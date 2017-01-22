  • Cadillac Says A Refreshed XTS Coming This Year, New Products Beginning In Second Half of 2018

    By William Maley

      • Cadillac has crossovers coming! But they won't be here till the second-half of 2018

    If there is one issue that is top of mind for various folks at Cadillac, it is the lack of crossovers. Their sedan-heavy lineup isn't doing them any favors in a marketplace crazy for crossovers and SUVs. The brand does have some breathing room thanks to increasing sales in China, but they know they need crossovers now.

    “It’s left us with the obvious difficulty. The core part of our volume lineup is in the market that’s contracting while we are unable, as good as XT5 and Escalade are, we are unable to fully exploit the updraft that’s taking place in the other half of the market,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen to The Detroit News.

    The bad news is the first of a handful will not arrive till the second half of 2018 according to de Nysschen. The first is a model that will be smaller than the XT5, what we believe will be called the XT3. Some analysts believe the XT3 will be built at Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas. Then a full-size crossover slotted between the XT5 and Escalade will come next. We think this could be the sister model to the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. Finally, de Nysschen hinted that an even smaller crossover could arrive after 2020.

    That doesn't mean Cadillac isn't working on their sedan lineup either. The XTS is expected to get a refresh later this year. Cadillac will also be launching a sedan to compete with the likes of the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA in 2019. A coupe and convertible will join the sedan around the same time. de Nysschen explained the entry-level luxury marketplace is growing and the company wants a piece of it.

    Source: The Detroit News

    dfelt

    I agree that they need a deeper CUV lineup, not sure about the car lineup. I honestly do not see a need for the convertible. Coupe yea, but convertible is such a small dying market that why waste the R&D dollars when there are far better areas to spend it in.

    Cmicasa the Great
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    I agree that they need a deeper CUV lineup, not sure about the car lineup. I honestly do not see a need for the convertible. Coupe yea, but convertible is such a small dying market that why waste the R&D dollars when there are far better areas to spend it in.

    Coupe and Convertible are definitely necessary. Its part of what is holding Cadillac back in terms of prestige. In fact.. I believe Cadillac should have a convertible in CT3, CT5, and CT6 (or CT8) no different than Benz. Quite frankly Cadillac's line-up, BARRING the cheap compliance and mainstream cars from Benz, should be pretty much the SAME as Benzo's.

    dfelt
    49 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Coupe and Convertible are definitely necessary. Its part of what is holding Cadillac back in terms of prestige. In fact.. I believe Cadillac should have a convertible in CT3, CT5, and CT6 (or CT8) no different than Benz. Quite frankly Cadillac's line-up, BARRING the cheap compliance and mainstream cars from Benz, should be pretty much the SAME as Benzo's.

    Guess living in a rainy state with money, I rarely see a convertible, but plenty of coupes. I honestly cannot say when I last saw a convertible from Benz, BMW or really any other car brand except Mustang and Camaro.

    I will say that Silver Escalade is sexy. Imagine if the C pillar was black rather than silver and you would have a long floating roof on it till you got to the sexy tail lights. :wub:

    Cmicasa the Great

    I see them all the time here in Maryland especially because of the fact that we really only have three seasons and we get pretty nice Sunshine days from March to October.  Regardless... a luxo brand should not be all about practicality to be frank.  Exuberance is a necessity. A convertible is more of an expression of opulence than even a sports car. Especially if your 4 seater is rolling down the freeway,  top down and just one occupant.  And mind U...  I'm not a convertible buyer,  but I have a crazy amount of friends who are.  

    Also the floating roof on the Escalade is an easy mod

    tumblr_nde70uZA7a1s4977xo1_1280.jpg

    hyperv6

    The lack of a Coupe and Convertible is not holding Cadillac back. If anything it is helping them as coupes in general are languishing in sales in all classes right now. 

    They really need to get the details right on the CTS and ATS in the major make over. They then need to address the market with image and let it go till it grows to connect again with Cadillac. Even then the CUV and SUV models will dominate. 

    If they do a coupe it will need to be on the high end as they will sell in such low volumes the price will have to make up the profits. Lets face it the CTS and ATS coupe both really are rare sights as are most coupes outside the muscle coupes that are now on the decline in sales. 

    If you were to do a convertible I would love a proper Roadster with a good trunk to compete with the BMW roadster. Base it on the Alpha and price it to a place where people would be willing to give it a chance vs another $100K failure. This would also keep the Vette and it exclusive. 

    Cadillac does not have to compete with Benz and BMW on every level. They just need to build cars that work and build their image. They need to get products people will buy and not regret later.  

    This class is very socially aware and people often feel they are defined by what they drive. Cadillac needs to continue to improve the product to a level of no compromise or excuse and let the product earns its place back over the coming years. ATP is way up as are sales in China so it is not a matter of survival it is a matter of time and product.

    Lets face it people like to drop the name BMW or Benz at a party and if you drop Cadillac people think you just do not measure up yet. Compelling products will bring that back but it will take time to earn that image and trust back. 

    Cadillac did not piss the image away over one year and one model and they will not get it back with one model and one year. 

    To be honest if they get the CUV models right people will give them a shot and the image will be earned back for the name covering the cars too. GM can make the best CUV models and Cadillac can ride these back to respectability. 

    You earn their respect and trust on a CUV and next time they buy a car it may be a Cadillac. 

    cp-the-nerd

    Entry level luxury coupe/sedan to compete with Audi A3... why do I get the sinking feeling this is going to be FWD.

    dfelt
    5 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Also the floating roof on the Escalade is an easy mod

    tumblr_nde70uZA7a1s4977xo1_1280.jpg

    Sexy as HELL! :metal: 

    20 minutes ago, cp-the-nerd said:

    Entry level luxury coupe/sedan to compete with Audi A3... why do I get the sinking feeling this is going to be FWD.

    I really hope not, but I do wonder after seeing the terrible badge job on Holden.

