Cadillac Going Back To Names for EVs

Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said that when Cadillac starts rolling out its electric vehicles, it will use actual words for model names instead of the alphanumeric scheme currently used on its cars and SUVs. Cadillac's move away from names started in 2003 with the Cadillac CTS. Over time, the Seville and Deville were converted to STS and DTS respectively. Later, the scheme was changed to alphanumeric when Johan de Nysschen joined the company as President.

Cadillac will be taking the lead on GM's push to introduce 20 new all-electric vehicles around the globe by 2023. Carlisle said that by 2030, the majority, if not all, Cadillacs will be battery electric vehicles. The recently release set of vehicles, CT4, CT5, XT4, and XT5, will get one more round of refreshes before transitioning to a BEV platform late in the decade.

The next introduction is the Cadillac Escalade, which will be officially introduced in February, though pictures of the 2021 Escalade have already leaked online. Cadillac's SuperCruise hands-free driver-assist system will eventually be offered on the Escalade with additional functionality not currently included in the system. There are strong hints that this version of SuperCruise will include lane change ability.