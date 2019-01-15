Jump to content
    Cadillac CT6: I'm Not Dead Yet (For U.S.)

      GM executives say the CT6 isn't going away in the U.S.

    Back in November, General Motors announced that it would end production of six models in North America. One of the models listed was the Cadillac CT6 sedan. This surprised a number of people considering that the brand had only refreshed model, and announced some key improvements such as adding Super Cruise and a new twin-turbo V8 engine known as Blackwing.

    But GM President Mark Reuss and Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said they are looking into various options to keep the CT6 on sale in the U.S. The two explained that model was never meant to be on the chopping with other models such as the Buick LaCrosse and Chevrolet Impala. But officials at the time did not mention those plans in the original announcement in November. 

    "From the very beginning, we never said that CT6 was going away, because we're very keen on launching Blackwing and Super Cruise and all those sort of things," said Carlisle on the floor of the Detroit Auto Show.

    "We're working hard to find other alternatives to that. We have some time."

    What are the alternatives being considered? Automotive News reports that GM may move production to another plant (ultimately depending on the negotiations with the UAW to take place later this year), or import the model from China - an idea Carlisle said "would be the least-preferred option."

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Edited by William Maley

    dfelt

    Makes sense to move production in with other low volume auto's onto the same assembly line somewhere once negotiations are done with UAW.

    oldshurst442

    It didnt make any sense to drop billions into a platform and all that metallurgical technology for it and a brand new state of the art V8 just to kill it off a couple of years later...

    But then again. This is GM we are talking about. It wouldnt have been the 1st time to kill off a brand new billion dollar project car. Hell, it wouldnt have even been the 2nd or 3rd time either after a short time being sold in the market place...

    So...anything coulda/woulda happened with the news of the plant closures and certain car models being killed off...

    riviera74

    Our prayers MAY have been answered with respect to the CT6.  Now if only GM would use the Omega platform for other vehicles as well. . . . .

    A Horse With No Name
    5 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Our prayers MAY have been answered with respect to the CT6.  Now if only GM would use the Omega platform for other vehicles as well. . . . .

    It is too god of a car to die, methinks. 

    Robert Hall
    9 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

     Now if only GM would use the Omega platform for other vehicles as well. . . . .

    I'd love to see a CT6 coupe, a Buick sedan and an Impala/Caprice off this platform, but in today's CUV-obsessed market I know all are quite unlikely...

    dfelt
    15 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I'd love to see a CT6 coupe, a Buick sedan and an Impala/Caprice off this platform, but in today's CUV-obsessed market I know all are quite unlikely...

    I could so see a CT6 Coupe Blackwing edition along with a Blackwing EV version.

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    I could so see a CT6 Coupe Blackwing edition along with a Blackwing EV version.

    I''d like to see a coupe w/ the El Miraj styling..a big 2dr hardtop.  Was such a beautiful concept. 

    Elmiraj_LA_Auto_Show_2013_(lateral_view)_cropped.jpg

    Edited by Robert Hall
    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I''d like to see a coupe w/ the El Miraj styling..a big 2dr hardtop.  Was such a beautiful concept. 

    Elmiraj_LA_Auto_Show_2013_(lateral_view)_cropped.jpg

    :drool: :lovey:

    smk4565

    They could probably build enough CT6’s in 5 months to give dealers a 2 year supply.

    i wonder if they found a way to make a crossover on Omega which makes the platform more viable.

    ocnblu
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Blackwing EV

    LOL... the V8 is named Blackwing, there won't be a "Blackwing EV".  Maybe they'll have one called a "Paper Airplane EV", or some such.

    Cmicasa the Great
    33 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They could probably build enough CT6’s in 5 months to give dealers a 2 year supply.

    i wonder if they found a way to make a crossover on Omega which makes the platform more viable.

    This guy.. once again trying to belittle the Cadillac brand. Look U Kraut... The CT6 sells more than any of the German big sedans save the S-Class. It does so to some monthly by 2 and 3 to one. 

    Anyway.. go back to the original announcement tread and see that I told U folks that the words CT6 Dead had not been uttered.. just the plant was being closed.. 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    This guy.. once again trying to belittle the Cadillac brand. Look U Kraut... The CT6 sells more than any of the German big sedans save the S-Class. It does so to some monthly by 2 and 3 to one. 

