous. I would, however, but one used -- like the 2014 CTS VSport Premium which I got in 2017 for $33K (a full $40K off the new retail price) with 26K miles on the odo. Now, though, with the neutered 3.0TT engine and the weak sauce CT5-V, I won't even buy a used CT5. I might consider a 2016 CT6 or 2017 CT6 Platinum w/ super cruise though. The un-neutered 3.0TT is OK at 404hp/400 lb-ft and those things sell for $40K.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, dwightlooi said:

    What I am surprised by is the retention of the 3.6 (LGX) engine. I would have guessed that Caddy will phase out the 3.6 (LGX) engine in favor of their newly minted and neutered 3.0TT across the board. They BOTH make exactly 335 hp although the neutered 3.0TT makes 400 lb-ft (quite a bit more than the 285 lb-ft managed by the 3.6 Naturally aspirated engine.

     

    Agreed, I think the turbo V6 makes more sense, especially when pretty much every other big luxury sedan has a turbo V6.

    As far as pricing I think what they did makes sense because really they are dropping option packages and just making all this stuff standard so they have fewer build combinations to worry about as this isn't a high volume car, I don't think they want 100 different option combos to worry about.

    13 minutes ago, dwightlooi said:

    I will not buy a Cadillac new. Depreciation is ridiculous. I would, however, but one used -- like the 2014 CTS VSport Premium which I got in 2017 for $33K (a full $40K off the new retail price) with 26K miles on the odo. Now, though, with the neutered 3.0TT engine and the weak sauce CT5-V, I won't even buy a used CT5. I might consider a 2016 CT6 or 2017 CT6 Platinum w/ super cruise though. The un-neutered 3.0TT is OK at 404hp/400 lb-ft and those things sell for $40K.

    Speaking of depreciation, 2018 Infiniti Q70's which have a base of $51,000, so you know most stickers are at least $55k, now sell for $25-30k and those are like 10k miles.  That is $25k drop in one year, haha. 

    dwightlooi
    3 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Agreed, I think the turbo V6 makes more sense, especially when pretty much every other big luxury sedan has a turbo V6.

    As far as pricing I think what they did makes sense because really they are dropping option packages and just making all this stuff standard so they have fewer build combinations to worry about as this isn't a high volume car, I don't think they want 100 different option combos to worry about.

    GM should make it VERY SIMPLE. For each model there should be three trim levels and ZERO options.

    • Basic
    • Loaded
    • Loaded with performance engine

    That's it. If you don't like the equipment or configuration, the sales guy shows you to a booth where you can CUSTOMIZE a car to be built to order and delivered in 2 weeks for a $1000 customization fee. Because odd ball configurations are rare and not stocked at dealerships. It is not too hard to have a build queue you can fulfill in 2 weeks.

    oldshurst442

    I would buy a car new.

    A Cadillac. A Lincoln. A Mercedes Benz.  Whatever car I choose to buy new if its the car I want to buy, its something that I could afford and if its really the money I wouldnt mind departing with.

    If I cant afford a certain car...Ill buy a less expensive one...new.

    If I could afford a certain car, but I dont necessarily want to depart with that kind of dough, yet again...Ill buy a less expensive one...new.

    Everything depreciates. 

    Even houses when not taken care of...

    One does NOT buy a depreciating asset thinking they will lessen the blow by buying that same depreciating asset  used.

    Yes...one COULD do that...   Its a personal thing...

    But its also what you value.

    I dont value a used  car...no matter what badge it has....

    To me...its used.

    I value a NEW car...even if that NEW car is of a "lesser" badge...

    I PREFER to be the FIRST owner of MY brand NEW car...

    Because its MY car.

    To me...buying a used car...pre-owned...whatever positive spin slogan you wanna use...to me...a used car will never feel like its MINE.    Ive owned used cars in my life.  Hey...they got me from point A to point B.  THAT is ALL that matters.

    But I also have bought new...

    Crappy, base model 2009 Mazda 3 with roll up windows...new.

    I could have bought something used that was a tad more luxurious...but you know what?

    That crappy, base model 2009 Mazda 3 was MINE... (wife's actually)  It was MY baby.  I got to soil it first.  (use your imagination on this, boys....) 

     

    Ive had a discussion about  depreciation before with @dwightlooi  but I didnt feel like answering back...

    When depreciation is mentioned...on depreciating assets...I NEVER hear the word amortizing...

    When someone buys a new...depreciating a asset (or used)...one has to look at his finances...he has to be HONEST with himself...and has to AMORTIZE that depreciating asset accordingly.   One HAS to factor in the losses. And if he is COMFORTABLE financilly and MENTALLY about losing money on DEPRECIATING assets...then buying new WILL never affect him!!! 

    THIS is what I meant @dwightlooi  that depreciation does NOT affect me.   I dont care what money my new car will be worth down the road....  I have factored in my usage for the car, the wear and tear on it...I will drive it and maintain it....I WILL be saving money for a NEW car also 5-6-7-8-9-10 years down the road to replace it....and when the car has done its duty serving me, and when its repairs are no longer worth it for me to keep her because now...I have also saved enough money to replace it with an EQUAL valued vehicle, then the car I bought new  5-6-7-8-9-10 years ago, will now be ready for replacement.

