Cadillac Says A Refreshed XTS Coming This Year, New Products Beginning In Second Half of 2018

If there is one issue that is top of mind for various folks at Cadillac, it is the lack of crossovers. Their sedan-heavy lineup isn't doing them any favors in a marketplace crazy for crossovers and SUVs. The brand does have some breathing room thanks to increasing sales in China, but they know they need crossovers now.

“It’s left us with the obvious difficulty. The core part of our volume lineup is in the market that’s contracting while we are unable, as good as XT5 and Escalade are, we are unable to fully exploit the updraft that’s taking place in the other half of the market,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen to The Detroit News.

The bad news is the first of a handful will not arrive till the second half of 2018 according to de Nysschen. The first is a model that will be smaller than the XT5, what we believe will be called the XT3. Some analysts believe the XT3 will be built at Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas. Then a full-size crossover slotted between the XT5 and Escalade will come next. We think this could be the sister model to the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. Finally, de Nysschen hinted that an even smaller crossover could arrive after 2020.

That doesn't mean Cadillac isn't working on their sedan lineup either. The XTS is expected to get a refresh later this year. Cadillac will also be launching a sedan to compete with the likes of the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA in 2019. A coupe and convertible will join the sedan around the same time. de Nysschen explained the entry-level luxury marketplace is growing and the company wants a piece of it.

Source: The Detroit News