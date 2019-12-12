Jump to content
    Cadillac Going Back To Names for EVs

      ...But the ICE cars will keep the alphanumerics....

    Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said that when Cadillac starts rolling out its electric vehicles, it will use actual words for model names instead of the alphanumeric scheme currently used on its cars and SUVs.  Cadillac's move away from names started in 2003 with the Cadillac CTS. Over time, the Seville and Deville were converted to STS and DTS respectively. Later, the scheme was changed to alphanumeric when Johan de Nysschen joined the company as President.

    Cadillac will be taking the lead on GM's push to introduce 20 new all-electric vehicles around the globe by 2023.  Carlisle said that by 2030, the majority, if not all, Cadillacs will be battery electric vehicles. The recently release set of vehicles, CT4, CT5, XT4, and XT5, will get one more round of refreshes before transitioning to a BEV platform late in the decade. 

    The next introduction is the Cadillac Escalade, which will be officially introduced in February, though pictures of the 2021 Escalade have already leaked online. Cadillac's SuperCruise hands-free driver-assist system will eventually be offered on the Escalade with additional functionality not currently included in the system. There are strong hints that this version of SuperCruise will include lane change ability.

    Source: Automotive News

    smk4565

    About time.  Real names are much better for them, it fits with their roots.

    I wonder if CT4 and CT5 are one and done nameplates and that will help them get back to all names much quicker, however we know XT4/XT5/XT6 aren't going anywhere due to the crossover craze, so do they leave those 3 as is or rename them.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Happy they are going back to names.

    It shouldn’t be just for EVs though. If anything, its a bit ass backwards.

    ocnblu
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Carlisle said that by 2030, the majority, if not all, Cadillacs will be battery electric vehicles

    He also said this suicidal transition will coincide with customer demand... it may NEVER happen.  We'll see.

    balthazar

    >>"Cadillac could continue to sell internal combustion models alongside electric vehicles, depending on consumer demand."<<

    Wow- one auto exec who seems to get it.
    We've been talking about the EV movement here for years, but it's only been this year I've been reading a scant few industry folk allowing as to how most of the journalistic / op-ed, Sound-of-Music-twirl predictions of '50% of the market by 2025' just isn't reflected in ANY numbers.

    Wow- no foolin?

    I believe we'll have IC vehicles at least 50 years from now.

    regfootball

    this is all just PR bullshit to get them through the news cycle so some dipshit in GM marketing can tell their boss they had 10 articles circulated to press this week to keep GM in the hype train.

    Because green electric vehicles keeps cadillac cool.  since they actually don't have one, just say you're going to have one, repeatedly, and make sure it pops up on news feeds.  Then people think Cadillac has cars like tesla, even though they don't.  

    MW, continue on with the XT4 XT5 XT6 ride that pony.

    Someday they will have EV's sure, no problem.  GM had EV1 and that was supposed to bust the EV doors open.

    Car mfr marketing articles and campaigns and prommises are starting to seem like politicians and their promises.  Stick a finger in the wind and figure out what you need to say this week.  Doesn't mean you have to follow through on anything!!!!!  You just want airtime in my eyeballs, just like all those plus size instagram models!

    USA-1

    GM is trying to be optimistic about 2030. I predict the company, specifically with Cadillac, will gradually phase in BEV's and if they still aren't selling well enough within a few years they can easily switch 50% or more to ICE units and keep the line running until battery tech catches up and the EVSE infrastructure gets to where it needs to be as well. Then they will have options in case another crash happens and gas prices spike again. EV's will then be readily available and more popular, and with a flexible assembly line GM will be able to quickly answer the current demand. 

    ocnblu
    19 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    trying to be optimistic

    Except there is no optimism around EVs.  Just dour sadness.  Drone-like monotony.  And soul-sucking.

    USA-1
    10 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Except there is no optimism around EVs.  Just dour sadness.  Drone-like monotony.  And soul-sucking.

    Emphasis in "trying" :D

    smk4565

    EV will take over the luxury segment first then spread down.  As batteries get better and cheaper, the cost between EV and turbo V6 or V8 gets closer.  And the EV is faster, more refined and quieter than ICE.  

    surreal1272
    58 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Except there is no optimism around EVs.  Just dour sadness.  Drone-like monotony.  And soul-sucking.

    It’s funny how you think your hate for EVs means that everyone else hates them too. Example? The man who appraised my home yesterday was driving a Tesla 3 while also owning a Ford F-150 Crew. Because he drives around town a lot and the Ford is a gas sucker, the Tesla saves him so much grief with its 300+ miles range. He really loved the instant torque off the line. He actually loves both and realizes they have different uses and purpose. He said he had zero regrets about buying the Tesla. The point here is that your constant attempts to speak for everyone in regards to EVs is just pure bunk. 

    Edited by surreal1272
    bobo

    Finally, some good news out of Cadillac.  The current batch of alphanumeric names is probably the worst in the business now that Lincoln abandoned theirs.

    EV is the future, BEV or otherwise.  Our household is on our second EV, and next year we'll get our third.  We're never going back to ICE.

