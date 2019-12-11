Jump to content
    2021 Cadillac Escalade Leaks Out

      ...Big and brawny like its siblings...

    Just a day after the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe debuted the Cadillac Escalade has also leaked out online.  As expected, the side profile still looks like the Tahoe/Suburban, however it apparently does still sport the vertical tail lights of the current generation vehicle.  Inside is a decidedly upgraded interior. The gauge cluster is dual screen and flows into the infotainment system.  Like the Chevy twins, the column shifter is gone, in this case replaced by Cadillac's Precision Control Shift. A dial to control the infotainment system similar to that on the XT6 is visible as well. 

    2021 Cadillac Escalade interior.png

    The Escalade will be powered by the same 6.2 liter V8 offered as an upgrade in the Suburban and Tahoe, but a supercharged version could make its way into the engine room at a later date as well finally giving the Escalade a V version. Expect the same wheelbase and space increases gained on the Chevies. 

    The Escalade will be debuting officially soon, so keep it tuned here for more updates as they come out. 

    loki

    the front feels like alot of Blazer.... will probably set itself apart with the lights on....?

    surreal1272

    Speaking on just the front end, no. Just no. The interior looks to be a nice leap in style though. I will have to give &#036;h&#33; about one thing though, the slab tablet look across the dash, aka Benz style. Seems like there was bit of a criticism in regards to the Palisade having that look and that is true here as well.

    Robert Hall

    Will be interesting to see how the side panels and rear look...the front is too much XT6... is there any vertical lighting or just the small horizontal lights? 

    surreal1272
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It isn't that this is ugly, it's just mundane as fck. 

    Pretty much what I’m getting at as well. It’s not ugly, but its an Escalade. It should carry a little more “wow” up front.

    ccap41
    20 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Pretty much what I’m getting at as well. It’s not ugly, but its an Escalade. It should carry a little more “wow” up front.

    Yeah, the Escalade always had a "statement" feel to it and I realize this is just some stolen pictures that probably shouldn't have been taken but it feels like a 20% larger XT6 and that's about it(exterior). The interior looks really good though. 

    oldshurst442

    If you just look at the headlights just below that chrome trim, you would realize that there is something that is covering up that area. The area just below the headlights and just to the sides of the grill.

    We do not know what is there, it just looks like a black piece of nothing-ness...

    But...we like to moan and bitch and complain...

    I bet you, even if those headlights are not extended by another set of luminous features, there must be something else to "POP" making the front end be more in line of what an Escalade should be...

    Patience people....PATIENCE!!!

    The Escalade has ALWAYS been stunning to look at minus the very first GMC badge engineered one...

     

    Robert Hall

    Not sure what trim level this is, but would think the grille would be more bling...chromed or lighted rectangles or something... 

    dfelt

    So lets look at the Evolution of the Escalade to today.

    image.png

    Then we have this:

    ma5sn40hkefdbn9tok0v.jpg

    The picture @Drew Dowdell has of the interior is interesting, have to see better pictures to really decide how I feel about it and the seats, etc.. I agree to agree with @oldshurst442 that clearly we have some blockage on the front, I personally hate this Chevrolet look of the headlights / grill area but we are not seeing the rest. If this is just a larger version of the XT6, Failure for me.

    Looks like it has the older style set in place running boards. I think GM should make default for all Escalades the hide away side steps.

    Current Gen Escalade Front end I like much better than this picture that got out.

    oldshurst442

    True, but its a "leak", right?

    But the image and lighting is fuzzy, right?

    Today's smartphones take photos with 4K quality with a bazillion pixels and have digitally enhanced lighting modes to illuminate the darkness of space in the universe all the while correcting sharpness, but with this photo of the "leaked" Escalade seems like it was taken by an 1870s black and white camera held by a dozen people that took pictures upside down and was colorized with 1960s techniques...

    The point I wanna make is, there isnt any quality details in the grill to really see how it pops and/or shines...

    Granted, the new XT4 and XT6's real grill is  blacked out and this Escalade pic seems to be in the same vein.

    Image result for xt4 cadillac front

     

    But Im sure that even if blacked-out, there maybe an option to bling it out. 

    @dfelt

    I believe that there will be some sort of luminous bling a la XT6 in that area...

    Image result for xt6 cadillac front

     

    Fail or not, its the new face of Cadillac SUVs... 