    Anyway.. go back to the original announcement tread and see that I told U folks that the words CT6 Dead had not been uttered.. just the plant was being closed.. 

    I just read on Automotive News they they are only building 275 CT6-V's for the United States before production ends in March 2019.  Shame on BMW if the 7-series didn't outsell the CT6 last year, I don't really care to look up the sales figures.  The S-class dominates this segment, all the other guys might as well just pack it up and go home, with maybe the exception of the 7-series since they sell a lot of those in Europe.  

    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I just read on Automotive News they they are only building 275 CT6-V's for the United States before production ends in March 2019.  Shame on BMW if the 7-series didn't outsell the CT6 last year, I don't really care to look up the sales figures.  The S-class dominates this segment, all the other guys might as well just pack it up and go home, with maybe the exception of the 7-series since they sell a lot of those in Europe.  

    Automotive news has it wrong.

    dfelt
    22 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I just read on Automotive News they they are only building 275 CT6-V's for the United States before production ends in March 2019.  Shame on BMW if the 7-series didn't outsell the CT6 last year, I don't really care to look up the sales figures.  The S-class dominates this segment, all the other guys might as well just pack it up and go home, with maybe the exception of the 7-series since they sell a lot of those in Europe.  

    Yet the S-Class is so Butt Ugly, in fact the whole family has a glaring problem, They have a Cat Butt front and center!

    See the source image

    balthazar

    ^ It's sad how they all look exactly the same up front- the $100K models wear the same nose as the $30K.

    Imagine if Cadillac put a Sonic nose on the CT6-V.

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, balthazar said:

    ^ It's sad how they all look exactly the same up front- the $100K models wear the same nose as the $30K.

    Imagine if Cadillac put a Sonic nose on the CT6-V.

    Honestly, I could not tell you which models they are due to that glaring problem of the same nose.

    I think the dark grey on the far right is part of the CLA family, but I could be wrong, really poor design language for a luxury class of auto.

    Cmicasa the Great
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I just read on Automotive News they they are only building 275 CT6-V's for the United States before production ends in March 2019.  Shame on BMW if the 7-series didn't outsell the CT6 last year, I don't really care to look up the sales figures.  The S-class dominates this segment, all the other guys might as well just pack it up and go home, with maybe the exception of the 7-series since they sell a lot of those in Europe.  

    CT6 9968

    Continental 8758

    LS 9302

    A8 1599

    7series 8271

    SClass. 14, 978

    Meaning the CT6 with an XTS on the lot next to it and no Coupe, Convertible, or VSeries still came in at #2... SClass best if because it had variants. I think if Caddy had those variants and no XTS to compete with it would have beat the SClass... Hell possibly without any variants since the XTS sold 17,727 units

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    ^ It's sad how they all look exactly the same up front- the $100K models wear the same nose as the $30K.

    Imagine if Cadillac put a Sonic nose on the CT6-V.

    XT4, XT5, XT6, CT6 are all wearing the same front end now.

    It is quite simple, 3 LED bars on this:

    2018-Mercedes-Benz-S560-front-view-02.jp

    And this has 1 LED bar:

    2017-mercedes-benz-c-class-c300-sedan-wi

     

    Cmicasa the Great
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Yet the S-Class is so Butt Ugly, in fact the whole family has a glaring problem, They have a Cat Butt front and center!

    See the source image

    They are ugly as dog feces, but this... Oh I'd have a baby with this Cadillac 😍

    Screenshot_2019-01-15-22-33-02-503.jpeg

    smk4565
    3 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    CT6 9968

    Continental 8758

    LS 9302

    A8 1599

    7series 8271

    SClass. 14, 978

    Meaning the CT6 with an XTS on the lot next to it and no Coupe, Convertible, or VSeries still came in at #2... SClass best if because it had variants. I think if Caddy had those variants and no XTS to compete with it would have beat the SClass... Hell possibly without any variants since the XTS sold 17,727 units

    An S560 starts at $101,350, $104,350 for the 4Matic and that is the volume model.  Even a base rear drive S450 is $91,250 and I don't think I ever saw one of those.  If any other car on that list was $104,000 before options their combined sales would be about 10 cars.

    And yet XTS, Continental and CT6 are getting killed off anyway.  The A8 is still around because of China and VW not really caring that it doesn't sell, because if they cancelled it they couldn't pretend Audi is on par with Mercedes, which it is not.