    Ive replace a new car after 6 years.  I guess I could have leased. But my life changed and I needed a sedan.  6 years was maybe a tad too short for me to have amortized it properly, but I was single and have saved money for the first 2-3 years of buying the Alero so I had money for a new car anyway.  Now I was married with a kid on the way, so the Alero coupe had to go. I bought an Impala...

    THIS is how it was done a loooong time ago. THIS is how I was taught to buy cars.  (by my dad)

    I aint saying its the only way...  Im only saying its the only way...for me! 

    Hey...leasing is a great way to get your butt into a car.

    Hey...with all those used cars on the market of having 10 million cars plus sold each and every year...its also a GREAT way to get yourself that dream car you always wanted on the cheaper way of getting your butt in a car...

    I just dont like doing it that way.

    I like...new car smell...

     

     

     

    dwightlooi

    LOL... and I don't care the slightest bit for being the 1st owner of anything (well, OK, I'll make an exception for condoms and the like) and I don't care for the new car smell. I only care about getting the most car for my money. Same thing with homes. We don't buy new homes, either.

    oldshurst442

    By AMORTIZING depreciating assets properly...you get the most for your money...

    If you wanna be calculating to see what is the best way....then dealing in absolutes... (we dont do this or we never do that) will NEVER get you the most for your dollar. 

    You live in sunny California...

    Maybe the ocean does rust your vehicles through the salty water breeze...but seeing that I visit Greece and its islands often  enough, I dont see 5 year old cars with rust on them.  Shyte....I dont see 15-20 year old Greek cars with rust on them. 

    My wife's 2013 Ford Fusion's undercarriage is rusty...not holey....but rusty.  6 year old car.   Well maintained.  But...the salt used on our snowy Montreal roads will do that to a car.

    As you could see...long term survivability for cars in the North East...in the snow belt of North America...phoques up cars real bad, so...moot point about depreciation.

    Oh sure...one could buy a 10 year old Cadillac, Mercedes, Honda for peanuts...but what condition would it be in?  Is it really worth the cheap price when it will probably not be reliable?  And I aint talking about it stalling on you...but with rust issues....will it lose a bloody wheel on you doing 65 mph on the highway?   Because, you really dont know how well the previous owner(s) kept their car...

    Housing is a whole 'nother subject.

    Ive seen many families buy 50 year old houses, on the high side of price, thinking they bought a gem...only to waste a good chunk of change demolishing and gutting because...problems...

    Ive seen plenty of families buy 50 year old houses on the cheap...thinking they bought a decent fixer upper...only to waste a good chunk of change demolishing and gutting because...problems...

    Now...the headaches of things breaking on you in the middle of the night or even finding good contractors...hopefully they respect their deadlines, hopefully they dont botch the job...    Repairing or even renovating your home...your home being in a mess...lat minute breaks...and you cant even stay in your own home...renting a motel room...

    IS all that worth buying a used home?    

    Because all that I mentioned is a real possibility.  Ive seen it happen COUNTLESS of times.

    Not that buying new is a the ONLY way...

    But like I said...when someone deals in absolutes...  I never do this and I never do that...will only give you heartache...

    Even if it actually is cheaper buying pre-owned....sometimes peace of mind is PRICELESS!!!

    I aint saying buying new is peace of mind...Im saying you gotta do your homework...new versus old in that moment with a particular object in THAT moment in time...peace of mind is priceless.

    But buying an old home...if you dont gut her entirely...you just dont know...

    Hell...same goes for a car...

     

     

     

    smk4565
    46 minutes ago, dwightlooi said:

    GM should make it VERY SIMPLE. For each model there should be three trim levels and ZERO options.

    • Basic
    • Loaded
    • Loaded with performance engine

    That's it. If you don't like the equipment or configuration, the sales guy shows you to a booth where you can CUSTOMIZE a car to be built to order and delivered in 2 weeks for a $1000 customization fee. Because odd ball configurations are rare and not stocked at dealerships. It is not too hard to have a build queue you can fulfill in 2 weeks.

    I sort of like a standard trim, a luxury/premium package, a sport package, and a driver nanny package.  Not everyone wants lane keep, blind spot, super cruise, etc so I can see keeping that separate.  But if they want to make all that stuff standard in the nav of safety I don't care either.

    dfelt

    I only buy Forclosed homes, as I gut them, make them to what I want and live in it pocketing the value by doing most work myself. I have only ever lived in 1 new home due to a promotion and move to Texas, cheaper to buy new than rent short term.

    Auto's, I can go either way, CPO if the car is in amazing shape, clean still has that new car smell and very low miles.

    Since I hold onto my auto's, AKA still have my first major auto purchase, from 1993, a 1994 GMC SLE Suburban, I also like new as the original owner.

    Course I have also bought CPO such as my 2008 Trailblazer SS. Out of production when I was shopping for an AWD fun SUV for the wife and as a 3yr old CPO with only 24K miles on it and still smelling new, it was a steal during the gas price craziness in 2010. Most people wanted small fuel efficient and I could care less about price of gas. Got a steal of a deal.