    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    True, but its a "leak", right?

    But the image and lighting is fuzzy, right?

    Today's smartphones take photos with 4K quality with a bazillion pixels and have digitally enhanced lighting modes to illuminate the darkness of space in the universe all the while correcting sharpness, but with this photo of the "leaked" Escalade seems like it was taken by an 1870s black and white camera held by a dozen people that took pictures upside down and was colorized with 1960s techniques...

     

     

    Probably an employee in a plant shakily snapped a pic w/ a cheap burner phone...or the fuzzing/darkness is a Snapchat/IG filter..

    ccap41
    6 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I believe that there will be some sort of luminous bling a la XT6 in that area...

    You can see those vertical slots. 

    oldshurst442
    10 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Probably an employee in a plant shakily snapped a pic w/ a cheap burner phone...or the fuzzing/darkness is a Snapchat/IG filter..

    Yeah...that is what Im thinking, but Im also thinking at the same time that it was "leaked" by GM itself to cause some sort of buzz...because Im cynical in their ability to actually market their products properly.

     

    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    You can see those vertical slots. 

    yeah...you can actually with even more inspection.

    Robert Hall
    10 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Yeah...that is what Im thinking, but Im also thinking at the same time that it was "leaked" by GM itself to cause some sort of buzz...because Im cynical in their ability to actually market their products properly.

     

    Wouldn't surprise me if it was intentionally leaked to create buzz....

    dfelt
    59 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Yeah...that is what Im thinking, but Im also thinking at the same time that it was "leaked" by GM itself to cause some sort of buzz...

     

    48 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Wouldn't surprise me if it was intentionally leaked to create buzz....

    It has the internet talking, so I would not be surprised that GM leaked this themselves to generate buzz leading up to the official announcement.

    Paolino

    Hmmm... I need more pics.  Interior is definitely Benz... headlights I'm not a fan of, the big, bold grille: thumbs up.  Nice to see it has a real engine... or does this have the optional 1.3L 3-cylinder from the Encore GX as an upgrade?

    ocnblu
    1 hour ago, Paolino said:

    1.3L 3-cylinder from the Encore GX

    As a matter of fact, it does.  But not as motive force.  It's to power the liftgate.

    smk4565

    At first glance it doesn't look very good, but I'll reserve final judgement for the final reveal.  High end SUV segment has really heated up in the past 5 years, they need big advancements to keep Escalade competitive. 

    riviera74

    How soon will we see the Escalade on the road?  Sometimes pics don't do justice to the vehicle.

    USA-1

    Leaked pictures like this are annoying, never gives the vehicle an actual prepared look or clear views with all the shipping wrap and protector labels/stickers everywhere. You can't really tell what all is there on the exterior with these pics. I'm sure once we see actual official pictures from GM it will be the Escalade we expect inside and out.

    This wasn't leaked from GM it's some assembly line UAW jack@ss with a cheap camera phone trying to make a quick buck.

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac News: Cadillac CT6 DHam Production to End in January
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Cadillac CT6 will end production in January 2020 the company confirmed as part of a letter to 800 employees due to be laid off. This means that the 2020 CT6 will be the final model year for the car in the U.S.. Like the recently announced cancellation of the Buick Regal in the U.S., the CT6 will continue in production in China where sedan sales are still big. 
      The news of the CT6's cancellation is not a surprise. GM's Detroit Hamtramck was originally slated for closure until the negotiations with the UAW brought some product back to the plant.  GM is planning on building the next generation of EV trucks and SUVs at the plant including the possible return of the Hummer nameplate.  Once the CT6 departs, the only sedans in Cadillac's lineup will be the new CT4 and CT5 that are just entering production now.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac CT6 DHam Production to End in January
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Cadillac CT6 will end production in January 2020 the company confirmed as part of a letter to 800 employees due to be laid off. This means that the 2020 CT6 will be the final model year for the car in the U.S.. Like the recently announced cancellation of the Buick Regal in the U.S., the CT6 will continue in production in China where sedan sales are still big. 
      The news of the CT6's cancellation is not a surprise. GM's Detroit Hamtramck was originally slated for closure until the negotiations with the UAW brought some product back to the plant.  GM is planning on building the next generation of EV trucks and SUVs at the plant including the possible return of the Hummer nameplate.  Once the CT6 departs, the only sedans in Cadillac's lineup will be the new CT4 and CT5 that are just entering production now.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Genesis News: Genesis GV80 Leaks Out
      By Drew Dowdell
      Genesis has been having a hard time keeping the lid on the GV80 leaks lately. A day after someone leaked grainy pictures of the GV80 on Instagram, someone sent 4 pictures of the interior and exterior over to Car and Driver who published them for all the world to see.
      The GV80 is Genesis' first entry into the hot SUV market and enters the segment currently occupied by the Mercedes Benz GLE, the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Lincoln Aviator. It rides on the same rear wheel drive platform as the next generation G80 sedan due out next year. The main powerplant will be a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 which in the G80 currently makes 365 horsepower, but could go up in this application. There's also the possibility of a turbo 4-cylinder or a naturally aspirated V6 as a base engine. 
      It's said to have driver assistance systems similar to Telsa autopilot which would be a first for Genesis. 
      For now, most of this is rumor and speculation as we wait for the official reveal next month. The GV80 is expected to go on sale Summer of 2020.




