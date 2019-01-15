Cadillac CT6: I'm Not Dead Yet (For U.S.)

Back in November, General Motors announced that it would end production of six models in North America. One of the models listed was the Cadillac CT6 sedan. This surprised a number of people considering that the brand had only refreshed model, and announced some key improvements such as adding Super Cruise and a new twin-turbo V8 engine known as Blackwing.

But GM President Mark Reuss and Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said they are looking into various options to keep the CT6 on sale in the U.S. The two explained that model was never meant to be on the chopping with other models such as the Buick LaCrosse and Chevrolet Impala. But officials at the time did not mention those plans in the original announcement in November.

"From the very beginning, we never said that CT6 was going away, because we're very keen on launching Blackwing and Super Cruise and all those sort of things," said Carlisle on the floor of the Detroit Auto Show.

"We're working hard to find other alternatives to that. We have some time."

What are the alternatives being considered? Automotive News reports that GM may move production to another plant (ultimately depending on the negotiations with the UAW to take place later this year), or import the model from China - an idea Carlisle said "would be the least-preferred option."

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)