2021 Cadillac Escalade Leaks Out

Just a day after the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe debuted the Cadillac Escalade has also leaked out online. As expected, the side profile still looks like the Tahoe/Suburban, however it apparently does still sport the vertical tail lights of the current generation vehicle. Inside is a decidedly upgraded interior. The gauge cluster is dual screen and flows into the infotainment system. Like the Chevy twins, the column shifter is gone, in this case replaced by Cadillac's Precision Control Shift. A dial to control the infotainment system similar to that on the XT6 is visible as well.
The Escalade will be powered by the same 6.2 liter V8 offered as an upgrade in the Suburban and Tahoe, but a supercharged version could make its way into the engine room at a later date as well finally giving the Escalade a V version. Expect the same wheelbase and space increases gained on the Chevies.
The Escalade will be debuting officially soon, so keep it tuned here for more updates as they come out.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.