       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Genesis GV80 Leaks Out
      By Drew Dowdell
      Genesis has been having a hard time keeping the lid on the GV80 leaks lately. A day after someone leaked grainy pictures of the GV80 on Instagram, someone sent 4 pictures of the interior and exterior over to Car and Driver who published them for all the world to see.
      The GV80 is Genesis' first entry into the hot SUV market and enters the segment currently occupied by the Mercedes Benz GLE, the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Lincoln Aviator. It rides on the same rear wheel drive platform as the next generation G80 sedan due out next year. The main powerplant will be a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 which in the G80 currently makes 365 horsepower, but could go up in this application. There's also the possibility of a turbo 4-cylinder or a naturally aspirated V6 as a base engine. 
      It's said to have driver assistance systems similar to Telsa autopilot which would be a first for Genesis. 
      For now, most of this is rumor and speculation as we wait for the official reveal next month. The GV80 is expected to go on sale Summer of 2020.




       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Mustang Mach-E Leaks Out Ahead of LA Auto Show
      By Drew Dowdell
      Leaks of privileged information happen.  In this case, Ford pushed these images and pages to their consumer website in a way which was easy for the folks at MachEForum to find. 
      Here are the basics, the best of each spec, the 2021 Ford Mach-E will have up to 300 miles of driving range, run 0-60 in mid-three second range, and have optional all-wheel drive.  You're going to prioritize those specs though because you won't be able to get them all in the same car.
      All models of Mach-E will be able to recharge 47 miles in 10 minute of DC fast charging in a 150-kw charger
      The base model is called Select and starts at $43,895. It is powered by a 255 horsepower, 306 lb.-ft of torque motor in the rear.  You can opt for all-wheel drive which increases torque to 429lb.ft. This model gets an EPA estimated range of 230 miles and a 0 to 60 sprint of mid 5-seconds. If you qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, the price can be as low as $36,395. It's equipped with 18-inch wheels
      Next up is the Premium trim, starting at $50,600. This comes with 19-inch wheels and again in RWD or AWD configurations. EPA estimated range is 300 miles on the RWD model and 0 to 6- remains mid 5-seconds. 
      There will be a trim called California Route 1 which is an extended range rear-wheel drive model. It has an EPA range of 300 miles and a mid 6-second range sitting on 18-inch wheels.
      Then there is the top of the line GT, starting at $60,500. EPA range is estimated at 235 miles and a mid 3-second range. It comes standard with all-wheel drive. 
      For early adopters, there is a Mach-E First Edition. It offers three exterior colors, including and exclusive "Grabber Blue Metallic", interior contrast stitching, First Edition scuff plates, brushed aluminum pedals, and red brake calipers. This model seems to be a happy medium on range and performance with a 270 mile EPA estimated range, mid 5-second 0-60, AWD, and 19-inch wheels. 
      Inside the Mach-E is a large Telsa-like center screen though with a single physical dial at the bottom. A simple dash and slim gauge cluster sit behind a 3-spoke wheel badged with the Mustang logo. 
      Ford will officially share more information on Sunday night, and the specs listed above are subject to change. We'll keep you updated as more information comes out. In the meantime, scroll down to see all of the information grabbed in the screenshots.








       

      View full article

